Source: At Ikeja along today... Two hausa men put up a show that gat crowd screaming for more. They brought a live snake in a sack... And commanded the snake to come out. The crowd shouting 'Na lie na lie' . But Lo and behold the live snake came out twisting and hissing... Nawa4u.com while covering the event asked the hausa men to showcase more skills... And one of the said guys started kissing the snake. The crowd was like wow... Too much pictures to show round below.Source: http://nawa4u.com/two-Northerners-showing-their-skills-around-a-snake/me 1 Like