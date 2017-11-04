Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Obiano Commissions Digital TV And Radio Complex In Awka- PHOTOS (9160 Views)

Governor Willie Obiano has inaugurated the new Digital Radio and Television studios of the Anambra Broadcasting Service.

The studio complex was conceived and executed by his administration in compliance with the latest technological trend in modern broadcasting.



Inaugurating the facility, Governor Obiano recalled his ugly experience in the old studios of the outfit during his electioneering in 2013 which prompted him to promise to deliver an ultramodern studio facility to Establishment.





The Governor, who noted that his administration spent over one point eight billion naira on the project, revealed that in his belief in quality, he had ensured that every equipment in the studio was purchased brand new.



The Commissioner for Information and Communication's strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta who pointed out that the Governor in his human nature, is carefully addressing the age-long challenges of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ranging from poor infrastructure to workers welfare, said in the next phase, the State government will look into the State -owned Newspaper outfit and the Printing Press.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, Mr Nnaemeka Mmaduegbuna said with the facility, the establishment is poised to becoming the first station in the Southeast to attain digital status.



The Managing Director of the contracting firm, that handled the project, Mr Hassan Fawaz while noting that what they delivered was a state of the art facility, thanked the state government for its efforts that made the project a reality.



The Chairman of the Governor's re-election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh said testimonies abound everywhere on legacy projects of the Obiano administration.







In a vote of thanks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ABS, Mr Uche Nworah, thanked Governor Obiano for his commitment to turning around the fortunes of the ABS and assured that he will drive the station’s workforce towards achieving results for the government, the State and its people.



Tour of the facility by the Governor as well as presentation of souvenir to the Governor by the ABS family, formed the highpoints of the event.



http://www.absradiotv.com/9512-abs-new-digital-tv-and-radio-complex-comes-on-stream#.Wf1VXpFL0Pw.facebook



So, na tv we go chop? 2 Likes

Its not available on cable

So, na tv we go chop? Good example of a typical Igbo man. Nothing impress them. Ungrateful elements. Assuming this is done by a Lagos governor people will appreciate it more. Igbotic mentality. Good example of a typical Igbo man. Nothing impress them. Ungrateful elements. Assuming this is done by a Lagos governor people will appreciate it more. Igbotic mentality. 36 Likes

Good example of a typical Igbo man. Nothing impress them. Ungrateful elements. He's from southwest

Digital complex

ObianoEffect



Its not available on cable



It is already on Startimes. 6 Likes

That's cool. 7 Likes

The new ABS Digital studio complex 8 Likes

Gov Obiano is not relenting, work update on international conference center Awka 3 Likes 1 Share

More from Awka international conference center 1 Like

Gov Obiano is not relenting, work update in international conference center Awka



Obiano is on overdrive. Good one. 3 Likes

Obiano is on overdrive. Good one. Best Governor, imagine doing all these projects without borrowing Best Governor, imagine doing all these projects without borrowing 5 Likes 1 Share

Kwata garden park Awka 2 Likes

Next project in Awka 3 Likes





Obiano idi anyi Mma mbo mbo



Obiano idi anyi Mma mbo mbo



Onye chimere eze, na mmadu apughi inaya



Mbo mbo........... X3 BeautifulObiano idi anyi Mma mbo mboObiano idi anyi Mma mbo mboOnye chimere eze, na mmadu apughi inayaMbo mbo........... X3 5 Likes 1 Share

Good example of a typical Igbo man. Nothing impress them. Ungrateful elements. Assuming this is done by a Lagos governor people will appreciate it more. Igbotic mentality. You dey mind them, this is what others are praying for but trust, haters gonna hate for no reason aside the fact that it is Obiano doing the job. You dey mind them, this is what others are praying for but trust, haters gonna hate for no reason aside the fact that it is Obiano doing the job. 6 Likes

CONSTRUCTION OF OVER-PASS AT REGINA CAELI JUNCTION



The construction of the Overpass at Regina Caeli Junction will be a major break in traffic flow connectivity, as the overpass is a major connection between the old town and the new city.

