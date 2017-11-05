Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) (11167 Views)

Two Ghanaian Sisters Marry On The Same Day [PICS] / Four Sisters, Medical Doctors Marry On The Same Day (Photos) / Ghanaian Twin Sisters Marry Twin Brothers (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE



These stunning sisters, Faiza, Hadiza and Nafiza all got married on November 4th, in Kano state.



Via http://www.gistmore.com/three-cute-sisters-got-married-day-kano-state-photos These stunning sisters, Faiza, Hadiza and Nafiza all got married on November 4th, in Kano state. 1 Like

Op define cute!



To avoid any confusion.... Check out the picture below and use it as a guide: 57 Likes 2 Shares

Too much cosmetics abeg. See as faces dey shine like dolly dolly. 18 Likes

Congratulations, May u have a happy home 3 Likes

NO comment lol

nice



Shine bright lyk a diamond....or in dis case buddha Shine bright lyk a diamond....or in dis case buddha 3 Likes 1 Share





To be frank , upon all the makeup dem no still fine Happy married life to all of them.To be frank , upon all the makeup dem no still fine 11 Likes

Shey na all 3 to the same man?



Igbadun niyen o....

nairaland boring on Sundays sha 6 Likes

I no go mind smash 1 pure breed malo chic, I love them like wetinnnn

Ok, cute make-up

congrat

what's cute about this ones nah, they are just averagely beautiful 1 Like

Where is that stupid girl Funke? You were busy doing shakara saying you gonna marry before the end of 2017. I hope you can make it happen in 7weeks? 2 Likes

If dis is fine den I reserve ma comment.

Too much make up

Warris this? This Sunday afternoon





Face fanta

Hand coke





Between how much is this biko 6 Likes 1 Share

python1:

Too much cosmetics abeg. See as faces dey shine like dolly dolly. pretend as if u did not see it nh,nawa oo pretend as if u did not see it nh,nawa oo

NgcoboP:

Op define cute!



To avoid any confusion.... Check out the picture below and use it as a guide:



So you are trying to compare south eastern girls with northern girls?



you mst be a jocker or probably high on some cheap wine. So you are trying to compare south eastern girls with northern girls?you mst be a jocker or probably high on some cheap wine. 3 Likes 2 Shares

The last one is a disaster even with the emulsion paint in her face

Wishing you HML

MEANWHILE settle down for real, no DIVORCE next month ooooo

No saki uku....

Bye

Actually I didn't read the post but I think she was hearing her name being called, when no one was actually calling her name, it seems to be a sign of healthy mind but someone thinks her village people are testing her name on a microphone hung on a tree �����... 3 Likes

Cute makeovers !



Happy marriage



MEANWHILE settle down for real, no DIVORCE next month ooooo

No saki uku....

Bye Wishing you HMLMEANWHILE settle down for real, no DIVORCE next month oooooNo saki uku....Bye 1 Like

All I see are ugly faces filled with bunch of makeups 2 Likes

Na so i go do am buh only me go marry d 3

to me the only cute one among them is the one on PInK the rest are nothing but average looking women

Someone should please help me with the meaning of "Stunning" All the same, congratulation make-up babes