|Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Muckross1122(m): 1:07pm
The controversial Ghanaian and Nigerian singer "Mreazi" has replied a twitter user who shades him for being the same despite dating one of the billionaire's daughter "Femi Otedola".
The Twitter User Twitted:
Not for mreazi. Even if my friend is a dating billionaire's daughter, it will show on my body.
Then Mreazi Replied:
"Forget about billionaire daughter! even if i enter forbes list nothing will change! Lmao.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/even-if-i-enter-forbes-list-i-will.html
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by GloriaNinja(f): 1:10pm
SOME PEOPLE CAN'T MIND THEIR BUSINESS, EVEN IF HE IS DATING BILL GATE'S DAUGHTER, NOTHING WILL CHANGE.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by danieljessy: 1:15pm
See the awful response he gave
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Afonjashapmouth: 1:19pm
Make una free this boy nah
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by ouzo1(m): 1:23pm
Eazi case na follow come
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by lekjons(m): 1:27pm
Ok
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Okoyiboz3: 1:27pm
Eazi too wan enter Forbes?
Banku-eating clown thinks Forbes list is like Accra where you can enter without passport?
He'll just keep talking nonsense with his standing ears like the ears of a dog that wants to run.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by celestialAgent(m): 1:28pm
The change is SPECIFISTIC to his BANK ACCOUNT, not his physical appearance.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Rowlandjude(m): 1:28pm
Everything now is News, I tire for Nairaland
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by NwaAmaikpe: 1:28pm
Bonyfish,
I honestly can't tell who is sucking who dry in this parasitic relationship?
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Nathdoug(m): 1:28pm
F
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by toluleke(m): 1:28pm
Self confident make sense.. zagadat
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Sijo01(f): 1:28pm
Was the boy expecting him to develop two heads because he's dating a billionaire daughter?
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by DIKEnaWAR: 1:28pm
But why this scarecrow of a guy? Of all the fine, responsible and neat young men in the world, this chic opted for this scarecrow?
sukkot:
Eye go first chop before e reach mouth. No be so?
What did she see that made her enter one room with the guy, remove her panties, open leg and allow him fvck her before discovering he is good in bed? Is she blind?
I mean aside the fact that Mr Eazi is very ugly, I understand he did not create himself, but dude is very dirty with a very poor and bohemian dress sense.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Vizzim: 1:29pm
One can't tell until the power of Money is experienced.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Ayo4251(m): 1:29pm
Y
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:29pm
Mr Eazi no wan accept say im no get swag.
Wetin concern me sef.
listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by perdollar(m): 1:29pm
a
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by rapfezy: 1:29pm
ode ur head like mop
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Spexo001(m): 1:29pm
ouzo1:
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Vizzim: 1:29pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Love don't cost a thing.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by deebrain(m): 1:29pm
It's partially true...
Especially when you had been previously having gym sessions with poverty.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by medolab90(m): 1:30pm
Forbes list with that crook song
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by BruncleZuma: 1:30pm
Go and steal a credit card my friend what do you know?
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by sukkot: 1:30pm
lol mr eazi keeping it real
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by GreatDreams: 1:30pm
A
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by FortifiedCity: 1:30pm
Yeye conversation
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by naijamafioso: 1:31pm
wetin concern am?
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by Blackfyre: 1:31pm
Okoyiboz3:
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by samzzycash(m): 1:31pm
So he is already thinking of entering Forbes list by stealing otedola's money.
|Re: Forget About Billionaire Daughter, I Will Still Be Same If I Enter Forbes-MrEazi by celestialAgent(m): 1:31pm
rapfezy:I’m sure you have to seen the wicked cars on Accra road, with the many architectural masterpiece. Forget the hype, Nigeria dey learn.