This will enable development activities to move across easily to the other side of town without having to get to Kwata or Aroma, thereby reducing traffic congestion drastically at these two places. 3 Likes

haven't heard of this b4.obiano deserves a second tenure .can someone help us with pictorial updates on the airport city 1 Like

That over pass at Regina Caeli is long overdue even if I know paucity of funds has been impeding the job but I trust my governor to finish it in credit time 5 Likes

Gov Obiano changing face of Awka state capital 7 Likes 1 Share

At least okoroawusa is working too. He just commissioned one statue of Zuma, remaining 8 more statue for him to commission. Onye ala 3 Likes 1 Share

At least okoroawusa is working too. He just commissioned one statue of Zuma, remaining 8 more statue for him to commission. Onye ala Is it now that hes building a conference centre? How does it and tje kwata gardens benefit the commoners? These are blue elephant projects.its what i call champagne induced projects.obiano must go and he will go,up apc. Is it now that hes building a conference centre? How does it and tje kwata gardens benefit the commoners? These are blue elephant projects.its what i call champagne induced projects.obiano must go and he will go,up apc.

Gov Obiano today commissioned the ABS Digital complex headquarters in Awka. The Dr. Tony Nwoye Campaign Organisation has praised the courage of the traditional rulers in Orumba North who recently refused to welcome Governor Willie Obiano during his recent campaign visit to the area to protest his failure to carry out projects in the area.



Uba, Obiano and Nwoye



The Nwoye Campaign said that the failure of the governor to carry out any project was despite the flow of N4.137 billion as statutory allocation for Orumba North in the period Obiano has been in power.



Noting the forthrightness of the Igwes, the Nwoye Campaign said that the traditional rulers had shown themselves to be elders who have put the interest of their people above any other consideration.



In the statement signed by Barrister Nonso Madu, the Nwoye Campaign charged every stakeholder with the interest of the state to show similar courage by giving Governor Obiano a red card on polling day.



“What the Igwes of Orumba North demonstrated when Willie Obiano came visiting was a great act of courage reflective of traditional rulers who have the interest of their people at heart.



“Many who are faint hearted would fear for their crowns or be carried away with the champagne that our governor is now using to entice voters. Orumba North traditional rulers have shown that their interests go beyond what a sitting governor can give to them, they have rather looked forward to the deeper interests of their people.



“This is a governor that has warehoused or wasted N4.137 billion allocated from the Federation Account for Orumba North since he was inaugurated in 2014 and that is besides what he inherited.”



“Voters everywhere in Anambra should show similar courage to reject Obiano and show him the red card on polling day.



The Nwoye Campaign vowed that the election of Dr. Nwoye as governor would change the way government relates with the people.



“Dr. Nwoye has his testimonial of performance as he has shown with his brief stay in the House of Representatives where his impact has been felt by those who elected him to represent the people of Anambra East/West Federal Constituency. As governor with executive power he would make more impact on the people without discrimination,” the Campaign said. The Dr. Tony Nwoye Campaign Organisation has praised the courage of the traditional rulers in Orumba North who recently refused to welcome Governor Willie Obiano during his recent campaign visit to the area to protest his failure to carry out projects in the area.Uba, Obiano and NwoyeThe Nwoye Campaign said that the failure of the governor to carry out any project was despite the flow of N4.137 billion as statutory allocation for Orumba North in the period Obiano has been in power.Noting the forthrightness of the Igwes, the Nwoye Campaign said that the traditional rulers had shown themselves to be elders who have put the interest of their people above any other consideration.In the statement signed by Barrister Nonso Madu, the Nwoye Campaign charged every stakeholder with the interest of the state to show similar courage by giving Governor Obiano a red card on polling day.“What the Igwes of Orumba North demonstrated when Willie Obiano came visiting was a great act of courage reflective of traditional rulers who have the interest of their people at heart.“Many who are faint hearted would fear for their crowns or be carried away with the champagne that our governor is now using to entice voters. Orumba North traditional rulers have shown that their interests go beyond what a sitting governor can give to them, they have rather looked forward to the deeper interests of their people.“This is a governor that has warehoused or wasted N4.137 billion allocated from the Federation Account for Orumba North since he was inaugurated in 2014 and that is besides what he inherited.”“Voters everywhere in Anambra should show similar courage to reject Obiano and show him the red card on polling day.The Nwoye Campaign vowed that the election of Dr. Nwoye as governor would change the way government relates with the people.“Dr. Nwoye has his testimonial of performance as he has shown with his brief stay in the House of Representatives where his impact has been felt by those who elected him to represent the people of Anambra East/West Federal Constituency. As governor with executive power he would make more impact on the people without discrimination,” the Campaign said.

