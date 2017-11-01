Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test (3278 Views)

See list:



Great

From my estimation i can only see one hundred names. Are these the only teachers qualified to teach the leaders of tomorrow?

The failures among them will soon take to social media seeking for public sympathy through religion/tribe. Elrufai, sack the illiterates teaching nonsense in schools regardless of tribe or religion. Rabbish. 4 Likes

El rufai is trying to rejuvenate kaduna state schools, as it is already dying

More reason I must apply for the teaching job there ... Make I show dem wat a real teacher looks like....

sbashir10:

El rufai is trying to rejuvenate kaduna state schools, as it is already dying



Unfortunately, all public schools in naija are dying! U need to even see some so-called private schools Unfortunately, all public schools in naija are dying! U need to even see some so-called private schools

Dude is saving for 2019

What are they teaching the pupils then?

A teacher who cannot score 100%, is that one a teacher?



Thank you Gov. El-Rufai for making us understand not all parents took first position in their school days as they always tell us.

Teachers that cannot identify a square, rectangle and right angle triangle. Elrufai fire them! 1 Like

nice one

I love what elrufai is doing. Our educational system too backward.

i wonder what those teachers will teach the children.

interesting?

Those ones that did not get up to 75% will be those that flogs students more when they fail a sum.