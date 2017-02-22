







The Daily Monitor reports that the leadership of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, the church that organized the mass wedding, thought that because it was a mass wedding, it would be reasonable to transport the brides en masse.



The trailers drove majestically to the wedding venue at the church’s garden, a kilometre away from the church’s cathedral, escorted by heavily-armed counter-terrorism policemen, with the brides smiling and waving infectiously at passersby.







The theme of the ceremony was 77 Days or Glory, or 77 DOGS, in other words. All couples were allowed to come along with a best man, matron and two relatives. There was an anniversary cake for each couple.



Pastor Robert Kayanja, the overseer of the church believes that the event is the largest mass wedding citing that the Biblical wedding in Canaan had only 141 couples.



https://ezeja.com/news/2017/02/22/200-brides-paraded-5-flat-bed-trailers-ugandan-mass-wedding/ East Africa a week ago witnessed another strange event as 200 brides rode on the back of five decorated flat-bed Mercedes Benz trailers to the venue of their holy matrimony with their respective grooms.The Daily Monitor reports that the leadership of the Miracle Centre Cathedral, the church that organized the mass wedding, thought that because it was a mass wedding, it would be reasonable to transport the brides en masse.The trailers drove majestically to the wedding venue at the church’s garden, a kilometre away from the church’s cathedral, escorted by heavily-armed counter-terrorism policemen, with the brides smiling and waving infectiously at passersby.The theme of the ceremony was 77 Days or Glory, or 77 DOGS, in other words. All couples were allowed to come along with a best man, matron and two relatives. There was an anniversary cake for each couple.Pastor Robert Kayanja, the overseer of the church believes that the event is the largest mass wedding citing that the Biblical wedding in Canaan had only 141 couples.