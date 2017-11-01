Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Peace Corps Officer Arrests Four Robbers, Rescues Two Victims (9591 Views)

According to eyewitnesses, Michael was driving along the area when he sighted the robbers armed with dangerous weapons attacking the victims around 8pm. He was said to have engaged the robbers to save Temilola and Kehinde.



It was learnt that Michael was assisted by some passersby and he succeeded in disarming the robbers and took them to the Dugbe Divisional Police Station.

Two member of the gang arrested, Kaseem Oladehinde and Idowu Hazzan have since been arraigned in a magistrate court in Oshogbo.



Police Prosecutor, Mr Ajayi Sunday told the court that Oladehinde and Idowu and others at large at about 8:00pm at Orisumibare stole a bag containing the sum of one hundred and ninety six thousand naira (N196, 000.00) and a mobile phone.



Ajayi also told the court that “the accused persons attacked two persons, Isiaka Temilola and Kehinde Daodu with dangerous weapons and injured the Peace Corps officer that recued them.”



The police prosecutor added that the accused persons also damaged the Peace Corps Officer’s Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number JJJ 242 GQ, and stole his identity card and ATM card.



Michael, who was also present in court during the arraignment said the accused persons also took his uniform and desert boots from his car. Michael sworn to an affidavit in which he listed the items that the accused persons took from his car.



The police prosecutor told the court that the accused persons committed various offences contrary to and punishable under the law. The accused persons pleaded guilty.



In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba ordered that the accused persons be remanded and adjourned the case till November 8, 2 017.



Lolz 1 Like

I hear U... So u disarmed robbers operating with dangerous weapons abi .. 7 Likes

GOOD JOB OFFICER 1 Like

very rare to see such display of courage



many would have looked the other way



but he put his life on the line for people he didn't know



I am sure peace Corp members are not allowed to carry arms



kudos to him



this should be rewarded 9 Likes

Someone is trying hard to make the government approve this peace corps of a thing at all cost.



Truth is, Peace Corps is not needed, just as NSCDC is useless! 28 Likes 6 Shares

Good don't worry you'll soon be signed 1 Like

If you like arrest all boko haram. You will not be approved by FG. Just go and farm 19 Likes 3 Shares





I hear only 6 commercial banks operate in the State capital Does Osun people carry such huge sum of cash aroundI hear only 6 commercial banks operate in the State capital 4 Likes

As in disarming them with what? Owk.

What is the police doing?It should be scrapped.

Is there still peace corps? Who dey pay them? 2 Likes

Nice one... This is what we are talking about, PROACTIVE SECURITY OPERATIVES!!!

xxx6455:

WELL DONE NIGERIAN POLICE... WE WILL AV TO DISBAND NIGERIAN POLICE FOR GUYS NOW OOO. . . YEYE! I SEE U GUYS DONT EVEN AV A DEFINITE PURPOSE .. FROM WHERE DID HE GET ARM TO DISARM THE ARMED ROBBER .. ABI NA COMMANDO DEM DEY RECRUIT? U WILL SEE THEM SWEEPING SND CLEANING MARKET TODAY .. U WILL HEAR THEM CATCHING AN ARMED ROBBER TOMORO .. IN DAYS TO COME THEY WILL SOON CLAIM THEY ARE WINING THE WAR AGAINST BOKO HARAM... 4 Likes

Peace Corps will come to stay, nice one 'gallant officer'

We have enough security forces already.

Peace corp should not be adopted by the federal government.

objhack:

A disbanded group with no legislative backing



Nigeria is filled with too much illegalities A disbanded group with no legislative backingNigeria is filled with too much illegalities 4 Likes

Keneking:

Does Osun people carry such huge sum of cash around



I hear only 6 commercial banks operate in the State capital





we're now in 2017 not 1817.... sense fall on you bro we're now in 2017 not 1817.... sense fall on you bro 2 Likes 1 Share

akins177:

. SCAM.....thunder fire ur yanch, go find better job and stop to dey defraud people...OLEEEEEEEEE Na Stupid thief, ICPC and MTN are working on his case, we will get him soon I promise you that 4 Likes

Publicity stunt. Una want NA bill.

No shakes, we are watching in 5D.





Only in naija wey pesin go use matches disarm pesin wey hold gun with bullet inside Only in naija wey pesin go use matches disarm pesin wey hold gun with bullet inside

I have seen various comments, pple against establishment of peace corps.



Later you complain politicians embezzling our money



Why against it, if not for any thing! @ least let pple be gainfully employed and provide services and security to development of this nation



This country need more security abeg! Thank you and please like and don't quote me 3 Likes









Such show of bravery is rare among the Yorubas that is why I believe this sh*t was staged. Na wa o, so 9ja self don de get sense?? These are the kinda set up the Yankee guys do to get attention n now e don enter 9ja. 2moro headlines now u will see that 'peace corps had finally been recognized by the federal govt' kudos to whoever staged this!!!Ask me how I know?Such show of bravery is rare among the Yorubas that is why I believe this sh*t was staged.

Kudos

as police nah

Pictures of the disarmament or Idonbilivit. Abi were they armed with Shaving Sticks?

webincomeplus:

Someone is trying hard to make the government approve this peace corps of a thing at all cost.



Truth is, Peace Corps is not needed, just as NSCDC is useless! I sight a police man here. Jealousy.. I sight a police man here. Jealousy.. 3 Likes