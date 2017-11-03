₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by Danladi7: 3:43pm On Nov 04
Iwo (Osun) – The Bowen University, Iwo, Osun, on
Saturday awarded first class degrees to 81
graduating students at its 12th convocation.
The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mattews Ojo,
stated this while delivering his convocation speech at
the university’s premises in Iwo.
Ojo said 96 graduating students were awarded with
second class upper degrees, 382 with second class
lower degrees, while 136 were awarded with third
class degrees.
He added that 15 were awarded with MBBS Degrees
and 29 awarded with Master Degrees.
Ojo urged the graduating students to be focused and
to be good ambassadors of the university wherever
they found themselves.
‘‘Equally important, do not dwell anymore on the
grades attained in the courses in the university but
focus your attention on the knowledge gained, skills
acquired and character that has been moulded.
‘‘No doubt, Bowen University has prepared you for
leadership. Indeed, our nations, at this time, needs
people like you that will make a positive difference,’’
Ojo said.
Earlier, the Chancellor of the university, Dr Olumide
Kehinde, urged the new graduates to create new
opportunities for themselves through self-
employment.
Also, the Pro-Chancello of the university, Mr Oluwole
Abegunde, urged the new graduates to be focused
and be agents of positive change in the society.
In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, represented by
his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori, urged private
universities to engage in research and development,
saying these were critical intellectual needs for
society’s growth.
In his exhortation, the President, Christian
Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Baptist Convention,
Rev. Samson Ayokunle, urged the new graduates to
empower themselves to make them relevant in the
country.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service
Commission, Mrs Joan Ayo, said that the Federal
Character Principle, if properly implemented, would
ensure effective service delivery in the country.
Ayo said this while delivering the 12th Convocation
Lecture of the university with the theme:
“Governance, Service Delivery and Development in
Nigeria since Independence.’’
“It is my firm conviction that if properly implemented,
the principle will ensure authentic development in
Nigeria.
“It will douse the numerous agitations that,
unfortunately, we are accustomed to. It will remove
the cliché of marginalisation, reduce the tension in
the country and promote peace,” she said.
Ayo, however, debunked insinuations that the Federal
Character Principle sacrifices meritocracy for
mediocrity in order to accommodate everybody in the
country.
‘‘In practice, Federal Character Principle ensures
picking out the best from each Local Government or
Senatorial District or Zone, as applicable.’’ she said.
(NAN)
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/81-students-bag-first-class-bowen-university-iwo-vc/
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by mercyp001(f): 3:52pm On Nov 04
congrats to them.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by dejt4u(m): 4:03pm On Nov 04
695 graduating students
first class = 11.65%
2nd class upper = 13.81%
2nd class lower = 54.96%
3rd class = 19.57%
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by jrotiweteku: 7:28am
.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by salford1: 7:28am
That is a lot of first.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by yeyerolling: 7:29am
Welcome to the already saturatee job market
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by sunbbo(m): 7:29am
Congrats to them.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by SuperKlean: 7:30am
With all these first class people are bagging, what meaningful thing has it done for the country??
1 Like
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by phransix2: 7:30am
With they way people are bagging First Class are you sure First Class is still 4.5 and above? Abi are the no more lectures that reserve A for God, B for Jesus and then C for the Extra - Brilliant ones? Lecturers don't sell hand-out again? Don't they give assignments that even google can't solve again? Don't they set the past questions of their Phd degree for Bachelor degree students so they will all fail and come n' settle? If all these thing don't happen again that means it's not fair... I thought that style will be passed on from generation to generation so we will all be at equilibrium....
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by Fayo111: 7:31am
lol
Purewater firstclass.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by saraki2019(m): 7:31am
you are wellcome
it is time to join the qeue in the ablour market
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by naijaboiy: 7:31am
The way these private universities churn out first class ehn!
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by onadana: 7:32am
More like first last.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by iamozipatrick(m): 7:32am
I believe in their 1st class, if they just dash point y den are there 2.2 and 3rd class students, am a 3.01cgpa student of English kogi state university, (400l 1st semester) I believe am a first class potential in a just educational settings am a victim of missing script, I've been victimized because I refuse 2 sort, toppled with d mental and physical stress I go tru, d distant treaking to faculty 4rm hostel, scarcity of water, no electricity,strike undisciplined and frustrated lecturers owing to non payment of staffs.
Bowen students are free from all diz I envy them alot, if I could afford d fees I would write a better result not because they are cheap but bcoz itz a better institute for learning.
To all d haters of private university my mother say a poor man drinking garri would look at a rich man eating chicken and say garri beta pass chicken coz chicken dey giv cancer
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 7:33am
Some Will Now Say 'their first class is second class lower in my school'
NOTE: Better Environment Produces More First Class And Educationally Sound Student.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by 9jakohai(m): 7:33am
naijaboiy:
Fewer numbers means lecturers have more time to spend per student
1 Like
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by 9jakohai(m): 7:34am
SuperKlean:
Problem is, people would rather work in an air-conditioned office as a clerk than actually create jobs.
1 Like
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by rafabenitez: 7:35am
Click like if u blv first class no epp anybody,click share if you dont agree.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by Luukasz: 7:36am
SuperKlean:Likewise with all the emeritus professors,professors and doctors we have, what av we being able to achieve as a country. Nothing, virtually we've failed as a nation.
1 Like
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by ibkgab001: 7:39am
Good luck to them
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by SuperKlean: 7:40am
9jakohai:Bro it's so saddening that bright minds like these have are never innovative, all they're after is to goto school, graduate, do masters and work for any company or select the kind of company they want to work for, earn salary, o pari.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by SuperKlean: 7:40am
Luukasz:true bro, very true
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by YesNo: 7:41am
Highest Bidders
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by Olonade02(m): 7:43am
That's is commendable, though that's not the end. The struggle continues. Let's just hope they use their "knowledge" for the betterment of humanity.
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by Dharniel(m): 7:46am
dejt4u:a
Re: 81 Students Bag First Class At Bowen University, Iwo – VC by Dharniel(m): 7:46am
dejt4u:a
