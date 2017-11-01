Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi (9245 Views)

"My Ugly Skin Is A Spiritual Case" - Mreazi Reveal. / Billionaire Daughter DJ Cuppy Pays Homage To Hushpuppi / Gambian Jollof Is Better Than Nigerian And Ghanaian Jollof - Mreazi says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Twitter User Twitted:



Not for mreazi. Even if my friend is a dating billionaire's daughter, it will show on my body.



Then Mreazi Replied:



"Forget about billionaire daughter! even if i enter forbes list nothing will change! Lmao.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/even-if-i-enter-forbes-list-i-will.html



Cc Lalasticlala

Cc OAM4J

Cc Mynd44 The controversial Ghanaian and Nigerian singer "Mreazi" has replied a twitter user who shades him for being the same despite dating one of the billionaire's daughter "Femi Otedola".Not for mreazi. Even if my friend is a dating billionaire's daughter, it will show on my body."Forget about billionaire daughter! even if i enter forbes list nothing will change! Lmao.Cc LalasticlalaCc OAM4JCc Mynd44

SOME PEOPLE CAN'T MIND THEIR BUSINESS, EVEN IF HE IS DATING BILL GATE'S DAUGHTER, NOTHING WILL CHANGE. SOME PEOPLE CAN'T MIND THEIR BUSINESS, EVEN IF HE IS DATING BILL GATE'S DAUGHTER, NOTHING WILL CHANGE. 4 Likes

See the awful response he gave 12 Likes

Make una free this boy nah 2 Likes

Eazi case na follow come 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Eazi too wan enter Forbes?



Banku-eating clown thinks Forbes list is like Accra where you can enter without passport?



He'll just keep talking nonsense with his standing ears like the ears of a dog that wants to run. 25 Likes 1 Share

The change is SPECIFISTIC to his BANK ACCOUNT, not his physical appearance. 2 Likes

Everything now is News, I tire for Nairaland







Bonyfish,



I honestly can't tell who is sucking who dry in this parasitic relationship? Bonyfish,I honestly can't tell who is sucking who dry in this parasitic relationship? 8 Likes 2 Shares

F

make sense.. zagadat Self confidentmake sense.. zagadat 1 Like

Was the boy expecting him to develop two heads because he's dating a billionaire daughter? 2 Likes







sukkot:

maybe he is a monster in bed ? after-all thats what it all comes down to right ?





Eye go first chop before e reach mouth. No be so?





What did she see that made her enter one room with the guy, remove her panties, open leg and allow him fvck her before discovering he is good in bed? Is she blind?



I mean aside the fact that Mr Eazi is very ugly, I understand he did not create himself, but dude is very dirty with a very poor and bohemian dress sense. But why this scarecrow of a guy? Of all the fine, responsible and neat young men in the world, this chic opted for this scarecrow?Eye go first chop before e reach mouth. No be so?What did she see that made her enter one room with the guy, remove her panties, open leg and allow him fvck her before discovering he is good in bed? Is she blind?I mean aside the fact that Mr Eazi is very ugly, I understand he did not create himself, but dude is very dirty with a very poor and bohemian dress sense. 4 Likes 1 Share

One can't tell until the power of Money is experienced.

Y



Wetin concern me sef.





listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle Mr Eazi no wan accept say im no get swag.Wetin concern me sef.

a

ode ur head like mop 1 Like

ouzo1:

Eazi case na follow come

DIKEnaWAR:

But why this scarecrow of a guy? Of all the fine, responsible and neat young men in the world, this chic opted for this scarecrow?

Love don't cost a thing. Love don't cost a thing.

It's partially true...





Especially when you had been previously having gym sessions with poverty.

Forbes list with that crook song 2 Likes

Go and steal a credit card my friend what do you know? 1 Like 1 Share

lol mr eazi keeping it real

A

Yeye conversation

wetin concern am?







Contact my signature for free bitcoins. As at today, 1btc = $7,000+. You have nothing to lose.

Okoyiboz3:

Eazi too wan enter Forbes?



Banku-eating clown thinks Forbes list is like Accra where you can enter without passport?



He'll just keep talking nonsense with his standing ears like the ears of a dog that wants to run.

6 Likes

So he is already thinking of entering Forbes list by stealing otedola's money. 3 Likes