Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by bgossipnaija(f): 1:18pm On Sep 17


Fanz seem to be serious on the issues of Linda Ikeja and Don Jazzy by always calling one or the other if any concern is open.

The Biggest blogger in Nigeria Linda Ikeji on her Instagram page trying to discourage those lady who do breast surgery that a good bra can make there boobs look nice.

On her post, she said; I don't know why women bother with boob surgery... a good bra can do the magic...lol

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by bgossipnaija(f): 1:19pm On Sep 17
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by BoyHuncho(m): 1:23pm On Sep 17
she's right tho..

A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira embarassed

160 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by MustiizRaja(m): 1:25pm On Sep 17
lwkmmdddd
no 1 ikeji koor LINDA niii

2 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Praisles(f): 1:32pm On Sep 17
BoyHuncho:
she's right tho..

A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira embarassed
Hehehe, oh brother be kind towards us

74 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by GloriaNinja(f): 1:35pm On Sep 17
WHO SHE EPP THOUGH?.
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by MhizzAJ(f): 1:41pm On Sep 17
Ever heard of wonder bra grin

1 Like

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by BoyHuncho(m): 2:09pm On Sep 17
Praisles:
Hehehe, oh brother be kind towards us

No vex sister cheesy

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Xerox01(m): 2:32pm On Sep 17
MhizzAJ:
Ever heard of wonder bra grin
Does it do wonders

2 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by lenghtinny(m): 3:56pm On Sep 17
Push up bra is a scam efcc needs to investigate angry

48 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Macdawid(m): 5:40pm On Sep 17
That's how they (girls) will be wearing foam upandan and be deceiving guys. One faithful day, i almost cried when i saw 2 of them (baby food industry) get out of their cage... grin

33 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by ibkkk(f): 7:18pm On Sep 17
BoyHuncho:
she's right tho..

A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira embarassed

If i catch you now,you'll think someone is wicked. shocked

3 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by adadike281(f): 8:19pm On Sep 17
If u are below 30, a good quality bra will help to firm up your breast and make it look beautiful even with your clothes off.

1 Like

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by bayocanny: 11:00pm On Sep 17
adadike281:
If u are below 30, a good quality bra will help to firm up your breast and make it look beautiful even with your clothes off.
Hmm, expert in the building wink

2 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Joseunlimited(f): 11:01pm On Sep 17
Booked

4 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by legendsmother(f): 1:14am
.
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by SuperSuave(m): 1:27am
BoyHuncho:
she's right tho..

A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira embarassed
the thing dey annoy me but wet in man pikin go do angry

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Partnerbiz3: 6:35am
badguys
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Badonasty(m): 7:48am
Ok

1 Like

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Joshmedia1: 7:49am
Ok they are hearing


Just check my signature
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by MuyiRano(m): 7:50am
You will be eyeing some boobs wt the way some girls do package theirs, but by the time you remove their bra in the oza room u will be highly disappointed wt the way their Olympus has fallen. That time one of Small Doctor's track will come to mind
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by ifeoluwasegun(m): 7:50am
Slay Mama
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by marooh: 7:51am
I think bello (mongo pack) is a visionarist

Lyrics
Oga don jazzy! Eee
When you go marry?
Abi u wan discover mongo pack angry

2 Likes

Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by allanphash7(m): 7:51am
Who are they ?
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by praiseneofingz(m): 7:51am
its too early for nonsense posts biko
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by GreenMavro: 7:52am
hmm
Re: Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" by Banter1: 7:52am
I wanna press linda boobs. I love boobs

