Olugbenga Okunlola, a professor of geology at the University of Ibadan, says most of the geologists in the country are not practising what they studied in school.



Okunlola, a board member of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), made the statement at the south-west zonal stakeholders’ workshop of the agency in Abeokuta.



He went down memory lane, tracing the origin of geology as a course of study in Nigeria.



“Between 1960 and 1976, we had about five universities that were producing graduates in geology,” he said.



“Currently we have about 54 universities in Nigeria that have produced geo-scientists. Nigeria has less than 50,000 geo-scientists and that is underestimation. Where are they? They are either riding Okada or in the banks or elsewhere.



“When you don’t take a geologist to the field, you are killing him and the natural resources.”



He said there would have been no jobless mechanical engineers in the country if the steel company at Ajaokuta had been working at full capacity.



Ajaokuta Steel is unarguably the largest integrated steel complex in the sub-Saharan Africa. It sits on a site of 24, 000 hectares located in Kogi state.





“We don’t need anybody to come and invest in Nigeria, if Ajaokuta starts working, there will be no single jobless mechanical engineer in this country,” he said



“This country has no business with poverty… lack of clear-cut optimisation models; and abandonment of the extractive sector result to poverty.”



He said the major challenges facing the extractive industry are low funding, misplacement and underutilisation of capacity.



In October, the professor of geology said gold deposit in Osun state is worth $5bn.

Dear Prof, u guyz shld b ashamed of yrsvs for turning out okada-geologists. When u dnt want people to tap into yr knowledge, so that they dnt take the business from u. Peopl spend lots of cash for yr projects , yet you supervisors cant put them into internship. Why cant you restructure the course, Geology as Surveyors so as to encourage Specialization??

You are correct prof

....and whose fault is that?



You go to school, spend years and money and finally resort to Okada for living.



What happened to your knowledge?. Of all the book knowledge you had, you can pick out one aspect that interests you. Convert it to a business idea and with time, you'll be fine.



Nobody owes anyone anything!

Dear Prof, u guyz shld b ashamed of yrsvs for turning out okada-geologists. When u dnt want people to tap into yr knowledge, so that they dnt take the business from u. Peopl spend lots of cash for yr projects , yet you supervisors cant put them into internship. Why cant you restructure the course, Geology as Surveyors so as to encourage Specialization??

Just shut up already Just shut up already

Dear Prof, u guyz shld b ashamed of yrsvs for turning out okada-geologists. When u dnt want people to tap into yr knowledge, so that they dnt take the business from u. Peopl spend lots of cash for yr projects , yet you supervisors cant put them into internship. Why cant you restructure the course, Geology as Surveyors so as to encourage Specialization?? Oga, your professor owes you nothing. A lot of successful people are self taught.



Oga, your professor owes you nothing. A lot of successful people are self taught.

Without or without your professor, you can make it in life. All you need is to know what you want and go for it. If indeed you require knowledge and you don't have the luxury of passing under the tutelage of a professor, you will get that knowledge.

Oga, your professor owes you nothing. A lot of successful people are self taught.



Without or without your professor, you can make it in life. All you need is to know what you want and go for it. If indeed you require knowledge and you don't have the luxury of passing under the tutelage of a professor, you will get that knowledge.



Geology is quite diff from what u'r assuming. From classroom to field, to lab/analysis....thats what make u a good geologist. Why is he talking about field if it doesnt matter. My point is that, the lecturers are the cause of it. Geology isnt like computer science which u can learn anywhere. You hav to learn as an intern. Look at Surveyors, they run internship afta their program so as to hav a better knowledge of it...

The education we receive and pay huge sums for in our universities in West Africa is a SHAM!

Lots of unproductive folks roaming around the street...

It pains me whenever I see students rushing to get a degree without knowing what to do with it...

LMAO HAHAHAHAHAHAH

The education we receive and pay huge sums for in our universities in West Africa is a SHAM!

Lots of unproductive folks roaming around the street...

It pains me whenever I see students rushing to get a degree without knowing what to do with it...

