Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:28am
grin there's always a second time if they get away with the first

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:29am
wisdom wan kill those ones

5 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by 2dice01: 1:34am
Lemme spreat mat
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:34am
you can't accuse them when there are not present on the crime scene, they be like officers i am not here presently so you can rule me out as a suspect in this murder investigation

9 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:36am
cheesy I was just told that the best way to overcome shyness is to fart in a company of females


Have been wondering what will happen aftermath lipsrsealed
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:36am
tampering with hard evidence, those ones watched a lot of how to get away with murder

3 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:39am
you better lawyer up friend

3 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by BEENUEL: 1:41am
My grand-parents will fart and will still expect you to hail-greet them after the gass has caused havoc to your health.

#yorubaparents embarassed embarassed embarassed

4 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by BEENUEL: 1:41am
I have never caught a female fart ..... like, I'm still hunting hard. (Exluding my sisters and my mum).
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:49am
i know you're lying but keep it up

2 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 1:51am
lastly, my favorite grin they take they don't bother

lalasticlala mynd44

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 2:21am
But who the hell fart in public? It's actually disgusting
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 2:55am
teresafaith:
But who the hell fart in public?
It's actually disgusting
Yinmu, wait till you eat iya awero's morning hot beans with a bottle of 7up to wash it down. You go mess for front seat inside bus, the mess go smell for back. Na those kind the cause fight for inside danfo but sha you go chop swear tire

3 Likes

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:19am
grin
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 10:20am
.
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by deepwater(f): 10:20am
Is this supposed to be a Saturday breakfast show or what undecided
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Nbote(m): 10:21am
U forgot to include d ones dat will try to distract ppl by talking about something else and changing d topic...
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Cloud007: 10:21am
mhisbliss:
lastly, my favorite grin they take they don't bother

lalasticlala mynd44
its good to come clean and own up cheesy
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by sylviaeo(f): 10:22am
SOME KIN MESS DEY CAUSE CONSTIPATION
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Chuukwudi(m): 10:22am
Lol
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by itsandi(m): 10:22am
this writer messes a lot grin
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:22am
I usually hold the fart and release it when somebody comes around so people will think the fellow is the culprit.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by WhoBeThisMan: 10:23am
Lol
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 10:23am
Lol

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Olusharp(m): 10:23am
. op sorry o...I feel like 'farting' on this thread..

paaaaaaaaaapoooooooooraaaaaaaaaaaaaaashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh


once again sorry...its a fart thread.
lemme give you silent pistol... ffffffffffffff
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 10:23am
G
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:23am
No problem
Sarrki ways exposed
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 10:23am
My Gf doesn't fart in my presence though

1 Like

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 10:24am
Fart is good for your health

1 Share

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 10:26am
.

Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by KidsNEXTdoor: 10:26am
Nairaland girls don't mess
Re: Ways People Act When They Fart In Public (Photos) by Vizzim: 10:26am
I just can't do without fart.. Everyday, anywhere and anytime. It good for my health.

