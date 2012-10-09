₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:46pm
Images of a romantic encounter between two male lions in Kenya's Masai Mara has upset the country's 'moral police' who has blamed gay men visiting the national park for 'influencing' the animals' behaviour.
Dr Ezekiel Mutua, who is responsible for TV and film censorship in Kenya, has called for the two lions in question to be caught and kept in isolation until scientists can 'determine how they acquired homosexual behaviour'.
Despite the fact that homosexuality among lions has been observed for decades, Dr Mutua is convinced that the lions would either have spotted gay men having sex in front of them, or been possessed by demons.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5046653/Gay-lions-seen-Kenya-angers-country-s-moral-policeman.html
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:47pm
'These animals need counseling, because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly,' Dr Mutua told Nairobi News.
The images were taken by London-based photographer Paul Goldstein during a trip to the Masai Mara.
Mr Goldstein said he first observed the two lions standing side-by-side, before one lay down and was gently mounted by the other.
'Sometimes you just see something that takes your breath away.
'When lions mate it normally last a few seconds, these two were at it for over a minute and the obvious affection afterwards was very evident, as opposed to the violent withdrawal when male and female mate.
'Even as he dismounted he did not back off as is normal after mating, he crept round to the other male's muzzle, for a nuzzle and threw a conspiratorial wink his way.'
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 5:47pm
FTC
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by dingbang(m): 5:47pm
I just can't believe animals show gay tendencies
4 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 5:48pm
Explorers:seriously explorers? U are greedy
9 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by dljbd1(m): 5:50pm
e pain am
Pinkfriday:
3 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Aremu01(m): 5:50pm
Am I reading right?
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 5:51pm
Explorers:even you the book space..... hahahahahahahah the hustle is real....
BTW.....hw do Yu identify a male Lion... to know that they exhibit gay tendency
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by michlins: 5:52pm
Make people wey sabi come
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Investorbj: 5:52pm
WTF!!! Disgusting.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:52pm
Am I the only one or has 2017 truly been a year of unusual and weird news
13 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Pinkfriday(f): 5:54pm
dljbd1:e pain me o, can u imagine...
4 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 5:55pm
Its official!!!
Have seen it all, noting remain again.
4 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by johncallidon(m): 5:58pm
Wonders shall never end.
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by NNAMDIII(m): 5:59pm
Konji ña bastard
3 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Aquactic(m): 6:01pm
Civilization
#Animals are catching up
3 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by amalder: 6:02pm
finally I give up, getting ready for the end to come
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Olachase(m): 6:03pm
Derele will like to see this
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:08pm
This shows how we as Africans don't research or study our environment to improve or make it better.
These lions have been in Kenya for some years or months, yet no one there observed they were gay till a London photographer came visiting (probably for some days) and made the discovery. For those claiming Mungo Park did not discover River Niger, can you see your lives?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by olajidezoe(m): 6:14pm
So we now have gay lions . Biko, what remain again?
Which one is the doctor saying sef that the animals need counselling? Pls, who go counsel lions?
Am sure uncle lalasticlala is up to the challenge Or oga explorer fit do am
4 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 6:14pm
seeing this for the first time
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:16pm
This one weak me ooooooo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by uminem02(m): 6:42pm
End time ..but where exactly did the lion on top insert his preeq?
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by tk4rd: 7:11pm
alexistaiwo:As in, eeehhnn.!!
2 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Newboss(m): 7:14pm
Not a big deal. I once saw a cow mounting and drilling another cow with dick. Yeah, in Benin City, Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by McGg(m): 7:19pm
Aquactic:
bia dude does homosexuality define civilization?
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Xbee007(m): 7:23pm
The truth is the other lion could be female. Don't let its mane fool you. Some female lions have been discovered to have mane.
https://voices.nationalgeographic.org/2012/10/09/weird-wild-rare-maned-lionesses-explained/
10 Likes
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Aquactic(m): 7:28pm
McGg:For a country not being homophobic
#It's civilization
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by go4success(f): 8:00pm
This is another angle to this matter.
Xbee007:
1 Like
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 8:06pm
Isn't that cute
|Re: Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) by frenzydilz(m): 8:07pm
I been wan reason am. But no need. If we wey be higher animals dey do am. Who lions be?
2 Likes
