





The Managing Director of the company, Dr. Graham Hefer made the disclosure during the company’s Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) day.



According to him, numerous people have benefited from the policy since its formulation in 2010, stating that the company had spent millions of Naira over a period of time to reward whistleblowers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminals plotting crimes against the company.



He explained that the establishment of the whistle-blowing policy in Okomu had led to a drastic reduction in the incidence of theft in the Agro-allied company which is situated in Ovia South West and Ovia North East LGAs.



“Whistleblowers can choose to remain anonymous if they so wish and confidentiality of the whistleblower is paramount to the company,” he said.



The Company fulfilled its promise recently in this regard when it rewarded the Vigilante Group in Mariongioba community, otherwise known as AT& P, for apprehending five persons suspected to have consistently stolen Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) from the company’s plantation.



Dr. Hefer noted that so far one person has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment as a result of FFB theft.



Receiving the reward from the MD of Okomu, the head of the Vigilante Group, Mr. Peter thanked the MD and warned any would-be criminals not to come to their community as they would not hesitate to take action against them.



