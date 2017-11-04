₦airaland Forum

UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by dre11(m): 3:24pm
UNIABUJA students attack alleged kidnappers, set car ablaze


Posted by; Azeezat Adedigba,



Following recent cases of abduction, theft and molestation in the University of Abuja, some students on Friday attacked men suspected of entering the school premises to kidnap girls, and set their car ablaze.

The incident was confirmed by the student union president, Abeeb Obasanjo. Mr. Obasanjo however said the situation was under control.

“We have security issues right here and we are doing our best with the school security to curtail it,” he said.

A student, Damilola, explained to PREMIUM TIMES Friday night that the alleged kidnappers came to the school on Tuesday to pick some ladies adding “that the ladies never came back.”

“There is tension in our school right now, nobody can enter and nobody can go out, the kidnappers were three. They tried to pick another student but the students were able to recognise them and burnt their car,” another student, Mercy, explained to A PREMIUM TIMES.

“Two girls got an invitation to go out from a hostel member, who is not a student but was impersonating just to get girls kidnapped from the school.”

When contacted, the Chief Security Officer of the school, Solomon Ngbede, said the alleged kidnappers were under the custody of the school security team, “so that they won’t be lynched by the students.”

Mr. Ngbede said the students that were kidnapped have been rescued by security officers of the University.

“Onyinye and Ene (abductees) were kidnapped five days ago and the kidnappers confessed that they were the ones who picked them up so we went there in the company of the police and rescued the girls last night and they are with their parents now,” he said.

“The kidnappers came back yesterday to pick another set of girls. They were two men and a lady. The students were able to recognise them, so we have the men and two girls in our custody,” he said.


https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/248322-uniabuja-students-attack-alleged-kidnappers-set-car-ablaze.html

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by teebankz10(m): 3:28pm
See them faces,,
Evans descendants undecided lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by pyyxxaro: 3:29pm
Who give that guy assignment when e de write again sad

4 Likes

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 3:58pm
Lol.... December hustling
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Turks: 8:07pm
Talk about balls.
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by funnynation(m): 8:08pm
Go hustle you no gree say na Kidnapping you wan do.. You no even do better kidnapping na female students una go dey kidnap.. Who tell you say crime dey pay?
If no be dey catch una, tomorrow una go dey do fine boy with kidnapping money.
Omo ale jati jati

Girls beware of a guy you don't know his source of income

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Tbillz(m): 8:08pm
God let this same Judgment fall on Denzani, Aluko, Ibori, Metuh, Omokore, Lamido, Dasuki, Brutai, Oduah, Saraki, Abba, Jonathan (Mrs) God make it fast, U can pay IBB a visit too God. Thank U in advance. See me well to OBJ

2 Likes

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 8:08pm
Useless girls everywhere....

2 Likes

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by muller101(m): 8:09pm
The dark dude is he composing a romantic poem? grin
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by juniorboy(m): 8:09pm
Park here lemme comment jhor, I didn't read this post buh I know the girl didn't deserve these things, the driver should have just parked and watch her leave. And the boys? They looked like they like the new house and the comfort of home

Oya start bike let's go

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Iseoluwani: 8:09pm
grin

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by agarawu23(m): 8:10pm
Na statement that one dey write abi na list of ppl he has kidnapped?

1 Like

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 8:11pm
cool dsy one dey write statement. .Den din give dem ferefe shishi .
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by ayuataiwo(m): 8:11pm
Nairalander that love FPL join the league with this code:248290-1162045
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by tofolo(m): 8:12pm
cheesy
pyyxxaro:
Who give that guy assignment when e de write again sad
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by nony43(m): 8:12pm
They no mend them well
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by sam4(m): 8:13pm
Don't mind them put pam on that your nice attire

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm
shocked


Quacks everywhere.
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by sunvillequeen(f): 8:13pm
God help our uni girls.
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by erico2k2(m): 8:13pm
E Don B for these guys

1 Like

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Seeker17(m): 8:14pm
Nice one. Let the bastards rot in jail
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Langbasa: 8:14pm
I want to change my name from Langbasa to ZAPPACOSTA......*runs out of thread* #GGMU
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Dearlord(m): 8:16pm
...With due respect
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Nutase(f): 8:17pm
Sweet
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by harrycoko: 8:19pm
pyyxxaro:
Who give that guy assignment when e de write again sad

Exam dey ooo wink cheesy
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by goldenceo1: 8:20pm
massive disfigure
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by vedaxcool(m): 8:21pm
Good
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Fayo111: 8:22pm
ok now.

Get busy positively






http:hostgate.com.ng

https://jolagict.com/scripts/
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Emvico34: 8:25pm
pyyxxaro:
Who give that guy assignment when e de write again sad
na seun

1 Like

Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by yeyerolling: 8:25pm
Wat if d car was stolen.
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Emvico34: 8:26pm
Finally am back after many months
Re: UNIABUJA Students Attack Kidnappers, Set Car Ablaze (photos) by Fourwinds: 8:31pm
Nutase:
Sweet
the girls who were kidnapped and those who were about to be kidnapped are lucky... they would have just disappeared without trace.... go read they won't do... it is how to jump from one party to another and chase men for money and material things... nonsense

