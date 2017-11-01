₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by 247frolic(m): 9:35am On Nov 04
Kaduna state government has released names of Primary school teachers who scored at least 75 per cent in the competency test.
See list:
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by brightology3: 9:43am On Nov 04
Great
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by philcz(m): 9:44am On Nov 04
From my estimation i can only see one hundred names. Are these the only teachers qualified to teach the leaders of tomorrow?
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by python1: 9:44am On Nov 04
The failures among them will soon take to social media seeking for public sympathy through religion/tribe. Elrufai, sack the illiterates teaching nonsense in schools regardless of tribe or religion. Rabbish.
4 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by sbashir10: 12:41am
El rufai is trying to rejuvenate kaduna state schools, as it is already dying
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by MVLOX(m): 8:09am
More reason I must apply for the teaching job there ... Make I show dem wat a real teacher looks like....
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by ashjay001(m): 8:32am
sbashir10:
Unfortunately, all public schools in naija are dying! U need to even see some so-called private schools
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by Jibril659: 9:56am
Dude is saving for 2019
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by Desyner: 9:57am
What are they teaching the pupils then?
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by lonelydora(m): 1:22pm
A teacher who cannot score 100%, is that one a teacher?
Thank you Gov. El-Rufai for making us understand not all parents took first position in their school days as they always tell us.
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by TEYA: 1:22pm
Teachers that cannot identify a square, rectangle and right angle triangle. Elrufai fire them!
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by chibike69: 1:23pm
ndi awusa
ndi iti
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by realtemi(m): 1:23pm
nice one
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by idris4r83(m): 1:23pm
I love what elrufai is doing. Our educational system too backward.
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by amjoseph19: 1:24pm
.
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by abdelrahman: 1:25pm
i wonder what those teachers will teach the children.
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by reccy: 1:25pm
interesting?
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by obedugo(m): 1:26pm
Those ones that did not get up to 75% will be those that flogs students more when they fail a sum.
|Re: Kaduna Releases List Of Teachers Who Scored 75% In Competency Test by edo3(m): 1:28pm
.
