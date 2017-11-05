₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by healthproblemo: 10:37pm On Nov 03
The summary of it is,
I work as an account officer of an average size company, and part of my job is being responsible for the company's mobiles (vehicles, drivers, and day to day spendings)
Now the problem is one of the drivers has decided to take advantage of my ignorance on motor mechanicals to extort money from the company. This he does by constantly bringing different fault on the company vehicles he drives. The logic is he arrange with the mechanics we work with so they give him a share of every bill they give to the company as the alleged repair. (Meanwhile himself was a mechanic before turning driver)
It is a major issue because it is becoming unbecoming, for a company that find it difficult to spend let say 10k then the driver and mechanic constantly call like 50k for different repairs, then making me to look incapable of minimizing expenses.
Now to make matters worse, he is one of the oldest staff and well trusted that the last time someone try to bring up a dishonesty matter again him, the person was crucified (technically) by the 'owner' of the company.
I had bent quite a number of very stubborn subordinate in time past, but this one is giving me serious concern coupled with the fact that I made a mistake one time which he knows about.
Please what can I do
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:46pm On Nov 03
What was your mistake?
He's blackmailing you already
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Funbii(f): 7:24am
Follow loot the money
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by izubairu(m): 7:24am
2nd to comment
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by jrotiweteku: 7:24am
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by gohzieh(m): 7:24am
he is using a mistake as a ransom for his scrupulous act. Bro just get tangible facts with photos or receipts and get him fired.
he will like to use your mistake to tackle back. Now what if an auditor comes around and he asks you.'what did you do when you found out all this?' Your reply may be ****. You will be tagged a theif or abetting him to steal from the company. if you love your job do away with him
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by yomalex(m): 7:25am
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by nony43(m): 7:25am
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by babablogger: 7:26am
Advice the company to change mechanic
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Keneking: 7:26am
Are you in Lagos?
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by EYIBLESSN(m): 7:26am
Explain to the CEO simple.
Save yourself from unnecessary headache.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by meforyou1(m): 7:26am
izubairu:so u should be given award or what?
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Originalsly: 7:26am
Yeah!....let's first hear about the little mistake so we can get the whole picture.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Kemikay1: 7:27am
2thgs.. you can expose him and let him expose you and both of u will be even, corrections "might" be made Nd like that the company will move forward...
Or u can stay in your cowardice... in which case...keep kwait and dont complain
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by osazsky(m): 7:27am
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Hector09(m): 7:27am
Bro but the money aint urs, allow him to extort money since the money is not urs
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by pelumi111: 7:27am
make a plan and pray he falls for it.... or better still leave him alone since he also have your little secret too better still MIND YOUR Business moreover you are just an employee
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by codew0rks(m): 7:28am
Make arrangement for another mechanic, do not inform him(driver) that you are bringing another mechanic to check the car. Another approach is set him up
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by sunbbo(m): 7:28am
Anytime he tells you that his car is fault, ask him what the problem is and take the car to another mechanic by yourself or by another driver.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by rawpadgin(m): 7:28am
Funbii:imagine
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by chigoizie7(m): 7:29am
The guy is already blackmailing u. Now look at what u will do.
Go on a search, look for a mechanic.
Make a proposal to the new mechanic. Tell him that ur company is looking for official mechanic. That he is on a test. Put it in writing to make it look serious. Then leave the car with him to detect the fault. And then tell u how much it will cost to repair it.
From there, u can know what to do. U can sought for two or more mechanics for this purpose. If u had established ur facts, then, confront the boss with evidence.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by izubairu(m): 7:29am
meforyou1:Ofcourse
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by saraki2019(m): 7:29am
invite other mechanics,
don't use a mechanic he brought
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Cutehector(m): 7:29am
Inform the CEO, at least you have warned him ..
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Johntitus: 7:29am
This kinda people are hell-bent on what they do or want. Be careful bro. BTW I'm listening to Nate Ruess track, ''nothing without love''. I'm blushing right now!
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by onadana: 7:29am
Some people sef. You made a mistake and he knows yet you are still complaining about him.He is well trusted by the company owner wetin come be your own.Am sure if you dey follow chop you won't disturb us this beautiful Sunday morning.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by SLIDEwaxie(m): 7:30am
It's simple na.
Let him bring fault,
Call another mechanic, without his knowledge to check and confirm...
Or, set up a mini department under you, without the motive of incriment in your salary, call it procurement. When he brings fault, go confirm the price elsewhere and buy the part elsewhere.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Frenchfriez: 7:30am
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by murchurat(m): 7:30am
The best u can do is to get trusted mechanic who can do the job without ur driver consent and make sure they don’t get along.
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:31am
Use a retainer for vehicle maintenance.
By this i mean a registered company.
Audit the accounts periodically, with receipts compared with duplicates held by the company.
Get an account book for each vehicle, and convince Management to assign specific vehicles to drivers. If that ain't possible, then print a request form for them to fill, write their names and sign.
Be diligent about entering records and reconciliation of accounts. Back up your records online so as to avoid "missing" files. Some of these drivers have one "oga" backing them up!
No excuses! You are doing your job well. Dasall!
You must notice trends in so-called "breakdowns".
Calmly report anomalies to Management
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by FarahAideed: 7:31am
Hector09:
Typical shallow Nigerian , Do you realize such theft can put pressure on a small company and eventually bankrupt it
|Re: Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver by Phrankin(m): 7:32am
That's the problem with some business owners, they trust their "loyal" employees too much that they fail to listen to the vioce of reason. Normally, I would take steps to get him fired. But in the case of the oga patapata being in the habit of firing the firerer, the firerer should befriend the fireree and find a way to grab his own company cake. Who doesn't like cake?
