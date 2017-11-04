Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jim Iyke Blends His Dapper Attire With Gucci Shoes For A Show In South Africa (6818 Views)

The Nollywood veteran thespian had a pair of luxurious Gucci shoes to blend his spruce attire.



He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Guest on @afternoonexpress on #SABC CAPETOWN. AMAZING SHOW!"



Dope dude 8 Likes

Learning from Ray HushPuppi 5 Likes 1 Share

Youngadvocate:

Nollywood actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha popularly known as Jim Iyke was all dapper as he stepped out for the "afternoonexpress" programme as a guest on South African Broadcasting Corporation in Capetown, South Africa.



The Nollywood veteran thespian had a pair of luxurious Gucci shoes to blend his spruce attire.



He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Guest on @afternoonexpress on #SABC CAPETOWN. AMAZING SHOW!"



Nice car Nice car

Good to see him happy especially after the fake deliverance. 2 Likes 1 Share

OK boss.. Sighted...

Jim's attire always on point. 2 Likes



Cool... Awon Gucci Lord will soon come and verify its authenticityCool...

He's cute, he's always good in dressing 5 Likes

sleek stuff 1 Like

I love Hushpuppi! He has taught them how good it feels to swim in Gucci 3 Likes

Bedt guy that overbleed almost all the babes in nollywood 1 Like

Man can dress

he looks good though

MOMPHA friend right now







Kinging.... .Iyke Toh bahd

Dope Clothing N Machine 3 Likes

Youngadvocate:

Nollywood actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha popularly known as Jim Iyke was all dapper as he stepped out for the "afternoonexpress" programme as a guest on South African Broadcasting Corporation in Capetown, South Africa.



The Nollywood veteran thespian had a pair of luxurious Gucci shoes to blend his spruce attire.



He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Guest on @afternoonexpress on #SABC CAPETOWN. AMAZING SHOW!"



wait lemme confirm if dey are real.... wait lemme confirm if dey are real....

Meanwhile.....a court just ordered to pay Madam halima abubakar the 15M he has been owing her ever since. These celebs and fake lives.....they sit on top of ANY nice car, tell their managers to snap the picture then send it to EVER gullible bloggers. Next thing you see on the internet ..."Pato ranking just bought a brand new porsche". Yimu!!!

after the deliverance village people finally find their way... chai TUFIAKWA

ALAYORMII:

Learning from Ray HushPuppi you are not serious....how can you say Jim iyke is learning from hushpoppi you are not serious....how can you say Jim iyke is learning from hushpoppi 1 Like

I so much love this Guy.. ...no homo, he dresses smart and always looking handsome

Boi overdope

He's always been a good dresser. Very classy. 1 Like

