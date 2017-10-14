₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,395 members, 3,892,276 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 10:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) (3577 Views)
Why Ekiti People Must Stop Cheeting In Public (Photo) / Funny Ways Guys Act When There Want To Have Sex With A Lady(with Pictures) / How Many Times Do You Fart In A Day? See Hilarious Answers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:28am
there's always a second time if they get away with the first
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:29am
wisdom wan kill those ones
5 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by 2dice01: 1:34am
Lemme spreat mat
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:34am
you can't accuse them when there are not present on the crime scene, they be like officers i am not here presently so you can rule me out as a suspect in this murder investigation
9 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:36am
I was just told that the best way to overcome shyness is to fart in a company of females
Have been wondering what will happen aftermath
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:36am
tampering with hard evidence, those ones watched a lot of how to get away with murder
3 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:39am
you better lawyer up friend
3 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by BEENUEL: 1:41am
My grand-parents will fart and will still expect you to hail-greet them after the gass has caused havoc to your health.
#yorubaparents
4 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by BEENUEL: 1:41am
I have never caught a female fart ..... like, I'm still hunting hard. (Exluding my sisters and my mum).
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:49am
i know you're lying but keep it up
2 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:51am
lastly, my favorite they take they don't bother
lalasticlala mynd44
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 2:21am
But who the hell fart in public? It's actually disgusting
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 2:55am
teresafaith:Yinmu, wait till you eat iya awero's morning hot beans with a bottle of 7up to wash it down. You go mess for front seat inside bus, the mess go smell for back. Na those kind the cause fight for inside danfo but sha you go chop swear tire
3 Likes
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:19am
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 10:20am
.
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by deepwater(f): 10:20am
Is this supposed to be a Saturday breakfast show or what
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Nbote(m): 10:21am
U forgot to include d ones dat will try to distract ppl by talking about something else and changing d topic...
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Cloud007: 10:21am
mhisbliss:its good to come clean and own up
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 10:22am
SOME KIN MESS DEY CAUSE CONSTIPATION
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Chuukwudi(m): 10:22am
Lol
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by itsandi(m): 10:22am
this writer messes a lot
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:22am
I usually hold the fart and release it when somebody comes around so people will think the fellow is the culprit.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by WhoBeThisMan: 10:23am
Lol
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 10:23am
Lol
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Olusharp(m): 10:23am
. op sorry o...I feel like 'farting' on this thread..
paaaaaaaaaapoooooooooraaaaaaaaaaaaaaashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
once again sorry...its a fart thread.
lemme give you silent pistol... ffffffffffffff
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 10:23am
G
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:23am
No problem
Sarrki ways exposed
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 10:23am
My Gf doesn't fart in my presence though
1 Like
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 10:24am
Fart is good for your health
1 Share
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 10:26am
.
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:26am
Nairaland girls don't mess
|Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Vizzim: 10:26am
I just can't do without fart.. Everyday, anywhere and anytime. It good for my health.
El Classico Free On-line Streaming! / Do You Want To Be A Stunning Tv And Radio Presenter Or Producer? / Get Your Easy Cash From Us. Doctors.
Viewing this topic: vanpeele, mazimanuel11(m), dnoblest(m), wordsmith042(m), Lesky3(m), perfecin, chibike69, Babaalawo, iupac120, Akpan107(m), engrkaz(m), Java001(m), ErnieSmallzz(f), Mocalypse, Abdulgafar86(m), Brytawon(m), sustained, Muh(m), joeysuki(m), omoelerin1, Elmojiid(m), etaoko, yorhmienerd(m), senatorS2(m), kaywhynoni, Kokopos(m), map96(m), Chuksteric(m), mendelsmattress, walexyll(m), tifany89(m), MrEndowed1, arma, elaade, mekybabe1, krestup, Adebola02(m), mayowaye, arantess(m), balason, chybyke4ly(m), binajiya(m), uwani(f), emmbet, tdayof(m), goodyearsam123(m), Noble4life(m), Namdeenero(m), dollarcoolcat(m), fuckpro, chidex28, lilytender, putin4, cardinalstar091(m), Jeswino, leffects(m), Kellydrive1, Jfoxy(f), Kingsley1000(m), Adeebiwa09(m), capatainrambo, Xano(m), BakireBulmaker, Harwoyeez(m), Sunclinton(m), sylva1, Gourdoinc(m), zeenaman, Jaybeee(m), wabsod(m), raph4davis, condralbede(m), Silvawazza(m), websiteman, Prodigalson1(m), caprini1, TrueNigerian300, CaptRewa(m), jabdulhamid97(m), GCsomething, Ahmiee(f), Truckpusher(m), Peter5694(m), airsaylongcon, Phils, cubby4(f), AntiWailer, Quiver, Psittacus(m), Jimbiz(m), abejide1000(m), Colonelsat(m), Alfred234(m), Owill1(m), lyzo51, praisecity(m), beldad(f), karnafiu03, solexy4u(m), enyi225, fgideon, ositadima1(m), frankman365(m), joliyp(f), designVATExcel, Joseankles, Chidi4u(m), 14teenK(m), Kennitrust, gtin(m), okon41, iamVirus(m), tmas(m), agentM(m), Mpanyi, mrdipye(m), tatenda101(m), Samopeyemi20(m), Princetammy, point5, Kachigifto3, poka7(m), IbnHussein, Omawumi17, Tochux1, shugaplum(f), aliuj, Vizzim, cberryx, piping, favouritedera, Fancylife(m), snipes4, Babafemi143, collinspro(m), adejabs(m), kiltoko1(m), princestars(m), leonn(m), adefmade1(m), Tezboi(m), RETIREDMUMU(m), segebobo, tigar007(m), mrphysics(m), idolda, frenzynero(m), Zeebae, EngrMarve(m), Hakeem12(m), Bakbillz44(m), Snagid, maxwell767(m), Sheun001(m), akintom(m), Prosperkaro(m), Xquaya69(m), larryclemperfec(m), chegxman(m), Uniqueness01(f), hussy2020(m), kagari, mexdon(m), Nipplesfreak(m), blackbriar, loskally(m), floxyluv80(f), mayoadegbola(m), Blokifen(f), Talltom, MISTAICEY02288(m), Youngbishop1(m), Foodforthought(m), SonOfmercy007, TundeCole(m), uchman101, snowden9(m), SOLMICHAEL(m), cutesimplycalm(f), aluko1980(m), Adeyinka12(m), fmprof, amamahdaniel(m), jagabanlewis(m), Lujan(m), ezenwajosh(m), habtund(f), Aduksade(f), makunbernardjohn, 4everMine, Ayo8(m), Afrocatalyst, olaotanleye(m), 1goodECONOMIST(m), mollymotion(m), BIBILARY(m), Juniorbuba(m), lordkenny(m), luciouscookie, Stan642, Costa2000(m), bobo65(m), SirLakes, LEOSIRSIR(m), suchmuch, ajilegend(m), ProfEinstein, TheTrueSeeker, Oba20(m), HENROSHUN(m) and 275 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32