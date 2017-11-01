₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,089 members, 3,894,589 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 06:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo (11868 Views)
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguards Are So Big They Take Separate Private Jet (Photo) / Everton Matheus Rafael Swimming With Ifeanyi Ubah FC Players / Infantino With Ifeanyi Ubah: As FIFA Keys Into ‘Football Made In Anambra’ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by CastedDude: 4:32am
Former El kanemi Warriors FC Coach, Ladan Bosso (right) with Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah pictured during the signing of contract for the Nnewi-based team. Bosso becomes first Nigerian League coach to sign a contract inside a private jet.
Ladan Bosso who takes over from Yaw Preko, a former Black Stars player, will be unveiled on Monday in Nnewi, Anambra state.
The new FC Ifeanyi Ubah manager led Nigeria’s U-20 side to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/ladan-bosso-signs-contract-as-ifeanyi-ubah-coach.html
4 Likes
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by mgbadike81: 6:21am
rubbish.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by jaychubi: 11:34am
Childish
18 Likes
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by ifeanyija(m): 1:03pm
CastedDude:where is the paper?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by AishaBuhari: 4:47pm
He looks squeezed and uncomfortable inside an airplane he paid for all in the name of taking pictures
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by Greatmind23: 4:47pm
Nice post
young ballers check here
http://www.nairaland.com/4158773/how-cope-nigeria-cops-successful#62100025
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by YourWife(f): 4:48pm
Proof that a contract was being signed, and another proof that the PJ was airborne!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by edlion57(m): 4:48pm
I don't like this picture... something is wrong somewhere
13 Likes
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by beewhy009(m): 4:48pm
He will soon be sacked inside the toilet
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by ceejayluv(m): 4:48pm
Nonsense....
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by Houseofglam7(f): 4:48pm
Na so
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by Horo(m): 4:49pm
Show up
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by SirdeKay: 4:49pm
And so? How does that become an achievement?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by nerilove(m): 4:49pm
Why is Ifeanyi leaning on Ladan like that?
1 Like
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by Maradonna: 4:49pm
This is irresponsible journalism.
No photo ops.
No papers.
No sign that a contract is been "signed"
Yet, in order for you to drive traffic, you rush to publish nonsense !
Next time, allow your brain to work faster than your ink.
E-diot.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by delzbaba(m): 4:50pm
if it was abrahamovich would u call it childish or rubbish.
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by Dagger111(m): 4:51pm
Naija i hail thee... The cabin of the jet have been refurnished. Aya mi o
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by ezex(m): 4:51pm
Money is good
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by ENDTIMEgist(m): 4:52pm
Seriously First coach to sign a contract in a private jet? Should we add that to current affairs?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by NIJJAking(m): 4:52pm
REPENT NOW EVERYONE OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS
OF LIFE TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL
FIRE,,,,,,JESUS CHRIST LOVE YOU SOO MUCH AND
WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO
CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU
DIE,,,,God made you to be with Him here and in
eternity,,,,you are not a mistake creature,,,be wise
dont gamble with your eternity
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by giles14(m): 4:52pm
mgbadike81:
jaychubi:bad belle is allowed
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by MChaze25(m): 4:53pm
Haters all above me commenting up and down...Use your time and make money than envy and hate..
The last thing to kill you faster is hating on an Igbo man.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by wickyyolo: 4:53pm
These are the men that are eating money.
Ifeanyi Ubah is among the true Land Lords of Nigeria
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by habsydiamond(m): 4:53pm
why he come sit for the chair hand... make someone tell am say that doesn't make him a billionaire ooooo
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by free2ryhme: 4:53pm
So make we come dey laugh abi
And the Aboki mumu no take pictures of agreement
Ibo man don use wayo for am
3 Likes
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by free2ryhme: 4:54pm
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by ELdaar55(m): 4:54pm
SO BECAUSE HE SIGNED A CONTRACT INSIDE A PUBLIC JET SO I SHOULD STOP BEING A MAN??
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by OboOlora(f): 4:55pm
Lol, which carpenter made that apooshe chair behind them?
1 Like
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by Chanchit: 4:56pm
I thought malam Boza is dead already. Good to know he's still alive, but he's not looking good.
|Re: Ladan Bosso Signs Contract With Ifeanyi Ubah Inside A Private Jet. Photo by valentineuwakwe(m): 4:56pm
you go sign inside private jet them come sack u tomorrow for dressing room. .well try o
2 Likes
Flying Eagles Jet Out To Sudan AFCON U-20 Qualifier / Does Osaze Odemwingie Deserve A Call-up? / Yakubu: A New Word Added To Oxford English Dictionary
Viewing this topic: sekzy99(m), able88(m), Dibal007, kelvinkul, Okkyy, Donlokobanty(m), amiskurie(m), damosky12(m), Ebonka1, Greenstar1(m), ojukwu2, Alvinrich, colossus91(m), Andyblaze, Softhands(m), whitemambal, Romeo3(m), poj(m), rapheal5(m), Winningways01, GoldenGracie, sureboykris(m), knaa, rexchazy, hermeenat, Manchiefo, bot101(m), Bayokun(m), Forzs, davimus(m), Ibukzy(m), Emy4u(m), Otuoke, MOKWUNYE(m), olusegzy01(m), jojokelechi, deesquarediddy(m), larrywax, aitcoded, adeowo84(m), icnsystem(m), Nazar1(f), Explorerx, aybaba1999 and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 213