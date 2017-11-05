₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Emmydo1994(m): 1:45pm
See The photos of a Nairalander Traditional Wedding We Wish them a HML
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by biacan(f): 1:45pm
GOD bless your home
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Riko2(m): 1:47pm
hml life God bless ur home
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by FortifiedCity: 1:49pm
Marriage everywhere.
E come be like say na only me remain.
Na lie, una no fit intimidate me
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Emmydo1994(m): 1:51pm
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by candlewax: 1:53pm
in due time give your wife's family house a facelift. best wishes
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Eyimofe2017: 1:59pm
Congratulations. Love the bride's costume
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by FortifiedCity: 2:00pm
candlewax:That in particular is not his direct responsibility.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by candlewax: 2:01pm
if he could, then no big deal. they are family, also respect could be earned
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Homeboiy(m): 2:03pm
They make sense
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by FortifiedCity: 2:04pm
candlewax:Now you have put it rightly.
Earlier you made it sound as if he was obliged to do it
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by candlewax: 2:06pm
If he is capable it becomes an obligation.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by FortifiedCity: 2:10pm
candlewax:If he is capable, that means the wife should be capable too.
So the onus is on the wife to give her maiden house a facelift and not the husband's.
It can never be an obligation to the man. He married the woman and not the woman's family.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by candlewax: 2:13pm
By being capable i meant financial stability, now a husband being buoyant does not translate same for the wife
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by FortifiedCity: 2:16pm
candlewax:I know you mean Financial stability. If a man is financially stable in every sense of the word, it should rub off on his wife, even though they might not be on the same level.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by candlewax: 2:26pm
A capable man provides for the wife and family, the wife looks up to him, that means the wife is dependent on the wealthy spouse. its impossible to handle a project like renovation, construction if one is dependent. brother, your argument is impotent.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by tossie101(f): 2:27pm
Congrats.. its a worderful thing
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by FortifiedCity: 2:35pm
candlewax:Yes my argument is 'impotent' because all you see is a man who is wealthy yet his wife depends on him, instead of him to establish her to be able to attend to some issues independently. Don't be that kind of man.
And Stop being myopic. Women are also becoming financial powerhouses these days. Bye.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by candlewax: 3:17pm
dont twist my statements, I never argued the fact that women could attain financial stability, I have big respect for many women in Nigeria that have done well for themselves in respective fields, the joke is on you that thinks the onus to establish a wife lies on the husband. successful people think and make their way, the fact i established my wife is enough reason not to allow her begin a project as such without proving beyond doubts that she is indeed stable financially and not just trying to show off as new millionaires do which in turn affect their equity and set them back. secondly, the fact that a wife is well to do does not take away the responsibilities of a man as head of the family, I will gladly execute such project for my wife not minding her financial status so long i can afford it. Finally, If I can advice someone does such for the wife, what makes you think it will be difficult to empower my wife as the case maybe. having said so its unfortunate I have to remind you of my earlier description of your argument.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by uzoclinton(m): 8:05pm
Cute
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Gluhbirne(f): 8:05pm
Congrats.
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by enemyofprogress: 8:07pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by VickyRotex(f): 8:07pm
HML! God Bless your home!
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by free2ryhme: 8:07pm
congrats to them
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by free2ryhme: 8:07pm
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by GreenMavro: 8:08pm
Congrats to them!!
Up Chelsea..... Morata omo iya alata
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by Hivazinc: 8:08pm
Wedding up-and-down and people keep saying no money
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by adamsaleh2019(m): 8:08pm
nice
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by northvietnam(m): 8:08pm
I know this chik.....
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
Happy married life Ooooo
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by gurunlocker: 8:09pm
E be like say everybody na Nairalander....
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by enemyofprogress: 8:09pm
|Re: See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding by chloride6: 8:10pm
Lovely looking bride...thick African something than can support weight
Hml
