I would rather say, to help or invest in people nowadays is scary



I took it upon myself to personally follow this Case up! In my course of studying this case I actually found Jim Iyke has been dodging this case with so many silly excuses for years but finally he can’t run no more. He is found guilty, and indebted to Madam Habiba Abubakar.







Habiba Abubakar is a woman with a Good heart, who has helped so many Nigerians far and near even beyond Africa in general with her NGO (the elderly and the poor) program, irrespective of their tribe, faith and religion.



In all my findings, Jim Iyke took advantage of her kind gesture to defraud her of a whooping 16 million naira and thought he could scare her on Twitter by saying she is only interested in dating him.



Jim is notoriously known for fighting with several other women like Habiba Abubakar.



He has been ordered to repay the remaining balance of N15.7million to Habiba as he initially paid some token back to her.



Here is the judgement delivered in a court sitting in Abuja on the 19th of October 2017.





This is a good Judgement.



There is still hope in Nigeria. Where are the legal guys here?does this make Jim Iyke a convicted criminal since a court has found him wanting in a case of fraud? 11 Likes 2 Shares

Hmm

God let this kind of woman locate me IJN!! 12 Likes 2 Shares

Slayer2:

God let this kind of woman locate me IJN!!

Go and work for your money. Go and work for your money. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Where will Jim Iyke get 15 Million to pay 16 Likes 2 Shares

HungerBAD:

This is a good Judgement.



There is still hope in Nigeria. Where are the legal guys here?does this make Jim Iyke a convicted criminal since a court has found him wanting in a case of fraud? i laugh... Saraki got away with false asset declaration, looters are still walking free... i laugh... Saraki got away with false asset declaration, looters are still walking free... 4 Likes 1 Share

OK. I been think say he real name na Jim iyke sha







I wonder where that guy who spends money he doesn't have trying to look rich will get the cash to settle this lawsuit.

Jim Iyke messed with the wrong sugar mummy.



Madam Habiba is a woman who can pull the rug off any one's feet.

Professional fvck boys/gigolos would never have tried the blackmail and slander route Jim chose.



Jim Iyke is just an unsuccessful failure who only thinks about himself and always wants to subtly exploit people.

James will eat shît if he thinks it will give him fame.



This dude toyed with both Steph-Nora and Rita Dominic's emotions and used them to climb the Nollywood ladder, then ditched them.

He visited Nnamdi KANU in Afara-Ibeku because of hunger to be part of the Leader's fame.

Same way he felt being Nadia Buhari's stooge will give him some international reckoning.





He has unsuccessfully tried to become a US citizen through gold digging means. I even heard Dana Kinduryte is tired of having to cater for him and his baby.



Good one Hajia

I meet Jim Iyke Around 2013 at the synagogue church of all nation. That was the day he was delivered by pastor Joshua. But I doubted his repentance. A leopard cannot just change its spot over night.

I think he is trying to be what he is not. But deceiving people outside that all is well. It takes an experienced eye to see past his facade.

He doesn't want to join the league of veteran actors because he would go broke and lose relevance. 5 Likes

Ukechukwu

HungerBAD:





Go and work for your money. For your mind now. As I nor get work so airtel they give me free sub to come online



For your mind now. As I nor get work so airtel they give me free sub to come online 1 Like

Please who have 3310 Nokia charger � 1 Like

the court judged rightly 1 Like 1 Share

Kuku kill me

fifteen point kini? 1 Like

He don be for am o..

For this kind weather 1 Like

madridguy:

Where will Jim Iyke get 15 Million to pay

Wherever.

All his earthly possessions should be auctioned if necessary.

Too many yeyebrities flaunting their fake lives and encouraging jobless people into armed robbery and kidnapping.

criminal igbo

he should be dealt with like ipob youth 1 Like 1 Share

Ericaikince:

Please who have 3310 Nokia charger � I have Sagem my v-55 charger I have Sagem my v-55 charger 1 Like

Slayer2:

God let this kind of woman locate me IJN!!

You will still return her money You will still return her money 3 Likes

Abeg, which tribe Jim Iyke be sef?

madridguy:

Where will Jim Iyke get 15 Million to pay nah small money for him nah small money for him





seguno2:





Wherever.

All his earthly possessions should be auctioned if necessary.

Too many yeyebrities flaunting their fake lives and encouraging jobless people into armed robbery and kidnapping.

May God seriously deal with him. Amen. Bros you dey vex for the guy oooo

Yeligray:

i laugh... Saraki got away with false asset declaration, looters are still walking free...

Like Saraki, like Buhari? Like Saraki, like Buhari?

meanwhile, the woman be smiling to the bank everyday now like.... 1 Like

Fake Jim iyke 2 Likes 1 Share

Are they saying he has only paid her 300k? Since they said he has paid some amount out of the 16m.

JIM IYKE get that kind money?

When they start to hobnob with the Albino, hunchback Cownu, be rest assured that they have a criminal case hanging over their neck

madridguy:

Bros you dey vex for the guy oooo

Simply keeping it real to highlight how useless lives like his lead to our relatives and friends being robbed and kidnapped. I hope that you see the link and are equally vexed? Simply keeping it real to highlight how useless lives like hisI hope that you see the link and are equally vexed?