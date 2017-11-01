



A pioneer CEO of the company, Abdullahi bows out after serving two terms of eight years. Working with a committed, energetic, focused and vibrant management team, he was able to realize the board’s vision of building Brains and Hammers into an international brand and a household name within the real estate sector of the Nigerian economy.



Under his leadership and stirred by a vision that emphasises excellence, Brains and Hammers conceptualized, developed and managed several housing estates and communities. The company also forayed into developing the first economic hub within Northern Nigeria with the commissioning, under Umar’s watch, of the Kano Economic City, which will undoubtedly expand the frontiers of commercial trade in West Africa and beyond.



A statement by Ifeoma Okoye, an Executive Director of the company acknowledged the benefit of Abdullahi’s experience within the banking sector which he brought to bear in the course of negotiations on behalf of the company as well as also ensuring compliance with corporate governance and fiscal discipline with regards to financial operations of the company.



While wishing him success in his future endeavours, the board of the company lauded the leadership style of Abdullahi who is expected to disengage his services to Brains and Hammers at the end of December, 2017,



