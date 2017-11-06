₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,392 members, 3,895,379 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 08:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology (4410 Views)
LAUTECH Students Post Obituary Of Their VC, Prof. Sulaiman Gbadegesin (Photo) / Geologists Come In / LASU Students Defeat U.I, Futa And Others At Inter-university Debate In Funaab (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by ikorodureporta: 2:43pm On Nov 05
Olugbenga Okunlola, a professor of geology at the University of Ibadan, says most of the geologists in the country are not practising what they studied in school.
https://www.thecable.ng/many-geologists-are-riding-okada-says-ui-prof
1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by ikorodureporta: 2:49pm On Nov 05
Dear Prof, u guyz shld b ashamed of yrsvs for turning out okada-geologists. When u dnt want people to tap into yr knowledge, so that they dnt take the business from u. Peopl spend lots of cash for yr projects , yet you supervisors cant put them into internship. Why cant you restructure the course, Geology as Surveyors so as to encourage Specialization??
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by seunlayi(m): 2:51pm On Nov 05
You are correct prof
1 Like
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by FortifiedCity: 2:52pm On Nov 05
....and whose fault is that?
You go to school, spend years and money and finally resort to Okada for living.
What happened to your knowledge?. Of all the book knowledge you had, you can pick out one aspect that interests you. Convert it to a business idea and with time, you'll be fine.
Nobody owes anyone anything!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by calberian: 2:54pm On Nov 05
ikorodureporta:
Just shut up already
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by FortifiedCity: 2:56pm On Nov 05
ikorodureporta:Oga, your professor owes you nothing. A lot of successful people are self taught.
Without or without your professor, you can make it in life. All you need is to know what you want and go for it. If indeed you require knowledge and you don't have the luxury of passing under the tutelage of a professor, you will get that knowledge.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by ikorodureporta: 3:25pm On Nov 05
FortifiedCity:
Geology is quite diff from what u'r assuming. From classroom to field, to lab/analysis....thats what make u a good geologist. Why is he talking about field if it doesnt matter. My point is that, the lecturers are the cause of it. Geology isnt like computer science which u can learn anywhere. You hav to learn as an intern. Look at Surveyors, they run internship afta their program so as to hav a better knowledge of it...
5 Likes
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by Nukilia: 5:12pm On Nov 05
LMAO HAHAHAHAHAHAH
The education we receive and pay huge sums for in our universities in West Africa is a SHAM!
Lots of unproductive folks roaming around the street...
It pains me whenever I see students rushing to get a degree without knowing what to do with it...
SHAMBOLIC SYSTEM OF EDUCATION HANDED OVER TO AFRICANS BY THE BRITS
4 Likes
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by EVILFOREST: 7:56pm On Nov 05
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by free2ryhme: 8:25pm On Nov 05
ikorodureporta:
since you are not smart enough to post the full story
let me help you post
Olugbenga Okunlola, a professor of geology at the University of Ibadan, says most of the geologists in the country are not practising what they studied in school.
https://www.thecable.ng/many-geologists-are-riding-okada-says-ui-prof
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by FortifiedCity: 8:25pm On Nov 05
ikorodureporta:All what you mentioned can be done with or without a professor
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by free2ryhme: 8:27pm On Nov 05
na who go push am enter frontpage
when all the mods do go club
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by MaziOmenuko: 3:35am
Good application of their skill and knowledge;
- Identify easy terrain for okada to pass.
- Know the shortest distance between two points, this requires Geological knowledge.
- Survey areas and decipher which possible route to take to avoid traffic.
- Determine population density easily so as to know which areas to comb for passengers.
- Apply knowledge of migratory tendencies of humans to know routes to take.
The prof is right, geologists can be the best okada riders.
Nb: pls don't quote me, I am not feeling fine.
10 Likes
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by ikorodureporta: 4:37am
MaziOmenuko:
2 Likes
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by raystar96(m): 4:48am
MaziOmenuko:wickedness in high places
1 Like
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by BRAV0O(m): 5:46am
Before nko ? only in Nigeria.
