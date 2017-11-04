₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by anonymousIP2: 5:43pm
Chidinma who describes herself as "a passion driven professional Makeup artist and a creativity addict" dropped the pictures and wrote : "This glam really took my time,my physical and mental energy.But at the end of the day,I am all thankful to God,to Mother of perpetual help,Saint Anne and Saint Rita for the inspiration,initiative to have the Transformation makeup carried out and for the graceful outcome.
To my muse Okoli Miriam Chioma-Honeypot Ogbenyeanu,I am highly greatful for granting my request and availing your very young and pretty face for this weird glam.You supported me all the way despite your other numerous engagements for that day."Nne,Chukwu gozie gi".
To you my ever supportive friends,I thank you too and plead with you to like my work showcased on Precious Nebeife 's page De NEBs Concept Online.com and like the page also and oblige your many other friends to do so too.For by doing that,my chances of winning the ONLINE CREATIVITY TALENT EXHIBITION will be widened a lot." More Pictures and Video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L_cDlw-Jv4
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/make-up-artist-chidinma-ezenwelu-transforms-young-lady-to-granny-pictures/
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by ayorhmeeday(m): 5:47pm
why isn't dis on F.P?
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by kunlesufyan(m): 5:49pm
Front page worthy... she killed it biko, this lady should be a nollywood makeup artist.
5 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Yeligray(m): 5:55pm
This is simply amazing... Keep up the good work
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by mikky4764(f): 6:27pm
Waoh, nice one
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by NwaAmaikpe: 6:53pm
Old women...
Whenever I see an old woman,
The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?
Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.
Nice special effects
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by CEEcey(f): 8:26pm
Nice talent keep it up and dont be discourage
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Weborg: 8:42pm
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by drizslim(m): 9:46pm
Fraud.. we could actually sue her for facial disguise cos in section 143 of fraudulent code of conduct of federal republic of Nigeria...
Who is reading this rubbish i typed
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by dessz(m): 9:49pm
NwaAmaikpe:what about ur mom.she must have been missionary style specialist b4. mtchewwww
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Narldon(f): 9:49pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Who Released this Mad Man?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Sirme411(m): 9:50pm
NwaAmaikpe:
it's people like you dah make Atheist doubt if God Really Created us in his own image/likeness.....
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Franco93: 9:51pm
Good luck to her
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Simplep(f): 9:51pm
God bless ur fingers d more, girl handwrk is dope
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by dessz(m): 9:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:am some idiots still liked the comment
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by GoldenJAT(m): 9:53pm
special judgement seat go de for makeup artists them!!their level of deceit de on another level.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Cutehector(m): 9:54pm
Not bad.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by okoolosho(m): 9:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:award winning nwamaikpe respek
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by NubiLove(m): 9:56pm
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by lovingyouhun: 9:56pm
This is awesome!
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by holuwajobar(m): 9:59pm
NubiLove:if i woos u slap..... Everything na photoshop fr ya eye.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Shaw007(m): 9:59pm
not bad, but the girl nah granny already
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by lovingyouhun: 10:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You have come again
Let your brain dey think good things now.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by sexybbstar(f): 10:01pm
She tried but not as good as hakeem onilogbo
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by Daeylar(f): 10:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You need cane
What do you ask yourself when you see an old man
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by churchee: 10:02pm
I hate make-up as much as I love reading make-up threads.
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by aysnoopy(m): 10:03pm
nice one
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by booqee(f): 10:04pm
she really tried ooo.wow
but which one is mother of perpetual help, saint anne and saint rita that she's thanking??
i don't understand some people ...
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by booqee(f): 10:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:oponu jatijati ..
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by doris4u(f): 10:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:Each time I see ur foolish comment, I keep wondering whether u had a twist of brain when u were giving birth to. It's not everything that comes to ur filthy mind that u should say on nairaland.
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by tballeyy(m): 10:07pm
But the lady looking ald already, the make up just enhance her oldies
Old skul
|Re: Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video by saabright(m): 10:17pm
Old face, young neck and body......... Attention to detail
1 Like
