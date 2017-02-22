₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 11:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed (9455 Views)
|Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by AbujaBoss: 7:42pm
East Africa a week ago witnessed another strange event as 200 brides rode on the back of five decorated flat-bed Mercedes Benz trailers to the venue of their holy matrimony with their respective grooms.
The Daily Monitor reports that the leadership of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, the church that organized the mass wedding, thought that because it was a mass wedding, it would be reasonable to transport the brides en masse.
The trailers drove majestically to the wedding venue at the church’s garden, a kilometre away from the church’s cathedral, escorted by heavily-armed counter-terrorism policemen, with the brides smiling and waving infectiously at passersby.
The theme of the ceremony was 77 Days or Glory, or 77 DOGS, in other words. All couples were allowed to come along with a best man, matron and two relatives. There was an anniversary cake for each couple.
Pastor Robert Kayanja, the overseer of the church believes that the event is the largest mass wedding citing that the Biblical wedding in Canaan had only 141 couples.
https://ezeja.com/news/2017/02/22/200-brides-paraded-5-flat-bed-trailers-ugandan-mass-wedding/
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by AbujaBoss: 7:44pm
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Bumbae1(f): 7:44pm
Ok
Hope they get award ..
1 Like
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Drversatile: 7:48pm
The couples have saved money
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by dollyjoy(f): 7:52pm
Jeez!!! May God not allow me or anyone close to me experience this height of desperation.
Da fvck is this
5 Likes
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by babyfaceafrica: 7:55pm
Nice
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by dpete1(f): 7:57pm
That moment when you mistakenly miss your wife,na gobe be that o coz they are too many
God forbid bad thing
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by nairaman101: 10:15pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by weedtheweeds: 10:16pm
abeg way Bobrisky? Bob, your market go sell well well for east Africa o.
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by auntysimbiat(f): 10:16pm
Gm
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by jegz25(m): 10:16pm
Chineke...end time wedding
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by snika: 10:16pm
Shut up
dollyjoy:Shut up
10 Likes
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Omagago(m): 10:16pm
Kano mass wedding comes to mind. Kwankwasiyya Amana
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by sholay2011(m): 10:17pm
Isn't that an elderly woman seated at the front in the second pic? Or were the brides' mothers allowed to dress in white gowns too?
Well, it's never too late to be in love.
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by HARDDON: 10:17pm
Itz b e a u ti ful nonetheless!
Pastor should have split em into batches or was he eyeing guiness book of record thing?
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by wemmieslim(f): 10:17pm
I am not understanding
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by soberdrunk(m): 10:17pm
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by TosineGuy(m): 10:17pm
77 DOGS? 77 DOGS on the trailer i need to cry
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by cremedelacreme: 10:17pm
Uganda is gradually taking over from Kenya in weird news.
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Mcowubaba: 10:17pm
Hmm...
Africa chai, chai.....
There is god oooo..
BTW, please how can I get to Uganda as soon as possible, Chisco or the Young shall grow dey reach that side
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Arsenalholic(m): 10:17pm
Harvest of brides
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Igbaba2: 10:18pm
mass gini?
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Bisjosh(f): 10:18pm
Waris dis?
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by weedtheweeds: 10:18pm
This one look like the trailer way dem won take carry one president come from London
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Emeks008(m): 10:18pm
LOL. Kenya and strange things are like 5&6. So, na trailer be their own carrier? na WA ooo
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by pussyAvenger: 10:19pm
dollyjoy:instead of this mumu to be happy for them mtcheew....check if u look beta than any of those girls
1 Like
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by HARDDON: 10:19pm
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by akigbemaru: 10:19pm
Brides
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by babasolo(m): 10:20pm
mehnnn see those large hips, damn...even the dress is protesting...
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by sandraanakebe(f): 10:20pm
This one will definitely enter guiness book of records
|Re: Photos From A Ugandan Mass Wedding As 200 Brides Wed by Enemyofpeace: 10:21pm
See as body and mouth odour full everywhere
