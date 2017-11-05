₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,871 members, 3,894,012 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 (1813 Views)
Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against / Nigeria Beats Morocco 6-1 To Qualify For 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup / RIO 2016: Where American Basketball Team Will Stay VS The Athletes' Village. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by naptu2: 9:00am
Copa Lagos is an annual beach soccer tournament that has been organised since 2011 by Kinetic Sports, Beach Soccer Worldwide and the Lagos State Government. The tournament is held at the Eko Atlantic City Stadium in Lagos.
The tournament features a club competition, a competition for national teams and several novelty matches. It has been confirmed that the beach soccer team of Arsenal Football Club will feature in this year's edition of the tournament.
This year's tournament will hold from the 8th to the 10th of December, 2017.
https://mobile.twitter.com/CopaLagosBS/status/926161773216063488
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by naptu2: 9:14am
Previous winners of Copa Lagos
Clubs
2014 - Barcelona
2015 - Barcelona
2016 - Pepsi Academy.
National teams
2011 - Nigeria
2012 - Nigeria
2013 - Nigeria
2014 - Ivory Coast
2015 - Ivory Coast
2016 - Switzerland.
Highlights of Copa Lagos 2014.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gUl0KO0VW4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLI-IjWwgx0
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by naptu2: 9:46am
The cheerleaders of Copa Lagos.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOBKOtE1hC8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TCxh_anV60
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by BruncleZuma: 9:50am
Okay
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by elrony(m): 9:50am
They will still lose
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by 9jamoment: 9:50am
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by okayode1(m): 9:53am
If I won't go there for anything, I will too for the sake of the cheerleaders!!
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by towsyne: 9:54am
Arsen Wenger koni da fun yin lol
I just dey pray make d weyrey do over 2.5 today boys need money o na d last #100 wey dey boy hand e take carry una o
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by rawpadgin(m): 9:54am
Rumour has it that Patrice evra kicked a fan because he said evra will be sold to Arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by I124U: 9:56am
They will still come 4th
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by siie: 9:56am
Kk
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Millz404(m): 9:59am
I love copa lagos. Just the cheerleaders
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Ne0w1zarD: 10:00am
The posters above me are high on Wenger's shít
Gunners for life !!!
#COYG
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Ne0w1zarD: 10:00am
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by itsandi(m): 10:01am
They will lose
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by atilla(m): 10:03am
Correct!
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by bastien: 10:04am
Abu Azzez for glory
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Yusfunoble(m): 10:04am
Wow!
Good to see Arsenal play without wenger
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by modelmike7(m): 10:04am
Welcome development
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Nbote(m): 10:06am
Jus look at... Our mates are talking about champions league and we are sending a team for beach soccer.. How many other serious clubs actually have beach soccer teams dat are also coming
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by nengibo: 10:15am
Will ozil & sanchez play
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by sankky: 10:22am
Change the name to lagos beach Champions League and see that Arsenal team fumble out of the tournament
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Hemstone(f): 10:25am
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Mckandre(m): 10:41am
T
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by Mckandre(m): 10:41am
Ndi ụkwụ ntoro
|Re: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team Will Play At Copa Lagos 2017 by elitejayjeff(m): 10:41am
towsyne:You pray after swearing? Smh
(0) (Reply)
Pictures Of The Flying Eagles Training In Qatar -coach Samson Siasia Egypt 2009 / Nigeria Will Win Gold In 4x400m Relay Women -pastor TB Joshua Live TV Broadcast / How Fraudsters Duped Wilson Oruma Of N1.2billion Naira
Viewing this topic: Freiden(m), Tbamo(m), merit455(m), Versatella, Oladipo1166(m), Jossy12345, primusmaximus, Vpleasure(m), smalley1992(m), REDshouse(m), justi4jesu(f), babyfaceafrica, Austyno4(m), abarry001, mykero(m), Asokobieke, macphidel(m), Zeze06(m), shypo(m), kidUrbane, smdays(m), Babaalawo, wizpredict, babielon, yhemsy62(m), chinwemine(m), MasViews, iyke3000, Darangi007 and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24