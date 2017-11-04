Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video (12830 Views)

Hakeem Effect Transforms Eki Osagie To Look Like Buhari (Photos) / Chidinma Okeke's Video Leaks. Miss Anambra 2015 In Scandal / Mugabe A Granny At 92..see Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Chidinma who describes herself as "a passion driven professional Makeup artist and a creativity addict" dropped the pictures and wrote : "This glam really took my time,my physical and mental energy.But at the end of the day,I am all thankful to God,to Mother of perpetual help,Saint Anne and Saint Rita for the inspiration,initiative to have the Transformation makeup carried out and for the graceful outcome.

To my muse Okoli Miriam Chioma-Honeypot Ogbenyeanu,I am highly greatful for granting my request and availing your very young and pretty face for this weird glam.You supported me all the way despite your other numerous engagements for that day."Nne,Chukwu gozie gi".

To you my ever supportive friends,I thank you too and plead with you to like my work showcased on Precious Nebeife 's page De NEBs Concept Online.com and like the page also and oblige your many other friends to do so too.For by doing that,my chances of winning the ONLINE CREATIVITY TALENT EXHIBITION will be widened a lot." More Pictures and Video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7L_cDlw-Jv4



SOURCE -



CC - Lalasticlala Chidinma who describes herself as "a passion driven professional Makeup artist and a creativity addict" dropped the pictures and wrote : "This glam really took my time,my physical and mental energy.But at the end of the day,I am all thankful to God,to Mother of perpetual help,Saint Anne and Saint Rita for the inspiration,initiative to have the Transformation makeup carried out and for the graceful outcome.To my muse Okoli Miriam Chioma-Honeypot Ogbenyeanu,I am highly greatful for granting my request and availing your very young and pretty face for this weird glam.You supported me all the way despite your other numerous engagements for that day."Nne,Chukwu gozie gi".To you my ever supportive friends,I thank you too and plead with you to like my work showcased on Precious Nebeife 's page De NEBs Concept Online.com and like the page also and oblige your many other friends to do so too.For by doing that,my chances of winning the ONLINE CREATIVITY TALENT EXHIBITION will be widened a lot." More Pictures and Video below:SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/make-up-artist-chidinma-ezenwelu-transforms-young-lady-to-granny-pictures/ CC - Lalasticlala 3 Likes

why isn't dis on F.P?

Front page worthy... she killed it biko, this lady should be a nollywood makeup artist. 5 Likes

This is simply amazing... Keep up the good work 3 Likes

Waoh, nice one





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects Old women...Whenever I see an old woman,The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.Nice special effects 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nice talent keep it up and dont be discourage

Lalasticlala

Fraud.. we could actually sue her for facial disguise cos in section 143 of fraudulent code of conduct of federal republic of Nigeria...





Who is reading this rubbish i typed 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects what about ur mom.she must have been missionary style specialist b4. mtchewwww what about ur mom.she must have been missionary style specialist b4. mtchewwww 18 Likes 3 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects







Who Released this Mad Man?





14 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects

it's people like you dah make Atheist doubt if God Really Created us in his own image/likeness..... it's people like you dah make Atheist doubt if God Really Created us in his own image/likeness..... 3 Likes

Good luck to her

God bless ur fingers d more, girl handwrk is dope

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects am some idiots still liked the comment am some idiots still liked the comment 2 Likes

special judgement seat go de for makeup artists them!!their level of deceit de on another level.

Not bad.

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects award winning nwamaikpe respek award winning nwamaikpe respek

This is awesome!

NubiLove:

... ... photo shop ! if i woos u slap..... Everything na photoshop fr ya eye. if i woos u slap..... Everything na photoshop fr ya eye.

not bad, but the girl nah granny already

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects

You have come again



Let your brain dey think good things now. You have come againLet your brain dey think good things now.

She tried but not as good as hakeem onilogbo

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects

You need cane

What do you ask yourself when you see an old man You need caneWhat do you ask yourself when you see an old man

I hate make-up as much as I love reading make-up threads.

nice one





but which one is mother of perpetual help, saint anne and saint rita that she's thanking??



i don't understand some people ... she really tried ooo.wowbut which one is mother of perpetual help, saint anne and saint rita that she's thanking??i don't understand some people ...

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects oponu jatijati ..

oponu jatijati .. 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





Old women...





Whenever I see an old woman,

The first question I ask myself is; so this frail bone once did doggie and gave BJs?



Old age makes women look so innocent or so demonic.

Nice special effects Each time I see ur foolish comment, I keep wondering whether u had a twist of brain when u were giving birth to. It's not everything that comes to ur filthy mind that u should say on nairaland. Each time I see ur foolish comment, I keep wondering whether u had a twist of brain when u were giving birth to. It's not everything that comes to ur filthy mind that u should say on nairaland. 2 Likes

But the lady looking ald already, the make up just enhance her oldies

Old skul