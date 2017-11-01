Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dabota Lawson's N5 Million Butt Investment Gets Huge Returns (Photos) (8723 Views)

Controversial beauty queen and beautician, Dabota Lawson has finally started flaunting the rewards of her recent 5million naira surgery that has given her a well endowed behind.



The mother of one had the transfer of fat and liposuction procedure back in July and her admirers will be too glad to see the huge returns on her investments



See below...

Source:





Source: http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/11/dabota-lawson-gets-huge-returns-on.html

Fake will always be fake

























*drops mic* 18 Likes 1 Share

All I can see is Tonto Dikeh. 4 Likes

Hhmmmm

Her small nyash like my ex own 5 Likes 1 Share

Iamj con see ya babe o, her name na dabota johnson

So the "beautifully beauty" lady pack silicon put for yansh 3 Likes

teresafaith:

Iamj con see ya babe o, her name na dabota johnson



So the "beautifully beauty" lady pack silicon put for yansh

Its a lie



Its a lie



Its a lieIts a lie 9 Likes 1 Share

SINCE YESTERDAY I HAVEN'T LEFT HOME COZ MY NEIGHBOR CHEATED ON HIS WIFE & I HEARD HER SHOUTING THAT SHE'LL ALSO HAVE SEX WITH ALL HER NEIGHBORS � 24 Likes 1 Share

Na nyass be her problem..Na wa o 1 Like

so how this thing take enter front page? 2 Likes 1 Share

*smh after sighting tontolet* egbe eye leye n wo to!!



Meanwhile, a plot of land in my hometown is 120k! Anyone who knows this diabolical (abi wetin her name be) should help me tell her that right in that godfucksaken ukwu of hers is 2+ hectares of fertile land.



I pray sey make her 'market' sell though! 2 Likes

Ok

This one go burst as kelewa dey happen na

Dis life Sef... U fine finish still dey loo for yansh 3 Likes

Chai Buhari!!!

All these just to impress Apostle...

Abeg I no complete the statement o 3 Likes

Lol. "Investment" indeed 1 Like

Vaseline crew reporting

Workshop must be rebranded Kaa odighodi ka a na aru oru





Na now way she do the surgery she con be like man 1 Like

Investment indeed

If I put needle for that, e no go bust so?



Years from now, the types of cancers we'll be hearing about will be shocking.



From bleaching creams, soaps, booooobs enlargement creams, hips and bum enlargement creams, fillers, botox, silicon injection, the organic crew who don't know what ingredients they are mixing to sell to them.



May God help us. 1 Like

U call that nyash

SMH 1 Like

Looks good, seen some goods jobs on that Grandville Medical instagram page, I see the surgery life is gradually becoming a thing in Nigeria 1 Like

all is well 1 Like

Nothing dey there, she go wear nyash wey she buy for bend down select, empty tank, pls don't be deceived by fake tins. 1 Like

When I saw returns though I thought money. Anyways, this kin ass go get instruction book. 3 Likes

Not very round and sexy 2 Likes



Will be spanking it... With the following words...

'What's my name baby

'Say my name baby

'Who's the man now



Lol... 5million and at the end one dude (maybe me)Will be spanking it... With the following words...'What's my name baby'Say my name baby'Who's the man nowLol... 2 Likes

Women! Smh 1 Like 1 Share