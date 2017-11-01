₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims
According to scientists no matter whether you like it or not, smelling your partner’s farts will amazingly make you live longer. Yes you read that right, a research team at the University of Exeter have discovered it is good for you to inhale your partner’s stinky farts as the gases in them can combat diseases.
So if you catch your partner eyeing you up weirdly tonight in bed, just sitting there waiting, you know why. The study, published in the journal Medicinal Chemistry Communications, analysed the impact of the gas hydrogen sulfide which humans produce in small amounts.
Although it was found to be noxious in large doses, researchers discovered that cellular exposure to small amounts of the gas can prevent mitochondrial damage which has many health implications.
One of the researchers, Dr. Mark Wood, said:
Although hydrogen sulfide is well known as a pungent, foul-smelling gas in rotten eggs and flatulence, it is naturally produced in the body and could in fact be a healthcare hero. Surprisingly the gas in farts can actually reduce the risk of several life threatening illnesses including cancer, stroke and heart attacks.
According to researchers, it has also been proven to prevent arthritis and dementia in old age. Creating a new compound know as AP39, the team at the University believe this can hold the key to future therapies as it ensures that the body retains and produces the right amount of hydrogen sulfide.
Researchers claim that this compound can be delivered to targeted cells in the body and placed inside. Professor Matt Whiteman, from the university’s medical school, added: When cells become stressed by disease, they draw in enzymes to generate minute quantities of hydrogen sulfide. This keeps the mitochondria ticking over and allows cells to live. If this doesn’t happen, the cells die and lose the ability to regulate survival and control inflammation.
We have exploited this natural process by making a compound, called AP39, which slowly delivers very small amounts of this gas specifically to the mitochondria. Our results indicate that if stressed cells are treated with AP39, mitochondria are protected and cells stay alive. According to the scientists the research has shown that if AP39 is administered, in models of cardiovascular disease 80 percent of the heart’s mitochondria cells survive under highly destructive conditions.
Early results also that show that AP39 can help to lower high blood pressure and also dramatically improve the chances of survival after a heart attack by slowing the heartbeat making it more efficient. The team are now working towards testing the compound in humans. This research is interesting but of course in its early stages with no real conclusions being made. However, next time your partner has a go at your for farting, just tell them you are doing it out of the kindness of your heart.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/breakthrough-research-scientist-claim.html
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Ayo4251(m):
Wow....FTC twice in a day....
Back to the topic
Fart dae prolong life? All this oyinbo ehn....try smelling an Aba girl's fart, You will know that there is only one God
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by dessz(m):
oyibo no go kill us. dem for kuku tell us make we put nose for partner nyash to "increase" the effect.
oyibo logic be like:
we boiling meat etc,,
them;
Don't boil food,it waste the nutrients which might make u have nutrient deficiency and die
we frying food
them;
Don't fry food it causes high cholesterol And can kill u.
we roasting food:
them;
dont roast,the smoke is unhealthy,it will accumulate carbon and cause cancer which will kill u.
we grilling food,
them;
Don't grill food,the high temperature can produce a substance which alters our DNA and cause cancer which can kill u (its true).
we bcome frustrated,and decide to eat raw food
them;
noooo, dont it harbours parasites and diseases which can kill u.
their logic is really annoying our forefathers have been eating and doing things without a care in the world and they didn't die at all.
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by yeyerolling:
Kin ma gborun iso. Kati kati. Dem go soon tell us to dey chop poo
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by BruncleZuma:
You Say!?
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by SnakeXenzia(m):
Lwkmd
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by HAH:
Nonsense, of all the things to do to have long life Na mess this researcher dey get
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Oxster(m):
Aahh,,Nairaland,How come this came to the front page
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by aleeyus(m):
Bahdt
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by gabazin080(m):
when there is hunger in the land , na to dey smell fart go come prolong our lives?
y den no kuku tell us make we dey put nose for the hole so that we go live forever.
CONFUSED SCIENTIST
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by HENRYCHIKOD(m):
Hmmmm
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Benjom(m):
Lobatan
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by nkwuocha1:
Yeah yeah!
She is heavy, I hope all the explosives I've been enduring is for good
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Nairastake:
Say what?
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by pelumi111:
rubbish!!! na so una scientific study they cause more harm than good
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by cinoedhunter:
Laughing in Swahili.... fart that can make you hallucinate... rara o
No way
Why not go and put ur nose in suckaway
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by wickyyolo:
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by freezyprinzy(m):
Ni bo?
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by sucess001(m):
thank you scientists....
you are free to smell your partners fart....
me never fit smell mine sef...
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by DWJOBScom(m):
kini......!
which science?
well I have never complained when it happened even though I can't remember it happening
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by SmellingAnus(m):
Smelling fart from a smelling anus
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Strobe(m):
In this part of the world, it will shorten it instead!
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by alexistaiwo:
I know for a fact that this so-called researchers have never perceived the odorous smell of a third world citizen fart.
I am talking about bout the eat-in and take away kind of fart
Alexistaiwo was here
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by OboOlora(f):
oya oooooooo DCONE1, come fart for my nose ooo
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by toyin8000(m):
Funny
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by abdelrahman:
what kind of poo is this tori olohun?
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Divay22(f):
It's better i die early
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by idu1(m):
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by DaniDani(m):
This is the time "Odi-egwu" meme will make perfect sense.
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by kirchofff(m):
Abi awon eleyi ti ya were ni?
Re: Smelling Your Partner's Fart Will Prolong Your Life - Scientific Research Claims by Tajbol4splend(m):
What of eating that thing too
