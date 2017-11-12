Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) (5416 Views)

Algerian lanscapes cities beauty 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why not give us first hand photos... Your country is so beautiful but still remember when it comes to football we're more beautiful

Algiers 5 Likes 2 Shares

Beautiful 1 Like

Oran city 2 Likes 1 Share





No any dichotomy between them,



No any dichotomy between them,

Some churches in Algeria



1 - Basilic notre dame d'afrique (Our Lady of Africa) ( built in 1876 ) , algiers

2- Basilic saint augustine ( built in 1900 ) , annaba

3 - Santa cruz Chapel (built in 1850 ) , Oran

4- Cathédrale du Sacré-Cœur ( built in1956) with modern design, algiers 3 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful country but I still prefer Lasgigi and Abj. 5 Likes

Skycam Algeria Homeland





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwaf7-lyD34 Homeland 1 Like

Snow 3 Likes 2 Shares

How do I relocate to this country for a period of 6 months or a year.? .......how much will it cost f or me to relocate? 1 Like

this can't be African country . 2 Likes

The same oil that Nigeria have. Other countries will be putting theirs into use but here the proceeds end up into the pockets of few individuals.See modern train and railway there but our leaders will shamelessly go and import a 1948 refurbished trains for us to use in 2017. 37 Likes 3 Shares

What resources does Algeria have that Nigeria doesn't have? But just imagine how structured and organized a country is while ours is in shambles. God punish all our leaders. Tribalism and religion kill una 15 Likes 1 Share

Spylord48:

The same oil that Nigeria have. Other countries will be putting theirs into use but here the proceeds end up into the pockets of few individuals.See modern train and railway there but our leaders will shamelessly go and import a 1948 refurnished plane for us to use in 2017.



NIGERIA IS CURSED NIGERIA IS CURSED 10 Likes

Metro Algiers 3 Likes 1 Share

for peoples who likes history some Roman ruins in Algeria and many UNESCO World Heritage recognized sites 2 Likes 1 Share

sea 1 Like 1 Share

snowlordng:

this can't be African country . Yes, it's an African nation

Algeria and Morocco with Libya before the war are too beautiful and nice.

Wow. These pictures are beautiful. Would like to visit Algeria someday 1 Like

Sahara Desert 3 Likes

Snow 1 Like

Oran City 2 Likes 1 Share

this is unfair ó. Nigeria but why? this is unfair ó. Nigeria but why? 7 Likes

Algeria isn't an African country ..I must confess 4 Likes

I weak fr nigeria oo... Is dis africa? 6 Likes

coolshegs10:

Ask Buhari that question.

How do I get there

Is it visa free for Nigeria 2 Likes

lonlytroy:

How do I get there

Is it visa free for Nigeria

no you need visa

coolshegs10:

this is unfair ó. Nigeria but why?



have seen many beautiful nigerian landscapes pics and Lagos and abuja also looks like a very modern cities





dont know if you know skyscrapercity famous web site you can find topics , pics , info on all World and African countries , cities



have seen many beautiful nigerian landscapes pics and Lagos and abuja also looks like a very modern cities

dont know if you know skyscrapercity famous web site you can find topics , pics , info on all World and African countries , cities

http://www.skyscrapercity.com/forumdisplay.php?f=2126