₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,725 members, 3,893,394 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 11:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted (14279 Views)
Jim Iyke Serves Kolanut At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) / "Ashawo", Fan Calls Halima Abubakar For Showing Derriere, She claps back (Photo) / Jim Iyke Shows Off His Brand New Tear Rubber Fiancee, Sends Warning To Haters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by kidap: 6:23pm
After dodging the court for years, finally Jim Iyke is found guilty because judgement has been given against Him.
I would rather say, to help or invest in people nowadays is scary
I took it upon myself to personally follow this Case up! In my course of studying this case I actually found Jim Iyke has been dodging this case with so many silly excuses for years but finally he can’t run no more. He is found guilty, and indebted to Madam Habiba Abubakar.
Habiba Abubakar is a woman with a Good heart, who has helped so many Nigerians far and near even beyond Africa in general with her NGO (the elderly and the poor) program, irrespective of their tribe, faith and religion.
In all my findings, Jim Iyke took advantage of her kind gesture to defraud her of a whooping 16 million naira and thought he could scare her on Twitter by saying she is only interested in dating him.
Jim is notoriously known for fighting with several other women like Habiba Abubakar.
He has been ordered to repay the remaining balance of N15.7million to Habiba as he initially paid some token back to her.
Here is the judgement delivered in a court sitting in Abuja on the 19th of October 2017.
http://news.nollyzone.com/after-defrauding-habiba-abubakar-court-orders-jim-iyke-to-pay-n15-7million-debt/
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by HungerBAD: 6:24pm
This is a good Judgement.
There is still hope in Nigeria. Where are the legal guys here?does this make Jim Iyke a convicted criminal since a court has found him wanting in a case of fraud?
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by greatmarshall(m): 6:27pm
Hmm
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Slayer2: 6:28pm
God let this kind of woman locate me IJN!!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by HungerBAD: 6:30pm
Slayer2:
Go and work for your money.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by madridguy(m): 6:33pm
Where will Jim Iyke get 15 Million to pay
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Yeligray(m): 6:33pm
HungerBAD:i laugh... Saraki got away with false asset declaration, looters are still walking free...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by SuperSuave(m): 6:34pm
OK. I been think say he real name na Jim iyke sha
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by NwaAmaikpe: 6:34pm
I wonder where that guy who spends money he doesn't have trying to look rich will get the cash to settle this lawsuit.
Jim Iyke messed with the wrong sugar mummy.
Madam Habiba is a woman who can pull the rug off any one's feet.
Professional fvck boys/gigolos would never have tried the blackmail and slander route Jim chose.
Jim Iyke is just an unsuccessful failure who only thinks about himself and always wants to subtly exploit people.
James will eat shît if he thinks it will give him fame.
This dude toyed with both Steph-Nora and Rita Dominic's emotions and used them to climb the Nollywood ladder, then ditched them.
He visited Nnamdi KANU in Afara-Ibeku because of hunger to be part of the Leader's fame.
Same way he felt being Nadia Buhari's stooge will give him some international reckoning.
He has unsuccessfully tried to become a US citizen through gold digging means. I even heard Dana Kinduryte is tired of having to cater for him and his baby.
Good one Hajia
21 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Queenlovely(f): 6:36pm
I meet Jim Iyke Around 2013 at the synagogue church of all nation. That was the day he was delivered by pastor Joshua. But I doubted his repentance. A leopard cannot just change its spot over night.
I think he is trying to be what he is not. But deceiving people outside that all is well. It takes an experienced eye to see past his facade.
He doesn't want to join the league of veteran actors because he would go broke and lose relevance.
5 Likes
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by ifyalways(f): 6:42pm
Ukechukwu
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Slayer2: 6:53pm
HungerBAD:For your mind now. As I nor get work so airtel they give me free sub to come online
1 Like
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Ericaikince(m): 10:10pm
Please who have 3310 Nokia charger �
1 Like
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Franco93: 10:11pm
the court judged rightly
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by slimshadyl(m): 10:12pm
Kuku kill me
fifteen point kini?
1 Like
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Divay22(f): 10:13pm
He don be for am o..
For this kind weather
1 Like
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by seguno2: 10:13pm
madridguy:
Wherever.
All his earthly possessions should be auctioned if necessary.
Too many yeyebrities flaunting their fake lives and encouraging jobless people into armed robbery and kidnapping.
May God seriously deal with him. Amen.
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by saraki2019(m): 10:13pm
criminal igbo
he should be dealt with like ipob youth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by SuperKlean: 10:14pm
Ericaikince:I have Sagem my v-55 charger
1 Like
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Adaowerri111: 10:15pm
Slayer2:
You will still return her money
3 Likes
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by python1: 10:16pm
Abeg, which tribe Jim Iyke be sef?
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by loneatar: 10:16pm
madridguy:nah small money for him
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by madridguy(m): 10:17pm
Bros you dey vex for the guy oooo
seguno2:
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by seguno2: 10:17pm
Yeligray:
Like Saraki, like Buhari?
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by slimshadyl(m): 10:18pm
meanwhile, the woman be smiling to the bank everyday now like....
1 Like
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by idu1(m): 10:18pm
Fake Jim iyke
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by sacluxisback(m): 10:18pm
Are they saying he has only paid her 300k? Since they said he has paid some amount out of the 16m.
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by Drazeen(m): 10:18pm
JIM IYKE get that kind money?
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by deji17: 10:18pm
When they start to hobnob with the Albino, hunchback Cownu, be rest assured that they have a criminal case hanging over their neck
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by seguno2: 10:20pm
madridguy:
Simply keeping it real to highlight how useless lives like his lead to our relatives and friends being robbed and kidnapped. I hope that you see the link and are equally vexed?
|Re: Court Orders Jim Iyke To Pay N15.7million To Habiba Abubakar For Being Indebted by stieyven(m): 10:21pm
Slayer2:DO NOT TAKE THE NAME OF THE LORD IN VAIN. Exodus 20 :7
1 Like
D’banj Didnt Buy A Bentley For Don Jazzy – Wande Coal / Chika Ike = Nollywood's Beauty In The Making! / Dbanj's 33rd Birthday Today!
Viewing this topic: Airdy, bfn1, viperman, gregor1, insperyadyou, KelvinC1(m), emyibe(m), petsolo115, kindmman(m), Machimachi187(m), irahub, ogashman(m), fredoooooo, DVALOROUS, saintexcel4, larrysiku20, puskin, Articul8(m), igwedaboss(m), Joseph1063, danielle01(m), feda01, mgbechiconnect, moigee, psychopunk(m), donchuzy22, toshiba447(m), omakaokoro(m), Samoneo(m), Saifullah01, Develpeast, Fansa, folajoko(m), Kakayaraznits(m), OmoEziokwu, sushieater, Blackcurrant, yinksman01, cunicinni, Virgohills(m), Immatex(m), apoloki(m), RaeMystix(f), kunlesmiles(m), mikestarex(m), MrEgghead(m), cirry, ekpakpo, jkendy(m), josh005(m), Elnino4ladies, gypsey(m), Excelboi(m), MrFunk(m) and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10