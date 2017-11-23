₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos (7792 Views)
|“Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Wobegist: 7:23pm
Nigerian Singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly as Simi, just can’t catch a break. She has been a victim of bodyshamers, fashion police and what have you!
Simi, was again put on scrutiny by fans who have no other job but to judge what she wears or how she looks.
They again came for her over a recent photo shared as many body shamed her saying she was adding weight.
A comment from an i-too-know fan reads: “Simi, you’re getting fat oh.. What have you been collecting? Just wanna know if it’s from Falz or Adekunle”
See some comments below;
They slammed her for the shoe and her outfit, as they also described her posture as awkward.
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/simi-youre-getting-fat-o-body-shamers-come-simi-recent-photo/
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Wobegist: 7:24pm
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by HeWrites(m): 7:28pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by haywire07(m): 7:30pm
I don't know wen it became a crime to add weight .
Shay Na only me notice the breasts?
9 Likes
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Uniqueness01(f): 7:35pm
There is nothing wrong in adding some flesh......Go Simi!
3 Likes
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:01pm
Her Life
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by CEEcey(f): 8:31pm
She is pregnant!!!
Babymama things loading
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by ColdSun: 8:58pm
Inspector generals. Shebi na una fat she take dey add weight?
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Desyner: 9:25pm
She is getting fleshier. It is better that way. She was over-lekperred
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Narldon(f): 9:52pm
Nigerians can do Amebo too much...
Are You her??
Is She You??
Are They her??
Is she them??
Are we her??
Is we she??
Is she us??
Is us she??
Is us her??
Is her us??
Is we her??
8 Likes
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Adaowerri111: 9:52pm
Pregnancy changes alot of things
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by shurley22(f): 9:52pm
Is that supposed to be a problem?
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by sunkanmihassan1(m): 9:53pm
Joromi Joromi I want you to love me...joromi baby...
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Settingz321(m): 9:53pm
when 7 inches d1ck fall on you surely u will get fat
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Settingz321(m): 9:53pm
CEEcey:Seeker of our time
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Mac2016(m): 9:54pm
Getting fat now seems a crime... Confused generation
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by GreatMindLikes: 9:54pm
Hm
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Adorable90(f): 9:54pm
Evidence of good living.nice one girl
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by muller101(m): 9:54pm
As I no get phone
How I go take drop number make this girl call me later.
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by DanielsParker: 9:55pm
what's their business?
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by muller101(m): 9:55pm
Naughtytboy:Roma fall on u
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Bestman111(m): 9:56pm
Una be enemies of progress? So after shopping all d moneies and all d enjoyment make e no show 4 her body?
Abeg simi no mind them jare
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by lelvin(m): 9:57pm
When banana falls on you, it changes your career. Besides I like them thick as f*uck
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by uzoclinton(m): 9:57pm
Fat in the right places... Adekunle flex on
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by yeyerolling: 9:58pm
Fans reaction shud be new
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by freeman95(m): 9:58pm
She try ...
Na sweet girl sha
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by mediagenius: 9:59pm
Jjj
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Berrylite(f): 9:59pm
She needs me to teach her how to shed some fats. My profile says it all
1 Like
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by Ibrahim9090: 10:00pm
Noted
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by myjobsfinder(m): 10:07pm
|Re: “Simi, You Are Getting Fat O”- Fans React To Simi's Recent Photos by OsuGanja(m): 10:08pm
Narldon:
(Go Up)
