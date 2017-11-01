₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by AlexReports(m): 8:30pm
The board of Brains and Hammers Limited, one of the leading players in Nigeria’s real estate sector has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Umar Abdullahi.
A pioneer CEO of the company, Abdullahi bows out after serving two terms of eight years. Working with a committed, energetic, focused and vibrant management team, he was able to realize the board’s vision of building Brains and Hammers into an international brand and a household name within the real estate sector of the Nigerian economy.
Under his leadership and stirred by a vision that emphasises excellence, Brains and Hammers conceptualized, developed and managed several housing estates and communities. The company also forayed into developing the first economic hub within Northern Nigeria with the commissioning, under Umar’s watch, of the Kano Economic City, which will undoubtedly expand the frontiers of commercial trade in West Africa and beyond.
A statement by Ifeoma Okoye, an Executive Director of the company acknowledged the benefit of Abdullahi’s experience within the banking sector which he brought to bear in the course of negotiations on behalf of the company as well as also ensuring compliance with corporate governance and fiscal discipline with regards to financial operations of the company.
While wishing him success in his future endeavours, the board of the company lauded the leadership style of Abdullahi who is expected to disengage his services to Brains and Hammers at the end of December, 2017,
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by Keneking: 9:21pm
Where is efcc sef
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by PheezyLee(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by affable4: 9:22pm
Congrats sir.
Hope it is for good.
Real estate....my dream venture.
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by iWasNotHere(m): 9:22pm
IBB real estate firm. Moneybag, 8yrs isn't beans
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by chigof: 9:22pm
Good for him
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by 9jayes: 9:22pm
iWasNotHere:
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by Pray(m): 9:23pm
He wan do politics b that
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by supereagle(m): 9:24pm
He has paid his dues.
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by Demmtek(m): 9:24pm
Ok waiting for the next breaking news
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by Alonso91(m): 9:24pm
HNMMMM
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by makdcash(m): 9:25pm
Ok,seen......neext
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by purem(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by DIKEnaWAR: 9:27pm
He wants to contest for office
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by abdeiz(m): 9:31pm
I dont k ow why I expected to see some terrible news relating to his resignation.. maybe I have become accustomed to reading negative news on a daily basis and is now so cynical about all what I see online...he might have resigned cos he wants to new challenge or he got a better offer somewhere or he wants to go on sabbatical, we may never know a a bugs me guys...is it possible all what I know isn't real and is a lie...omg...I'm freaking out....#existentialcrisismode
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by sniperr007: 9:33pm
iWasNotHere:
Are you certain IBB owns the firm
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by teflonjake(m): 9:33pm
Keneking:
Busy with magu's London estates denial
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by Guyman02: 9:37pm
IBB is a major stakeholder in the company.
I prefer people like IBB, Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi etc in leadership positions who have shown their boardroom prowess and invested in businesses that has created employment for thousands of Nigerians despite the fact that we see them as 'corrupt' than a Buhari who only had very few miserable looking cows, no added academic qualification, no foundation setup, no book written when he came into power and is now watching over massive looting in many govt agencies like NNPC etc while claiming to be fighting against corruption.
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by grandybigs: 9:42pm
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by Johntitus: 9:52pm
And I'm supposed to say... SAYONARA?
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by malton: 10:10pm
Guyman02:
My man. God bless you for this!
Buhari is the kind of man that leaves humanity worse off than he met it.
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by vengertime: 10:41pm
Keneking:wetin concern EFCC, magu fit speak English?
|Re: Umar Abdullahi Resigns As Brains And Hammers MD After 8 Years by PAULCLAY9863: 10:42pm
YOU CAN MAKE IT TOO
