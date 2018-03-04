₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Zceesneh(m): 7:29pm On Mar 03
Hi, Good people of nairaland, How are you guys doing? is being long since I last posted, let me start by saying happy new year, so ladies and gents, what's your biggest regret in life so far?
Let me start with mine, my biggest regret in life so far is I can't really say, I have lot of regrets in life that I don't know the specific one that has done more damage in my life, some I did because I thought I was wiser while some I did out of ignorance, I don't want to blame anybody or anything for my mistakes.
So let me share with you guys the one I think is the biggest, not writing jamb the year I graduated from secondary (2014) school, I actually thought I was young so I opted to stay at home for a whole year before writing jamb, but now even though am in school, I call myself names for not writing jamb that year, i could have graduated or being in final year by now. So ladies and gents may we know yours
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by purem(m): 7:34pm On Mar 03
NOT HAVING A RICH PARENTS
BEEN BROKE
LIVING A HARD LIFE
NOT HAVING A FUTURE AMBITION
BEEN A NIGERIAN
VOTING FOR BUHARI
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by kimbraa(f): 7:34pm On Mar 03
Personally, I have no regrets for the choices I've made thus far and would in the future. I don't cry over spoilt milk 'cause life happens which in most cases varies from what you have/had in mind.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by damjane(f): 7:37pm On Mar 03
choosing the wrong path
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by DrinkLimca(m): 7:37pm On Mar 03
I have no regrets..
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by DannyJ19(m): 7:40pm On Mar 03
Lot of bad things i regret doing dem sha..
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by PastorLucifer: 7:41pm On Mar 03
The only regret I have right now is that Pocohantas & sarrki are still breathing.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by pocohantas(f): 7:45pm On Mar 03
PastorLucifer:
LOL. All this hate on cyberspace? The Lord heal you.
Op, no regrets at all. I might be down for the moment, but I don't think it's ever that serious. I've made mistakes, I have learnt from them. Life goes on...
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Cadec007(m): 7:46pm On Mar 03
PastorLucifer:what! The!
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by PastorLucifer: 7:48pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
Coward.
You finally snuck back to your shamed moniker after I called you out today.
I thought you lied earlier today that pocohantas was banned hence you opened AntiBrutus? Or were you miraculously unbarred after I attacked you? I was right - you ran away from pocohantas in shame.
Well, the joke is on you. You can't run from who you truly are. Opening the AntiBrutus moniker will only delay your disgrace not stop it.
Thirsty, needy, subservient, male-dependent & hypocritical feminist wannabe.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by XhosaNostra(f): 7:50pm On Mar 03
...
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by pocohantas(f): 7:54pm On Mar 03
PastorLucifer:
'Was' banned...past tense.
'is'... present tense.
Hope you get it now.
Anything more to say, baby?
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by MhizzAJ(f): 7:54pm On Mar 03
Not following my heart many times over the years
I wasted too much time in that relationship with that hopeless fool i know better now
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by OrestesDante(m): 7:58pm On Mar 03
☣ ☠
∆ No regrets!!! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by PastorLucifer: 7:58pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
And after it was unbarred why did you remain hidden under AntiBrutus for over a month now?
Madam stop explaining. Your explanations are becoming too much & they have many loopholes.
Tbh I wasn't expecting you to abscond that fast, I was just getting warmed up.
Coward.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Fadiga24(m): 7:59pm On Mar 03
MhizzAJ:
You are looking for another mugu to inherit your borehole aren't you?
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Thegamingorca(m): 8:02pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
You were antibrutus? Wow
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by mumumugu(m): 8:05pm On Mar 03
being a Christian
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by pocohantas(f): 8:06pm On Mar 03
PastorLucifer:
95% of comments on that account are on BBN related matters. I wouldn't wanna inconvenience my FS with all that chit chat.
@ the highlighted: take lucozade boost, you'll need the energy.
You'll also need that instrument for checking high bp.
Finally you'll need the drugs...
More grease to your cyberbullying elbow...
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by MhizzAJ(f): 8:06pm On Mar 03
Fadiga24:
Are you always this stupid
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by pocohantas(f): 8:08pm On Mar 03
Thegamingorca:
Emm...Anyone familiar with how I post will figure that out in a quick second...
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by skillful01(m): 8:11pm On Mar 03
None for now...
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Thegamingorca(m): 8:11pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
Wow welll I just likened it to be one of antiriot's other nicks
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by PastorLucifer: 8:12pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
From one weak excuse to another. Did your so-called followers ever complain?
So the summary of this lie is that BBN made you open AntiBrutus?
Brand new moniker just for BBN?!
Ehn Aunty?
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by aaronson(m): 8:13pm On Mar 03
kimbraa:Clap for yourself, I like your mind state.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Fmartin(m): 8:16pm On Mar 03
i regret supporting a useless political party
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by PastorLucifer: 8:16pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
Big lie.
You tried your very best to disassociate AntiBrutus from Pocohantas. You deliberately didn't select a gender to keep people guessing after your comments.
You even stopped insulting men and started licking our asses sometimes in a bid to create a seemingly new persona.
But you can't fool me - the waft of rotten fish gave you away.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by pocohantas(f): 8:19pm On Mar 03
Thegamingorca:
Does he/she have monopoly of that prefix @ 'anti'?
Now you know. I thought it was pretty obvious, considering my writing pattern and I rolled with 'buddies' on my main.
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Thegamingorca(m): 8:22pm On Mar 03
pocohantas:
Really!!! Weeeeeeeeeeeellllllllllllllll it's finally good to know.
When next I see you in the beer parlor ill know it's you
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Duchessree(f): 8:22pm On Mar 03
not reading hard enough to get my desired course..
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by Zceesneh(m): 8:25pm On Mar 03
PastorLucifer:sir can u pls don't derail this thread, what do you gain by hating, abusing insulting, exchanging words with someone u can love, love heals while hate add more insult to injury, bless you
|Re: What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? by GeeString: 8:27pm On Mar 03
PastorLucifer:
