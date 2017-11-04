





Posted by; Azeezat Adedigba,







Following recent cases of abduction, theft and molestation in the University of Abuja, some students on Friday attacked men suspected of entering the school premises to kidnap girls, and set their car ablaze.



The incident was confirmed by the student union president, Abeeb Obasanjo. Mr. Obasanjo however said the situation was under control.



“We have security issues right here and we are doing our best with the school security to curtail it,” he said.



A student, Damilola, explained to PREMIUM TIMES Friday night that the alleged kidnappers came to the school on Tuesday to pick some ladies adding “that the ladies never came back.”



“There is tension in our school right now, nobody can enter and nobody can go out, the kidnappers were three. They tried to pick another student but the students were able to recognise them and burnt their car,” another student, Mercy, explained to A PREMIUM TIMES.



“Two girls got an invitation to go out from a hostel member, who is not a student but was impersonating just to get girls kidnapped from the school.”



When contacted, the Chief Security Officer of the school, Solomon Ngbede, said the alleged kidnappers were under the custody of the school security team, “so that they won’t be lynched by the students.”



Mr. Ngbede said the students that were kidnapped have been rescued by security officers of the University.



“Onyinye and Ene (abductees) were kidnapped five days ago and the kidnappers confessed that they were the ones who picked them up so we went there in the company of the police and rescued the girls last night and they are with their parents now,” he said.



“The kidnappers came back yesterday to pick another set of girls. They were two men and a lady. The students were able to recognise them, so we have the men and two girls in our custody,” he said.



