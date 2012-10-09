Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) (8117 Views)

Dr Ezekiel Mutua, who is responsible for TV and film censorship in Kenya, has called for the two lions in question to be caught and kept in isolation until scientists can 'determine how they acquired homosexual behaviour'.





Despite the fact that homosexuality among lions has been observed for decades, Dr Mutua is convinced that the lions would either have spotted gay men having sex in front of them, or been possessed by demons.





'These animals need counseling, because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly,' Dr Mutua told Nairobi News.





The images were taken by London-based photographer Paul Goldstein during a trip to the Masai Mara.





Mr Goldstein said he first observed the two lions standing side-by-side, before one lay down and was gently mounted by the other.





'Sometimes you just see something that takes your breath away.





'When lions mate it normally last a few seconds, these two were at it for over a minute and the obvious affection afterwards was very evident, as opposed to the violent withdrawal when male and female mate.







'Even as he dismounted he did not back off as is normal after mating, he crept round to the other male's muzzle, for a nuzzle and threw a conspiratorial wink his way.' 1 Like

Am I the only one or has 2017 truly been a year of unusual and weird news

This shows how we as Africans don't research or study our environment to improve or make it better.



These lions have been in Kenya for some years or months, yet no one there observed they were gay till a London photographer came visiting (probably for some days) and made the discovery. For those claiming Mungo Park did not discover River Niger, can you see your lives? 25 Likes 1 Share

So we now have gay lions. Biko, what remain again?

Which one is the doctor saying sef that the animals need counselling? Pls, who go counsel lions?

End time ..but where exactly did the lion on top insert his preeq?

Not a big deal. I once saw a cow mounting and drilling another cow with dick. Yeah, in Benin City, Nigeria.

The truth is the other lion could be female. Don't let its mane fool you. Some female lions have been discovered to have mane.

