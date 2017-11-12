₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 7:33pm On Nov 03
Algerian lanscapes cities beauty
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 7:34pm On Nov 03
.
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by austino677(m): 7:38pm On Nov 03
Why not give us first hand photos ... Your country is so beautiful but still remember when it comes to football we're more beautiful
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 7:40pm On Nov 03
Algiers
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Yeligray(m): 7:42pm On Nov 03
Beautiful
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 7:45pm On Nov 03
Oran city
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by nittroboy(m): 7:47pm On Nov 03
Nigeria + Algeria = Nigerian
No any dichotomy between them,
Algeria is still Nigeria don't " quote me"
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 7:49pm On Nov 03
Some churches in Algeria
1 - Basilic notre dame d'afrique (Our Lady of Africa) ( built in 1876 ) , algiers
2- Basilic saint augustine ( built in 1900 ) , annaba
3 - Santa cruz Chapel (built in 1850 ) , Oran
4- Cathédrale du Sacré-Cœur ( built in1956) with modern design, algiers
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by DynamoDeGreat: 7:57pm On Nov 03
Beautiful country but I still prefer Lasgigi and Abj.
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 8:01pm On Nov 03
Skycam Algeria Homeland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwaf7-lyD34
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 8:21pm On Nov 03
Snow
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by odinga1of: 1:04am On Nov 04
How do I relocate to this country for a period of 6 months or a year.? .......how much will it cost f or me to relocate?
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by snowlordng: 6:21am On Nov 04
this can't be African country .
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Spylord48: 7:43am On Nov 04
The same oil that Nigeria have. Other countries will be putting theirs into use but here the proceeds end up into the pockets of few individuals.See modern train and railway there but our leaders will shamelessly go and import a 1948 refurbished trains for us to use in 2017.
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Welcomme: 8:10am On Nov 04
What resources does Algeria have that Nigeria doesn't have? But just imagine how structured and organized a country is while ours is in shambles. God punish all our leaders. Tribalism and religion kill una
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by lonlytroy: 8:57am On Nov 04
Spylord48:
NIGERIA IS CURSED
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 12:20pm On Nov 04
Metro Algiers
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 12:31pm On Nov 04
for peoples who likes history some Roman ruins in Algeria and many UNESCO World Heritage recognized sites
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 12:40pm On Nov 04
sea
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by seunny4lif(m): 12:46pm On Nov 04
snowlordng:Yes, it's an African nation
Algeria and Morocco with Libya before the war are too beautiful and nice.
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Mexzy4sho(m): 12:50pm On Nov 04
Wow. These pictures are beautiful. Would like to visit Algeria someday
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 12:54pm On Nov 04
Sahara Desert
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 12:59pm On Nov 04
Snow
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 1:27pm On Nov 04
Oran City
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by coolshegs10(m): 2:05pm On Nov 04
this is unfair ó. Nigeria but why?
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by snowlordng: 10:20pm On Nov 04
Algeria isn't an African country ..I must confess
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Garshyzee(m): 10:38pm On Nov 04
I weak fr nigeria oo... Is dis africa?
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by industrialchemi: 2:28am On Nov 05
coolshegs10:Ask Buhari that question.
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by lonlytroy: 5:46am On Nov 05
How do I get there
Is it visa free for Nigeria
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 8:02am On Nov 05
lonlytroy:
no you need visa
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by Algerian1: 8:49am On Nov 05
coolshegs10:
have seen many beautiful nigerian landscapes pics and Lagos and abuja also looks like a very modern cities
dont know if you know skyscrapercity famous web site you can find topics , pics , info on all World and African countries , cities
http://www.skyscrapercity.com/forumdisplay.php?f=2126
|Re: Welcome To Algeria ! ( Pics ) by larrynakel: 8:56am On Nov 05
Yea..everything about Algeria is European standard..my immediate younger brother lives there..
