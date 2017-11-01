Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo (11868 Views)

Ladan Bosso who takes over from Yaw Preko, a former Black Stars player, will be unveiled on Monday in Nnewi, Anambra state.



The new FC Ifeanyi Ubah manager led Nigeria’s U-20 side to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007.



rubbish. 23 Likes 1 Share

Childish 18 Likes

where is the paper? where is the paper?

He looks squeezed and uncomfortable inside an airplane he paid for all in the name of taking pictures 15 Likes 1 Share



young ballers check here



young ballers check here

Proof that a contract was being signed, and another proof that the PJ was airborne! 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't like this picture... something is wrong somewhere 13 Likes

He will soon be sacked inside the toilet 8 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense....

Na so

Show up

And so? How does that become an achievement? 1 Like 1 Share

Why is Ifeanyi leaning on Ladan like that? 1 Like

This is irresponsible journalism.



No photo ops.

No papers.

No sign that a contract is been "signed"





Yet, in order for you to drive traffic, you rush to publish nonsense !



Next time, allow your brain to work faster than your ink.



E-diot. 2 Likes

if it was abrahamovich would u call it childish or rubbish.

Naija i hail thee... The cabin of the jet have been refurnished. Aya mi o

Money is good

First coach to sign a contract in a private jet? Should we add that to current affairs? SeriouslyFirst coach to sign a contract in a private jet? Should we add that to current affairs? 3 Likes 2 Shares

rubbish.

Childish bad belle is allowed bad belle is allowed

Haters all above me commenting up and down...Use your time and make money than envy and hate..

The last thing to kill you faster is hating on an Igbo man. 2 Likes

These are the men that are eating money.

Ifeanyi Ubah is among the true Land Lords of Nigeria

why he come sit for the chair hand... make someone tell am say that doesn't make him a billionaire ooooo

So make we come dey laugh abi



And the Aboki mumu no take pictures of agreement



Ibo man don use wayo for am 3 Likes



SO BECAUSE HE SIGNED A CONTRACT INSIDE A PUBLIC JET SO I SHOULD STOP BEING A MAN??

Lol, which carpenter made that apooshe chair behind them? 1 Like

I thought malam Boza is dead already. Good to know he's still alive, but he's not looking good.