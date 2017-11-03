Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC (772 Views)

Saturday awarded first class degrees to 81

graduating students at its 12th convocation.





The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mattews Ojo,

stated this while delivering his convocation speech at

the university’s premises in Iwo.





Ojo said 96 graduating students were awarded with

second class upper degrees, 382 with second class

lower degrees, while 136 were awarded with third

class degrees.





He added that 15 were awarded with MBBS Degrees

and 29 awarded with Master Degrees.

Ojo urged the graduating students to be focused and

to be good ambassadors of the university wherever

they found themselves.





‘‘Equally important, do not dwell anymore on the

grades attained in the courses in the university but

focus your attention on the knowledge gained, skills

acquired and character that has been moulded.

‘‘No doubt, Bowen University has prepared you for

leadership. Indeed, our nations, at this time, needs

people like you that will make a positive difference,’’

Ojo said.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the university, Dr Olumide

Kehinde, urged the new graduates to create new

opportunities for themselves through self-

employment.





Also, the Pro-Chancello of the university, Mr Oluwole

Abegunde, urged the new graduates to be focused

and be agents of positive change in the society.

In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, represented by

his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori, urged private

universities to engage in research and development,

saying these were critical intellectual needs for

society’s growth.

In his exhortation, the President, Christian

Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Baptist Convention,

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, urged the new graduates to

empower themselves to make them relevant in the

country.





Meanwhile, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service

Commission, Mrs Joan Ayo, said that the Federal

Character Principle, if properly implemented, would

ensure effective service delivery in the country.

Ayo said this while delivering the 12th Convocation

Lecture of the university with the theme:

“Governance, Service Delivery and Development in

Nigeria since Independence.’’

“It is my firm conviction that if properly implemented,

the principle will ensure authentic development in

Nigeria.





“It will douse the numerous agitations that,

unfortunately, we are accustomed to. It will remove

the cliché of marginalisation, reduce the tension in

the country and promote peace,” she said.

Ayo, however, debunked insinuations that the Federal

Character Principle sacrifices meritocracy for

mediocrity in order to accommodate everybody in the

country.





‘‘In practice, Federal Character Principle ensures

picking out the best from each Local Government or

Senatorial District or Zone, as applicable.’’ she said.

(NAN)



congrats to them.

695 graduating students



first class = 11.65%

2nd class upper = 13.81%

2nd class lower = 54.96%

3rd class = 19.57%

.

That is a lot of first.

Welcome to the already saturatee job market







With all these first class people are bagging, what meaningful thing has it done for the country?? 1 Like

With they way people are bagging First Class are you sure First Class is still 4.5 and above? Abi are the no more lectures that reserve A for God, B for Jesus and then C for the Extra - Brilliant ones? Lecturers don't sell hand-out again? Don't they give assignments that even google can't solve again? Don't they set the past questions of their Phd degree for Bachelor degree students so they will all fail and come n' settle? If all these thing don't happen again that means it's not fair... I thought that style will be passed on from generation to generation so we will all be at equilibrium....



Purewater firstclass.



















Dont forget to check



you are wellcome

it is time to join the qeue in the ablour market

The way these private universities churn out first class ehn!

More like first last.





Bowen students are free from all diz I envy them alot, if I could afford d fees I would write a better result not because they are cheap but bcoz itz a better institute for learning.



To all d haters of private university my mother say a poor man drinking garri would look at a rich man eating chicken and say garri beta pass chicken coz chicken dey giv cancer I believe in their 1st class, if they just dash point y den are there 2.2 and 3rd class students, am a 3.01cgpa student of English kogi state university, (400l 1st semester) I believe am a first class potential in a just educational settings am a victim of missing script, I've been victimized because I refuse 2 sort, toppled with d mental and physical stress I go tru, d distant treaking to faculty 4rm hostel, scarcity of water, no electricity,strike undisciplined and frustrated lecturers owing to non payment of staffs.Bowen students are free from all diz I envy them alot, if I could afford d fees I would write a better result not because they are cheap but bcoz itz a better institute for learning.To all d haters of private university my mother say a poor man drinking garri would look at a rich man eating chicken and say garri beta pass chicken coz chicken dey giv cancer

Some Will Now Say 'their first class is second class lower in my school'



NOTE: Better Environment Produces More First Class And Educationally Sound Student.

naijaboiy:

The way these private universities churn out first class ehn!



Fewer numbers means lecturers have more time to spend per student Fewer numbers means lecturers have more time to spend per student 1 Like

SuperKlean:

With all these first class people are bagging, what meaningful thing has it done for the country??

Problem is, people would rather work in an air-conditioned office as a clerk than actually create jobs. Problem is, people would rather work in an air-conditioned office as a clerk than actually create jobs. 1 Like

Click like if u blv first class no epp anybody,click share if you dont agree.

SuperKlean:

With all these first class people are bagging, what meaningful thing has it done for the country?? Likewise with all the emeritus professors,professors and doctors we have, what av we being able to achieve as a country. Nothing, virtually we've failed as a nation. Likewise with all the emeritus professors,professors and doctors we have, what av we being able to achieve as a country. Nothing, virtually we've failed as a nation. 1 Like

Good luck to them

9jakohai:





Problem is, people would rather work in an air-conditioned office as a clerk than actually create jobs. Bro it's so saddening that bright minds like these have are never innovative, all they're after is to goto school, graduate, do masters and work for any company or select the kind of company they want to work for, earn salary, o pari. Bro it's so saddening that bright minds like these have are never innovative, all they're after is to goto school, graduate, do masters and work for any company or select the kind of company they want to work for, earn salary, o pari.

Luukasz:

Likewise with all the emeritus professors,professors and doctors we have, what av we being able to achieve as a country. Nothing, virtually we've failed as a nation. true bro, very true true bro, very true

Highest Bidders

That's is commendable, though that's not the end. The struggle continues. Let's just hope they use their "knowledge" for the betterment of humanity. That's is commendable, though that's not the end. The struggle continues. Let's just hope they use their "knowledge" for the betterment of humanity.

dejt4u:

695 graduating students

first class = 11.65% 2nd class upper = 13.81% 2nd class lower = 54.96% 3rd class = 19.57% a