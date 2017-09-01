₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by bgossipnaija(f): 1:18pm On Sep 17
Fanz seem to be serious on the issues of Linda Ikeja and Don Jazzy by always calling one or the other if any concern is open.
The Biggest blogger in Nigeria Linda Ikeji on her Instagram page trying to discourage those lady who do breast surgery that a good bra can make there boobs look nice.
On her post, she said; I don't know why women bother with boob surgery... a good bra can do the magic...lol
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by bgossipnaija(f): 1:19pm On Sep 17
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by BoyHuncho(m): 1:23pm On Sep 17
she's right tho..
A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira
160 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by MustiizRaja(m): 1:25pm On Sep 17
lwkmmdddd
no 1 ikeji koor LINDA niii
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Praisles(f): 1:32pm On Sep 17
BoyHuncho:Hehehe, oh brother be kind towards us
74 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by GloriaNinja(f): 1:35pm On Sep 17
WHO SHE EPP THOUGH?.
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by MhizzAJ(f): 1:41pm On Sep 17
Ever heard of wonder bra
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by BoyHuncho(m): 2:09pm On Sep 17
Praisles:
No vex sister
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Xerox01(m): 2:32pm On Sep 17
MhizzAJ:Does it do wonders
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by lenghtinny(m): 3:56pm On Sep 17
Push up bra is a scam efcc needs to investigate
48 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Macdawid(m): 5:40pm On Sep 17
That's how they (girls) will be wearing foam upandan and be deceiving guys. One faithful day, i almost cried when i saw 2 of them (baby food industry) get out of their cage...
33 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by ibkkk(f): 7:18pm On Sep 17
BoyHuncho:
If i catch you now,you'll think someone is wicked.
3 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by adadike281(f): 8:19pm On Sep 17
If u are below 30, a good quality bra will help to firm up your breast and make it look beautiful even with your clothes off.
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by bayocanny: 11:00pm On Sep 17
adadike281:Hmm, expert in the building
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Joseunlimited(f): 11:01pm On Sep 17
Booked
4 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by legendsmother(f): 1:14am
.
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by SuperSuave(m): 1:27am
BoyHuncho:the thing dey annoy me but wet in man pikin go do
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Partnerbiz3: 6:35am
badguys
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Badonasty(m): 7:48am
bgossipnaija:
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Joshmedia1: 7:49am
Ok they are hearing
Just check my signature
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by MuyiRano(m): 7:50am
You will be eyeing some boobs wt the way some girls do package theirs, but by the time you remove their bra in the oza room u will be highly disappointed wt the way their Olympus has fallen. That time one of Small Doctor's track will come to mind
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by ifeoluwasegun(m): 7:50am
Slay Mama
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by marooh: 7:51am
I think bello (mongo pack) is a visionarist
Lyrics
Oga don jazzy! Eee
When you go marry?
Abi u wan discover mongo pack
2 Likes
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by allanphash7(m): 7:51am
Who are they ?
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by praiseneofingz(m): 7:51am
its too early for nonsense posts biko
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by GreenMavro: 7:52am
hmm
|Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Banter1: 7:52am
I wanna press linda boobs. I love boobs
