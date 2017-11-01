₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,513 members, 3,892,677 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 02:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims (9591 Views)
Army Rescues Kidnapped Oil Workers, Loses 9 Soldiers / Policemen & Peace Corps Members Clash In Abuja. Photos Of Victims / RRS Officer Arrests Car-snatching Syndicate Member, Cheats Death (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by objhack(m): 7:20am
AN operative of Peace Corps, Adebisi Mukaila Michael, in a rare display of bravery has rescued two persons, Temilola Isiaka and Kehinde Daodu from a gang of four armed robbers at Orisumabare area in Osogbo, Osun State and handed them over to the police.
According to eyewitnesses, Michael was driving along the area when he sighted the robbers armed with dangerous weapons attacking the victims around 8pm. He was said to have engaged the robbers to save Temilola and Kehinde.
It was learnt that Michael was assisted by some passersby and he succeeded in disarming the robbers and took them to the Dugbe Divisional Police Station.
Two member of the gang arrested, Kaseem Oladehinde and Idowu Hazzan have since been arraigned in a magistrate court in Oshogbo.
Police Prosecutor, Mr Ajayi Sunday told the court that Oladehinde and Idowu and others at large at about 8:00pm at Orisumibare stole a bag containing the sum of one hundred and ninety six thousand naira (N196, 000.00) and a mobile phone.
Ajayi also told the court that “the accused persons attacked two persons, Isiaka Temilola and Kehinde Daodu with dangerous weapons and injured the Peace Corps officer that recued them.”
The police prosecutor added that the accused persons also damaged the Peace Corps Officer’s Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number JJJ 242 GQ, and stole his identity card and ATM card.
Michael, who was also present in court during the arraignment said the accused persons also took his uniform and desert boots from his car. Michael sworn to an affidavit in which he listed the items that the accused persons took from his car.
The police prosecutor told the court that the accused persons committed various offences contrary to and punishable under the law. The accused persons pleaded guilty.
In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba ordered that the accused persons be remanded and adjourned the case till November 8, 2 017.
http://www.nigeriatoday.ng/2017/11/peace-corps-officer-arrests-four-robbers-rescues-two-victims/amp/
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by tukdi: 7:43am
Lolz
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Nbote(m): 10:15am
I hear U... So u disarmed robbers operating with dangerous weapons abi ..
7 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Burger01(m): 11:27am
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by modelmike7(m): 11:28am
GOOD JOB OFFICER
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by tuoyoojo(m): 11:28am
very rare to see such display of courage
many would have looked the other way
but he put his life on the line for people he didn't know
I am sure peace Corp members are not allowed to carry arms
kudos to him
this should be rewarded
9 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by webincomeplus(m): 11:29am
Someone is trying hard to make the government approve this peace corps of a thing at all cost.
Truth is, Peace Corps is not needed, just as NSCDC is useless!
28 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by ezana1(m): 11:29am
Good don't worry you'll soon be signed
1 Like
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Siddeek: 11:29am
If you like arrest all boko haram. You will not be approved by FG. Just go and farm
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Keneking: 11:29am
Does Osun people carry such huge sum of cash around
I hear only 6 commercial banks operate in the State capital
4 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by olaolaking(m): 11:30am
As in disarming them with what? Owk.
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by comshots(m): 11:31am
What is the police doing?It should be scrapped.
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Oblongata: 11:31am
Is there still peace corps? Who dey pay them?
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Brunicekid(m): 11:31am
Nice one... This is what we are talking about, PROACTIVE SECURITY OPERATIVES!!!
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by akins177(m): 11:32am
xxx6455:. SCAM.....thunder fire ur yanch, go find better job and stop to dey defraud people...OLEEEEEEEEE
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by khayce: 11:35am
WELL DONE NIGERIAN POLICE... WE WILL AV TO DISBAND NIGERIAN POLICE FOR GUYS NOW OOO. . . YEYE! I SEE U GUYS DONT EVEN AV A DEFINITE PURPOSE .. FROM WHERE DID HE GET ARM TO DISARM THE ARMED ROBBER .. ABI NA COMMANDO DEM DEY RECRUIT? U WILL SEE THEM SWEEPING SND CLEANING MARKET TODAY .. U WILL HEAR THEM CATCHING AN ARMED ROBBER TOMORO .. IN DAYS TO COME THEY WILL SOON CLAIM THEY ARE WINING THE WAR AGAINST BOKO HARAM...
4 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by longsnake(m): 11:40am
Peace Corps will come to stay, nice one 'gallant officer'
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by ivolt: 11:40am
We have enough security forces already.
Peace corp should not be adopted by the federal government.
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by free2ryhme: 11:41am
objhack:
A disbanded group with no legislative backing
Nigeria is filled with too much illegalities
4 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Kamoryemi2580(m): 11:44am
Keneking:
we're now in 2017 not 1817.... sense fall on you bro
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Oblongata: 11:47am
Na Stupid thief, ICPC and MTN are working on his case, we will get him soon I promise you that
akins177:
4 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by iliyande(m): 11:47am
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Robbin7(m): 11:49am
Publicity stunt. Una want NA bill.
No shakes, we are watching in 5D.
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by NigerDeltan(m): 11:50am
Only in naija wey pesin go use matches disarm pesin wey hold gun with bullet inside
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by estyvino(m): 11:50am
I have seen various comments, pple against establishment of peace corps.
Later you complain politicians embezzling our money
Why against it, if not for any thing! @ least let pple be gainfully employed and provide services and security to development of this nation
This country need more security abeg! Thank you and please like and don't quote me
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by kollinz1234: 11:51am
Na wa o, so 9ja self don de get sense?? These are the kinda set up the Yankee guys do to get attention n now e don enter 9ja. 2moro headlines now u will see that 'peace corps had finally been recognized by the federal govt' kudos to whoever staged this!!!
Ask me how I know?
Such show of bravery is rare among the Yorubas that is why I believe this sh*t was staged.
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by HilcomTech(m): 11:51am
Kudos
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by calddon(m): 11:52am
as police nah
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by dfo12(m): 11:52am
Pictures of the disarmament or Idonbilivit. Abi were they armed with Shaving Sticks?
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by iamkneeyi: 11:53am
webincomeplus:I sight a police man here. Jealousy..
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims by Luiz1: 11:55am
Peace corps and boys scout are the same thing... Na just the name different.
Man Kills Ex-lover In UK Over Child’s Religious Faith / This is Barbaric! 11 Year Old Set Ablaze in Lagos. God Have Mercy on Us. / Police Checkpoint Or Police Fraudpoint?
Viewing this topic: oluwole4love, sunvillequeen(f), mayour14, mastermose, yanuz(m), dadoctore(m), Righttalk, Tesiday(m), adadadon(m), Timichael(m), Malefactor, confy22, abeyaktech, remama(f), bogtrotter, Welcomme, Lanre6, Dabigbroda(m), merit1988(f), adramtimmy, Femmy02(m), kasobrae, xcllaxix(m), daudaolanrewaju(m), candyguyofficia(m), Nairaboi(m), aybaba1999, Sholaco, billionbaby(m), reality002, chauvinist(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13