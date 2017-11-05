Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Office Politics: What Can I Do To A Greedy Company Driver (1094 Views)

The summary of it is,

I work as an account officer of an average size company, and part of my job is being responsible for the company's mobiles (vehicles, drivers, and day to day spendings)



Now the problem is one of the drivers has decided to take advantage of my ignorance on motor mechanicals to extort money from the company. This he does by constantly bringing different fault on the company vehicles he drives. The logic is he arrange with the mechanics we work with so they give him a share of every bill they give to the company as the alleged repair. (Meanwhile himself was a mechanic before turning driver)



It is a major issue because it is becoming unbecoming, for a company that find it difficult to spend let say 10k then the driver and mechanic constantly call like 50k for different repairs, then making me to look incapable of minimizing expenses.



Now to make matters worse, he is one of the oldest staff and well trusted that the last time someone try to bring up a dishonesty matter again him, the person was crucified (technically) by the 'owner' of the company.







I had bent quite a number of very stubborn subordinate in time past, but this one is giving me serious concern coupled with the fact that I made a mistake one time which he knows about.



Please what can I do

What was your mistake?





He's blackmailing you already 1 Like

Follow loot the money 2 Likes

he is using a mistake as a ransom for his scrupulous act. Bro just get tangible facts with photos or receipts and get him fired.

he will like to use your mistake to tackle back. Now what if an auditor comes around and he asks you.'what did you do when you found out all this?' Your reply may be ****. You will be tagged a theif or abetting him to steal from the company. if you love your job do away with him 3 Likes 1 Share

Advice the company to change mechanic 2 Likes

Are you in Lagos?

Explain to the CEO simple.





Save yourself from unnecessary headache. 3 Likes

izubairu:

2nd to comment so u should be given award or what? so u should be given award or what?

Yeah!....let's first hear about the little mistake so we can get the whole picture. 2 Likes

2thgs.. you can expose him and let him expose you and both of u will be even, corrections "might" be made Nd like that the company will move forward...

Or u can stay in your cowardice... in which case...keep kwait and dont complain

Bro but the money aint urs, allow him to extort money since the money is not urs

make a plan and pray he falls for it.... or better still leave him alone since he also have your little secret too better still MIND YOUR Business moreover you are just an employee

Make arrangement for another mechanic, do not inform him(driver) that you are bringing another mechanic to check the car. Another approach is set him up

Anytime he tells you that his car is fault, ask him what the problem is and take the car to another mechanic by yourself or by another driver. 3 Likes

Funbii:

Follow loot the money imagine imagine

The guy is already blackmailing u. Now look at what u will do.





Go on a search, look for a mechanic.





Make a proposal to the new mechanic. Tell him that ur company is looking for official mechanic. That he is on a test. Put it in writing to make it look serious. Then leave the car with him to detect the fault. And then tell u how much it will cost to repair it.





From there, u can know what to do. U can sought for two or more mechanics for this purpose. If u had established ur facts, then, confront the boss with evidence. 1 Like

meforyou1:

so u should be given award or what? Ofcourse Ofcourse

invite other mechanics,

don't use a mechanic he brought

Inform the CEO, at least you have warned him .. 1 Like

This kinda people are hell-bent on what they do or want. Be careful bro. BTW I'm listening to Nate Ruess track, ''nothing without love''. I'm blushing right now!

Some people sef. You made a mistake and he knows yet you are still complaining about him.He is well trusted by the company owner wetin come be your own.Am sure if you dey follow chop you won't disturb us this beautiful Sunday morning.

It's simple na.



Let him bring fault,



Call another mechanic, without his knowledge to check and confirm...



Or, set up a mini department under you, without the motive of incriment in your salary, call it procurement. When he brings fault, go confirm the price elsewhere and buy the part elsewhere.

The best u can do is to get trusted mechanic who can do the job without ur driver consent and make sure they don’t get along. 1 Like

Use a retainer for vehicle maintenance.



By this i mean a registered company.



Audit the accounts periodically, with receipts compared with duplicates held by the company.



Get an account book for each vehicle, and convince Management to assign specific vehicles to drivers. If that ain't possible, then print a request form for them to fill, write their names and sign.



Be diligent about entering records and reconciliation of accounts. Back up your records online so as to avoid "missing" files. Some of these drivers have one "oga" backing them up!



No excuses! You are doing your job well. Dasall!



You must notice trends in so-called "breakdowns".



Calmly report anomalies to Management

Hector09:

Bro but the money aint urs, allow him to extort money since the money is not urs

Typical shallow Nigerian , Do you realize such theft can put pressure on a small company and eventually bankrupt it Typical shallow Nigerian , Do you realize such theft can put pressure on a small company and eventually bankrupt it 3 Likes