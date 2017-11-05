₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,871 members, 3,894,012 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. (1214 Views)
Am Lost. How Can I Build My Spiritual Life. (advice) / 10 Ways To Live A More Spiritual Life / Serious About Your Spiritual Life? Then You Need To Read This! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by AgbesuyiJosh(m): 8:08am
Spiritual growth is the responsibility of every individual. You are either growing rapidly or experiencing a stunted growth. Remember, you can't talk about spiritual growth if you are not born again. Church activities is not equal to been born again.
The Bible said, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling (Philippians 2:12).
Only you can best describe your spiritual life only if you are true to yourself.
Therefore, on the scale of 1 to 10, rate your spiritual life or in a sentence, describe your spiritual life.
As for me, am on level 6.
My spiritual life is glowing.
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by psalmson001: 8:10am
Slow and steady
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by jamarifox(m): 8:23am
atheist
4 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by EmmaFantastic(m): 8:30am
Level 11
Why 11? Well,...
...beyond the normal level...
...on higher grounds...
...above principalities and powers...
...seated in heavenly places in Christ Jesus...
That's ma groove...how I roll .
Somebody shout halleluyah!! .
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by OtemSapien: 8:32am
Funtastic without fictitious Jesus
2 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by Kidomega: 8:43am
Non-existent
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by orisa37: 8:49am
Life is good.
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by MhizzAJ(f): 9:18am
I'm on level 10
I am deeply spiritual
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by OmoOshodi(m): 9:19am
Outstanding
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by saraki2019(m): 9:19am
anyone buried without the acknowledgement will go to hell
WHY YOU don't need jesus
“I was not sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matthew 15:24).
Jesus selected Jewish disciples, spoke in Jewish synagogues and the Jewish temple, and traveled mostly in Jewish areas. His mission, in fulfillment of the Jewish prophets, was to the Jewish people.
“a Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, ‘Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly’” (Matthew 15:22).
This Gentile woman recognized Jesus as the Messiah (“Son of David”), but “Jesus did not answer a word” (verse 23). As the woman kept up her appeals, Jesus finally responded, but His words seemed to hold little hope: “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel” (verse 24)
Jesus’ concern for Israel was shown in the instructions to the twelve disciples as He sent them out on their first preaching mission. “Do not go in the way of the Gentiles,” He said, “and do not enter any city of the Samaritans; but rather go to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt 10:5-6).
and is lam comfirmed it
And [mention] when Jesus, the son of Mary, said, "O children of Israel, indeed I am the messenger of Allah to you confirming what came before me of the Torah and bringing good tidings of a messenger to come after me, whose name is Ahmad." But when he came to them with clear evidences, they said, "This is obvious magic." quran 61:6
this is why we africans and the other races do not jesus or christainity
we need islam sent to the whole of the world
the qur'an confirms it
(oh muhammad) We have not sent thee, save as a mercy unto all beings. quran (21:107)
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by towsyne: 9:19am
Level => - 100
Spiritual life => worst
The last time I was in church i can't even remember
The last time I prayed I think last year December 31st.........well I do murmur something if I carry Chelsea over 1.5 nd d weyrey still dey play 1-0 reach 90 minutes
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:19am
Should be better.
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by hopefulLandlord: 9:19am
Nonexistent
and I have no issues with that cuz I'm in a personal relationship with reality
2 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by mosho2good: 9:20am
which one be spiritual cod the only one I see in movie is exorcism and we are African are full of superstitions
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by emerged01(m): 9:20am
Trying to grow
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by Turks: 9:20am
Alhamdullilah
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by Rebuke: 9:21am
More grace needed
2 Likes
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by jaychubi: 9:21am
Paralyzed
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by nairavsdollars: 9:22am
Perfect....God appeared to me in a dream and called me 'Jesus younger brother'.
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by ped007(m): 9:22am
My Spiritual Life is Careless.
1 Like
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by oluwasegun007(m): 9:22am
very week and makes me feel sad....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by Princebulky: 9:22am
Jokers!!
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by Rexphobia(m): 9:23am
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by duduade(m): 9:24am
jamarifoxi:
Same here
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by ogaJona(m): 9:25am
Forgive me Lord
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by Divay22(f): 9:25am
Still shaking
I'm really not happy about it
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by destinyy23(f): 9:25am
Trying my best though it hasn't been easy.
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by BrightEye(m): 9:26am
I am spiritual, and not religious.
|Re: Describe Your Spiritual Life In A Sentence. by nowpresence(f): 9:26am
jamarifox:why did you comment then? attention seeker
Religion Befuddles The Mind, Its : Mindless. =/ / Is God Really A Fair God? / Is The Christian Trinity Biblical?
Viewing this topic: orobs93(m), Pyroclast(m), baybeeboi, Iseoluwani, NosaHenry(m), phemswag, Clean2016, Robbin7(m), D3mon, ahmEenu(m), dirtymoney(m) and 7 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25