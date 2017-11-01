₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by TunezMediaTV: 5:19pm
Controversial beauty queen and beautician, Dabota Lawson has finally started flaunting the rewards of her recent 5million naira surgery that has given her a well endowed behind.
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 5:23pm
Fake will always be fake
*drops mic*
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by doughziay(m): 5:23pm
All I can see is Tonto Dikeh.
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Smellymouth: 5:24pm
Hhmmmm
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 5:47pm
Her small nyash like my ex own
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 6:10pm
Iamj con see ya babe o, her name na dabota johnson
So the "beautifully beauty" lady pack silicon put for yansh
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by iamJ(m): 6:57pm
teresafaith:
Its a lie
Its a lie
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:51pm
SINCE YESTERDAY I HAVEN'T LEFT HOME COZ MY NEIGHBOR CHEATED ON HIS WIFE & I HEARD HER SHOUTING THAT SHE'LL ALSO HAVE SEX WITH ALL HER NEIGHBORS �
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Ussy4real(m): 7:52pm
Na nyass be her problem..Na wa o
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 7:52pm
so how this thing take enter front page?
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Greenbuoy(m): 7:52pm
*smh after sighting tontolet* egbe eye leye n wo to!!
Meanwhile, a plot of land in my hometown is 120k! Anyone who knows this diabolical (abi wetin her name be) should help me tell her that right in that godfucksaken ukwu of hers is 2+ hectares of fertile land.
I pray sey make her 'market' sell though!
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by cinoedhunter: 7:52pm
This one go burst as kelewa dey happen na
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 7:53pm
Dis life Sef... U fine finish still dey loo for yansh
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 7:53pm
Chai Buhari!!!
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 7:53pm
All these just to impress Apostle...
Abeg I no complete the statement o
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by HealthWealthy(m): 7:53pm
Lol. "Investment" indeed
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by funnynation(m): 7:53pm
Vaseline crew reporting
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:53pm
Workshop must be rebranded Kaa odighodi ka a na aru oru
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by freeman95(m): 7:53pm
Na now way she do the surgery she con be like man
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Thukzee01(m): 7:54pm
Investment indeed
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:55pm
If I put needle for that, e no go bust so?
Years from now, the types of cancers we'll be hearing about will be shocking.
From bleaching creams, soaps, booooobs enlargement creams, hips and bum enlargement creams, fillers, botox, silicon injection, the organic crew who don't know what ingredients they are mixing to sell to them.
May God help us.
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by muller101(m): 7:55pm
U call that nyash
SMH
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 7:56pm
Looks good, seen some goods jobs on that Grandville Medical instagram page, I see the surgery life is gradually becoming a thing in Nigeria
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by karzyharsky(m): 7:56pm
all is well
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:56pm
Nothing dey there, she go wear nyash wey she buy for bend down select, empty tank, pls don't be deceived by fake tins.
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by frenzydilz(m): 7:56pm
When I saw returns though I thought money. Anyways, this kin ass go get instruction book.
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:57pm
Not very round and sexy
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by ped007(m): 7:57pm
5million and at the end one dude (maybe me)
Will be spanking it... With the following words...
'What's my name baby
'Say my name baby
'Who's the man now
Lol...
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by Laveda(f): 7:58pm
Women! Smh
|Re: Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:58pm
ibkayee:Don't do nada me and Blackfyre like you the way you are
