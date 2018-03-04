Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / What's Your Biggest Regret In Life So Far? (7466 Views)

Hi, Good people of nairaland, How are you guys doing? is being long since I last posted, let me start by saying happy new year, so ladies and gents, what's your biggest regret in life so far?



Let me start with mine, my biggest regret in life so far is I can't really say, I have lot of regrets in life that I don't know the specific one that has done more damage in my life, some I did because I thought I was wiser while some I did out of ignorance, I don't want to blame anybody or anything for my mistakes.



So let me share with you guys the one I think is the biggest, not writing jamb the year I graduated from secondary (2014) school, I actually thought I was young so I opted to stay at home for a whole year before writing jamb, but now even though am in school, I call myself names for not writing jamb that year, i could have graduated or being in final year by now. So ladies and gents may we know yours 4 Likes

NOT HAVING A RICH PARENTS



BEEN BROKE



LIVING A HARD LIFE



NOT HAVING A FUTURE AMBITION



BEEN A NIGERIAN



VOTING FOR BUHARI



87 Likes 4 Shares

Personally, I have no regrets for the choices I've made thus far and would in the future. I don't cry over spoilt milk 'cause life happens which in most cases varies from what you have/had in mind. 31 Likes 3 Shares

choosing the wrong path 6 Likes

I have no regrets.. 4 Likes

Lot of bad things i regret doing dem sha.. 2 Likes

The only regret I have right now is that Pocohantas & sarrki are still breathing. 4 Likes

Op, no regrets at all. I might be down for the moment, but I don't think it's ever that serious. I've made mistakes, I have learnt from them. Life goes on... LOL. All this hate on cyberspace? The Lord heal you.Op, no regrets at all. I might be down for the moment, but I don't think it's ever that serious. I've made mistakes, I have learnt from them. Life goes on... 15 Likes 1 Share

Not following my heart many times over the years

I wasted too much time in that relationship with that hopeless fool i know better now 8 Likes



being a Christian 3 Likes

None for now...

kimbraa:

Personally, I have no regrets for the choices I've made thus far and would in the future. I don't cry over spoilt milk 'cause life happens which in most cases varies from what you have/had in mind. Clap for yourself, I like your mind state. Clap for yourself, I like your mind state.

i regret supporting a useless political party 1 Like

not reading hard enough to get my desired course.. 4 Likes

sir can u pls don't derail this thread, what do you gain by hating, abusing insulting, exchanging words with someone u can love, love heals while hate add more insult to injury, bless you