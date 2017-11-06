₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by BlueBrothers(m): 3:22pm On Nov 05
Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc says it has put in place an established whistleblowing policy which has been communicated to all its employees, those who do business with the company and members of the neighboring communities.
The Managing Director of the company, Dr. Graham Hefer made the disclosure during the company’s Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) day.
According to him, numerous people have benefited from the policy since its formulation in 2010, stating that the company had spent millions of Naira over a period of time to reward whistleblowers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminals plotting crimes against the company.
He explained that the establishment of the whistle-blowing policy in Okomu had led to a drastic reduction in the incidence of theft in the Agro-allied company which is situated in Ovia South West and Ovia North East LGAs.
“Whistleblowers can choose to remain anonymous if they so wish and confidentiality of the whistleblower is paramount to the company,” he said.
The Company fulfilled its promise recently in this regard when it rewarded the Vigilante Group in Mariongioba community, otherwise known as AT& P, for apprehending five persons suspected to have consistently stolen Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) from the company’s plantation.
Dr. Hefer noted that so far one person has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment as a result of FFB theft.
Receiving the reward from the MD of Okomu, the head of the Vigilante Group, Mr. Peter thanked the MD and warned any would-be criminals not to come to their community as they would not hesitate to take action against them.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/okomu-oil-palm-co-plc-rewards-whistle-blowers/
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by rodeo0070(m): 6:52am
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by froz(m): 7:05am
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by Queenlovely(f): 7:25am
My family own a Chevrolet showroom in Guangzhou china. The little theft was undermining the companies balance sheet.
The editor suggested we introduce the whistleblower policy to rat out culprits.
Overnight sales tripled, even those Sabotaging the companies effort stepped aside.
Congrats to them. We Use african insurance( Juju on our cashew plantation at Kogi
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by Valkan007: 7:25am
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by koolgee(m): 7:26am
Whistle blowing seems to be paying off
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by wittyt98(m): 7:26am
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by kagari: 7:26am
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by itiswellandwell: 7:27am
Nice one.
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by 9japrof(m): 7:28am
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by talk2percy(m): 7:31am
Please how do one become a successful whistle blower??
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by yeyerolling: 7:36am
Queenlovely:eleribu
Queenlovely:eleribu
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by highwaist: 7:36am
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by jordyspices: 7:37am
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by robotix: 7:38am
What happened to the one initiated by buhari and his cohort?
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by Ibrahim9090: 7:39am
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by AuroraB(f): 7:39am
So, someone's gone to prison for stealing 'ike-nkwu'
What a record
Something tells me a thief would soon be caught for stealing 'akintan' na waaaa oooo
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by Oladipo1166(m): 7:46am
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by thedondada(m): 7:46am
Lunatic on the thread. Guess who?
Meanwhile naija whistleblowing has come to an end. Even the thieves themselves blow whistle so as to keep part of the loot and avoid jail time.
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by TolaTosin: 7:48am
Queenlovely:
Wonderful, u use whistle blower policy in China, and juju in Nigeria.
Hahhahahaha
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by DoTheNeedful: 7:50am
Queenlovely:
You this lady sha. I hope you well so. How far with your Harvard admission ?
|Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by AntiWailer: 8:03am
Queenlovely:
Accept my condolences oo.
U get serious problem.
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by wildchild02: 8:04am
Ok
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by roqrules04(m): 8:17am
Perfect way to fish out rats
Perfect way to fish out rats
Re: Okomu Oil Palm Co Plc Rewards Whistle Blowers by muller101(m): 8:24am
Queenlovely:SMH
Queenlovely:SMH