Even all the so called big firm company as reduce our educational back ground to nothing where as placing Foreigners road side mechanics as an expatriate.
How do we get here?
#ApapaInChaos #TrucksNowParkAnywhere #FreeSunriseCoconutTo2ndGate!
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by Ereolamide: 6:24am
MaziOmenuko:
Geology is not the same as geography.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by maxiuc(m): 8:05am
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by 9jamoment: 8:06am
They are trying to know more about the arena
Airtel 6gb for #1000 cheat code now out, Mtn free 1.5gb night browsing from 9pm to 4am, Glo 1.5gb For #200 Cheat now out........ CLICK HERE to get yours before it expires
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by Sunnycliff(m): 8:07am
Education is overhyped in this nation.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by loadedvibes: 8:08am
Hehehe
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by miteolu(m): 8:08am
Tell them prof. Some courses in Nigeria are waste of time.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by ivolt: 8:08am
ikorodureporta:
Your professor is not your government, he owes you absolutely nothing
after graduation.
I don't know why so many Nigerians directs their entitlement to the wrong quarters.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by ipobarecriminals: 8:09am
is NURTW/RTEAN union not a job again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by hirekiller1: 8:09am
Me I dey here dey kill people
Dat yeye prof wey give me tough time for school because we dey date the same girl
God will judge you
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by Histrings08(m): 8:10am
That's naija for you
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by Greatmind23: 8:12am
As a graduate it's two way learn something it could be baking or any craft work before you graduate or innovate a new thing I bet it you going to end up well so after you graduate you go on with your work and stylishly look for a job else if momma and papa ain't okay you might do okada
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by 2shure: 8:14am
men i dont kno wat d fuc 2say
buh did i jus hear u say gold deposit in osin state is worth 5billion dolls.
men neumar go be my gate man.
mauweather go be my car wash and shoe shinner.
rick ross my mechanic and rewire and all in one
5billion dollars
fuc we are so rich.
we must find it
by fire
bai force
onwa december
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by McDaav(m): 8:18am
This issue is not just about our geologists, it exist in other academic disciplines. I do blame the government if they had encouraged development through all angles there will be elbow room to accommodate our academic erudite and allow others develope privately without fear of folding up.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by cescky(m): 8:20am
Ereolamide:
Leave the illiterate and his cohort
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by koolgee(m): 8:21am
That's my dear country for you.
You spend years studying and end up practicing something entirely different from your discipline.
...
For reliable bulk SMS, check out www.gbestsms.com | Call/WhatsApp 08032337034
|Re: Many Geologists Are Riding Okada - Olugbenga Okunlola, UI Professor Of Geology by koolgee(m): 8:22am
Okay
Neco Abroad? / Ibb University Minna / GOVT Houses Costlier Than NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES
Viewing this topic: Lapeywilliams(m), Blueblack, hfc80, vanvick247(m), Akinkunmi69, obeylifted, olaniyi50(m), biolite(m), ayusco85(m), Richogroup, Andrewgame42, Bennyrock, KevMitnick, buizyeazy, Harwoyeez(m), maxibrainz02(m), Chuks1978, ogedozie, tonero263(m), galadima77(m), leomahchuk(m), dadaic, JUBILEE2000, aliandro(m), tgmservice, Ggetter50, auwalyau, obawinner(m), bayoomtecky, gurujoe, sirBLUNT(m), ChiefS(m), FriendlyDeji, Cowmilk(m), olureignforever, Damdeyz(m), tunjidayo, sheylarhh(m), DaDevin(m), sir05za(m), mencer(m), olumose001(m), senboy204(m), youngfocus(m), SlimCupid(m), Chillity, SWYM(m), GODAKPAN(m), kolajoo(m), olumidazz, Emeluejc, Cupidkc(m), FocusedDiva(f), Vally007, AppleofGODEye, Meroto, IAMTHEHERO, Paulagada, otosa(m), nuele(m), cutiedave(m), Iamlordgee(m), amadiwati(m), judahh, darthv, scofieldsimba(m), chykes5000(m), ORIJIN201(m), haykay2005, teamsynergy, Behappie(m), callola and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17