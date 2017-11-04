₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Youngadvocate: 1:18pm
Nollywood actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha popularly known as Jim Iyke was all dapper as he stepped out for the "afternoonexpress" programme as a guest on South African Broadcasting Corporation in Capetown, South Africa.
The Nollywood veteran thespian had a pair of luxurious Gucci shoes to blend his spruce attire.
He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Guest on @afternoonexpress on #SABC CAPETOWN. AMAZING SHOW!"
http://igbobia.com/?q=jim-iyke-blends-his-dapper-attire-with-gucci-shoes-as-he-steps-out-for-the-afternoonexpress-on-sabc
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by PenlsCaP: 1:32pm
Dope dude
8 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by ALAYORMII: 5:04pm
Learning from Ray HushPuppi
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Badonasty(m): 5:04pm
Youngadvocate:
Nice car
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Naijaguy12345(m): 5:04pm
Good to see him happy especially after the fake deliverance.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by kingPhidel(m): 5:04pm
OK boss.. Sighted...
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Iyelinkonomilo(m): 5:04pm
Jim's attire always on point.
2 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by borntoexcel2000(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Afrok(m): 5:05pm
Awon Gucci Lord will soon come and verify its authenticity
Cool...
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by wunmi590(m): 5:05pm
He's cute, he's always good in dressing
5 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by M14A1: 5:05pm
sleek stuff
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Kizyte(m): 5:06pm
I love Hushpuppi! He has taught them how good it feels to swim in Gucci
3 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by kay29000(m): 5:06pm
Hmm
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by iWasNotHere(m): 5:06pm
Bedt guy that overbleed almost all the babes in nollywood
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by kennygee(f): 5:06pm
Man can dress
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Tessie01(f): 5:06pm
he looks good though
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by ibkgab001: 5:06pm
MOMPHA friend right now
Help with that dog look
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by PhilAmadeus: 5:06pm
Kinging.... .Iyke Toh bahd
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by AleAirHub(m): 5:07pm
Dope Clothing N Machine
3 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by elmerperry: 5:07pm
Youngadvocate:wait lemme confirm if dey are real....
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by tiger28: 5:08pm
Meanwhile.....a court just ordered to pay Madam halima abubakar the 15M he has been owing her ever since. These celebs and fake lives.....they sit on top of ANY nice car, tell their managers to snap the picture then send it to EVER gullible bloggers. Next thing you see on the internet ..."Pato ranking just bought a brand new porsche". Yimu!!!
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Bullhari007(m): 5:09pm
after the deliverance village people finally find their way... chai TUFIAKWA
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by okusman(m): 5:10pm
Second to comment (STC)... I hope this start trending too on nairaland... because the struggle to FTC is not so easy
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Nathdoug(m): 5:12pm
ALAYORMII:you are not serious....how can you say Jim iyke is learning from hushpoppi
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by izzykingsley(m): 5:14pm
I so much love this Guy.. ...no homo, he dresses smart and always looking handsome
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:14pm
Boi overdope
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Safiaa(f): 5:14pm
He's always been a good dresser. Very classy.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Bosstheyvid: 5:15pm
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by BruncleZuma: 5:17pm
Irrelevancies
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by Bestman111(m): 5:20pm
Borrow pose
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by justmenoni: 5:21pm
AB*
|Re: Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa by LesbianBoy(m): 5:22pm
When it comes to dressing no naija celebrity badder than this guy
