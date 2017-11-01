Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw's Stunning Look To AFRIFF 2017 (1116 Views)

Slay or nay?





Wow

B

Stunning

Babe don finally old.



See akwara everywhere.





Please this is not my handwriting Hmmm! This one resemble invincible cloak for Harry Potter... Women can wear things for Africa...Please this is not my handwriting

This outfit dope

Hmmmmm

I love the gown.... excellent design.

Wow... This is extremely gorgeous... She looks so amazing....

What pple wear is now news.ayemale o

nay for me

The women was very funny but is there a link to watch Thor ragnarok

Too much material. Less is always more fir me, that's why I and couture clothes will never jam

Beautiful

Beautiful