SHAMBOLIC SYSTEM OF EDUCATION HANDED OVER TO AFRICANS BY THE BRITS

All what you mentioned can be done with or without a professor

Good application of their skill and knowledge;



- Identify easy terrain for okada to pass.



- Know the shortest distance between two points, this requires Geological knowledge.



- Survey areas and decipher which possible route to take to avoid traffic.



- Determine population density easily so as to know which areas to comb for passengers.



- Apply knowledge of migratory tendencies of humans to know routes to take.



The prof is right, geologists can be the best okada riders.

Nb: pls don't quote me, I am not feeling fine.

Good application of their skill and knowledge;



- Identify easy terrain for okada to pass.



- Know the shortest distance between two points, this requires Geological knowledge.



- Survey areas and decipher which possible route to take to avoid traffic.



- Determine population density easily so as to know which areas to comb for passengers.



- Apply knowledge of migratory tendencies of humans to know routes to take.



The prof is right, geologists can be the best okada riders.

Nb: pls don't quote me, I am not feeling fine.



Good application of their skill and knowledge;



- Identify easy terrain for okada to pass.



- Know the shortest distance between two points, this requires Geological knowledge.



- Survey areas and decipher which possible route to take to avoid traffic.



- Determine population density easily so as to know which areas to comb for passengers.



- Apply knowledge of migratory tendencies of humans to know routes to take.



The prof is right, geologists can be the best okada riders.

wickedness in high places

only in Nigeria.

Even all the so called big firm company as reduce our educational back ground to nothing where as placing Foreigners road side mechanics as an expatriate.



How do we get here?











Before nko ?only in Nigeria.Even all the so called big firm company as reduce our educational back ground to nothing where as placing Foreigners road side mechanics as an expatriate.How do we get here?

Good application of their skill and knowledge;



- Identify easy terrain for okada to pass.



- Know the shortest distance between two points, this requires Geological knowledge.



- Survey areas and decipher which possible route to take to avoid traffic.



- Determine population density easily so as to know which areas to comb for passengers.



- Apply knowledge of migratory tendencies of humans to know routes to take.



The prof is right, geologists can be the best okada riders.

Nb: pls don't quote me, I am not feeling fine.

Geology is not the same as geography.







Education is overhyped in this nation.

Tell them prof. Some courses in Nigeria are waste of time.

Dear Prof, u guyz shld b ashamed of yrsvs for turning out okada-geologists. When u dnt want people to tap into yr knowledge, so that they dnt take the business from u. Peopl spend lots of cash for yr projects , yet you supervisors cant put them into internship. Why cant you restructure the course, Geology as Surveyors so as to encourage Specialization??

Your professor is not your government, he owes you absolutely nothing

after graduation.

Your professor is not your government, he owes you absolutely nothing

after graduation.

I don't know why so many Nigerians directs their entitlement to the wrong quarters.

is NURTW/RTEAN union not a job again

Me I dey here dey kill people



Dat yeye prof wey give me tough time for school because we dey date the same girl





God will judge you

That's naija for you

As a graduate it's two way learn something it could be baking or any craft work before you graduate or innovate a new thing I bet it you going to end up well so after you graduate you go on with your work and stylishly look for a job else if momma and papa ain't okay you might do okada

men i dont kno wat d fuc 2say



buh did i jus hear u say gold deposit in osin state is worth 5billion dolls.

men neumar go be my gate man.

mauweather go be my car wash and shoe shinner.

rick ross my mechanic and rewire and all in one

5billion dollars

fuc we are so rich.

we must find it

by fire

bai force

onwa december

This issue is not just about our geologists, it exist in other academic disciplines. I do blame the government if they had encouraged development through all angles there will be elbow room to accommodate our academic erudite and allow others develope privately without fear of folding up.

Geology is not the same as geography.

Leave the illiterate and his cohort



You spend years studying and end up practicing something entirely different from your discipline.











...

That's my dear country for you.You spend years studying and end up practicing something entirely different from your discipline.