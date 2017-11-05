Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / See Photos From A Nairalander's Traditional Wedding (1961 Views)

Obijackson Daughter's Traditional Wedding@ Okija Anambra State / Traditional Wedding Of A Midget In Akwa-Ibom And His Tall Bride (Pics) / The Money Sprayed On This Couple At Their Traditional Wedding in Imo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

See The photos of a Nairalander Traditional Wedding We Wish them a HML



















Cc: lalasticlala

GOD bless your home 1 Like

hml life God bless ur home

Marriage everywhere.



E come be like say na only me remain.



Na lie, una no fit intimidate me 2 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

in due time give your wife's family house a facelift. best wishes



Augustap, ScotFree

Congratulations. Love the bride's costume

candlewax:

in due time give your wife's family house a facelift. best wishes



Augustap, ScotFree That in particular is not his direct responsibility. That in particular is not his direct responsibility. 4 Likes

if he could, then no big deal. they are family, also respect could be earned



Augustap FortifiedCity:

That in particular is not his direct responsibility.



They make sense 1 Like

candlewax:

if he could, then no big deal. they are family, also respect could be earned



Augustap Now you have put it rightly.

Earlier you made it sound as if he was obliged to do it Now you have put it rightly.Earlier you made it sound as if he was obliged to do it 1 Like

If he is capable it becomes an obligation.



Augustap FortifiedCity:

Now you have put it rightly.

Earlier you made it sound as if he was obliged to do it

candlewax:

If he is capable it becomes an obligation.



Augustap If he is capable, that means the wife should be capable too.



So the onus is on the wife to give her maiden house a facelift and not the husband's.



It can never be an obligation to the man. He married the woman and not the woman's family. If he is capable, that means the wife should be capable too.So the onus is on the wife to give her maiden house a facelift and not the husband's.It can never be an obligation to the man. He married the woman and not the woman's family. 2 Likes

By being capable i meant financial stability, now a husband being buoyant does not translate same for the wife



Augustap FortifiedCity:

If he is capable, that means the wife should be capable too.



So the onus is on the wife to give her maiden house a facelift and not the husband's.



It can never be an obligation to the man. He married the woman and not the woman's family.

candlewax:

By being capable i meant financial stability, now a husband being buoyant does not translate same for the wife



Augustap I know you mean Financial stability. If a man is financially stable in every sense of the word, it should rub off on his wife, even though they might not be on the same level. I know you mean Financial stability. If a man is financially stable in every sense of the word, it should rub off on his wife, even though they might not be on the same level. 1 Like

A capable man provides for the wife and family, the wife looks up to him, that means the wife is dependent on the wealthy spouse. its impossible to handle a project like renovation, construction if one is dependent. brother, your argument is impotent.



Augustap FortifiedCity:

I know you mean Financial stability. If a man is financially stable in every sense of the word, it should rub off on his wife, even though they might not be on the same level.

Congrats.. its a worderful thing

candlewax:

A capable man provides for the wife and family, the wife looks up to him, that means the wife is dependent on the wealthy spouse. its impossible to handle a project like renovation, construction if one is dependent. brother, your argument is impotent.



Augustap Yes my argument is 'impotent' because all you see is a man who is wealthy yet his wife depends on him, instead of him to establish her to be able to attend to some issues independently. Don't be that kind of man.



And Stop being myopic. Women are also becoming financial powerhouses these days. Bye. Yes my argument is 'impotent' because all you see is a man who is wealthy yet his wife depends on him, instead of him to establish her to be able to attend to some issues independently. Don't be that kind of man.And Stop being myopic. Women are also becoming financial powerhouses these days. Bye. 2 Likes



dont twist my statements, I never argued the fact that women could attain financial stability, I have big respect for many women in Nigeria that have done well for themselves in respective fields, the joke is on you that thinks the onus to establish a wife lies on the husband. successful people think and make their way, the fact i established my wife is enough reason not to allow her begin a project as such without proving beyond doubts that she is indeed stable financially and not just trying to show off as new millionaires do which in turn affect their equity and set them back. secondly, the fact that a wife is well to do does not take away the responsibilities of a man as head of the family, I will gladly execute such project for my wife not minding her financial status so long i can afford it. Finally, If I can advice someone does such for the wife, what makes you think it will be difficult to empower my wife as the case maybe. having said so its unfortunate I have to remind you of my earlier description of your argument.



Augustap[/b] FortifiedCity:

Yes my argument is 'impotent' because all you see is a man who is wealthy yet his wife depends on him, instead of him to establish her to be able to attend to some issues independently. Don't be that kind of man.



And Stop being myopic. Women are also becoming financial powerhouses these days. Bye. [b]dont twist my statements, I never argued the fact that women could attain financial stability, I have big respect for many women in Nigeria that have done well for themselves in respective fields, the joke is on you that thinks the onus to establish a wife lies on the husband. successful people think and make their way, the fact i established my wife is enough reason not to allow her begin a project as such without proving beyond doubts that she is indeed stable financially and not just trying to show off as new millionaires do which in turn affect their equity and set them back. secondly, the fact that a wife is well to do does not take away the responsibilities of a man as head of the family, I will gladly execute such project for my wife not minding her financial status so long i can afford it. Finally, If I can advice someone does such for the wife, what makes you think it will be difficult to empower my wife as the case maybe. having said so its unfortunate I have to remind you of my earlier description of your argument.Augustap[/b]

Cute

Congrats.

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

HML! God Bless your home!

congrats to them

enemyofprogress:

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Congrats to them!!





Up Chelsea..... Morata omo iya alata

Wedding up-and-down and people keep saying no money

nice

I know this chik.....





Hmmmmmmmmmmm







Happy married life Ooooo

E be like say everybody na Nairalander....

[quote author=free2ryhme post=62105701][/quote]