|3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by helobabe: 3:59am
These stunning sisters, Faiza, Hadiza and Nafiza all got married on November 4th, in Kano state.
Via http://www.gistmore.com/three-cute-sisters-got-married-day-kano-state-photos
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by helobabe: 4:02am
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by NgcoboP: 4:05am
Op define cute!
To avoid any confusion.... Check out the picture below and use it as a guide:
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by python1: 4:06am
Too much cosmetics abeg. See as faces dey shine like dolly dolly.
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 4:09am
Congratulations, May u have a happy home
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by NoFavors: 12:35pm
NO comment lol
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Heryorh: 12:35pm
nice
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 12:35pm
Shine bright lyk a diamond....or in dis case buddha
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by sotall(m): 12:36pm
Happy married life to all of them.
To be frank , upon all the makeup dem no still fine
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by dayleke(m): 12:36pm
Shey na all 3 to the same man?
Igbadun niyen o....
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by dessz(m): 12:36pm
nairaland boring on Sundays sha
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:36pm
I no go mind smash 1 pure breed malo chic, I love them like wetinnnn
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by SuperKlean: 12:36pm
Ok, cute make-up
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by esthy86: 12:37pm
congrat
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 12:37pm
what's cute about this ones nah, they are just averagely beautiful
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by lelvin(m): 12:37pm
Where is that stupid girl Funke? You were busy doing shakara saying you gonna marry before the end of 2017. I hope you can make it happen in 7weeks?
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 12:38pm
If dis is fine den I reserve ma comment.
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by MasViews: 12:38pm
Too much make up
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by psychologist(m): 12:38pm
Warris this? This Sunday afternoon
Face fanta
Hand coke
Between how much is this biko
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by esthy86: 12:38pm
python1:pretend as if u did not see it nh,nawa oo
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by MasViews: 12:38pm
NgcoboP:
So you are trying to compare south eastern girls with northern girls?
you mst be a jocker or probably high on some cheap wine.
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 12:38pm
The last one is a disaster even with the emulsion paint in her face
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 12:38pm
Wishing you HML
MEANWHILE settle down for real, no DIVORCE next month ooooo
No saki uku....
Bye
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 12:39pm
Actually I didn't read the post but I think she was hearing her name being called, when no one was actually calling her name, it seems to be a sign of healthy mind but someone thinks her village people are testing her name on a microphone hung on a tree �����...
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Codes151(m): 12:39pm
Cute makeovers !
Happy marriage
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 12:39pm
Wishing you HML
MEANWHILE settle down for real, no DIVORCE next month ooooo
No saki uku....
Bye
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 12:40pm
All I see are ugly faces filled with bunch of makeups
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by fredagu: 12:40pm
Na so i go do am buh only me go marry d 3
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by error4040: 12:40pm
to me the only cute one among them is the one on PInK the rest are nothing but average looking women
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by chigoziem10: 12:40pm
Someone should please help me with the meaning of "Stunning" All the same, congratulation make-up babes
|Re: 3 Sisters Marry On The Same Day In Kano State (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 12:41pm
Northern Beauties.
