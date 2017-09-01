Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Linda Ikeji: "No Boob Surgery, A Good Bra Can Do The Magic" (25138 Views)

Fanz seem to be serious on the issues of Linda Ikeja and Don Jazzy by always calling one or the other if any concern is open.



The Biggest blogger in Nigeria Linda Ikeji on her Instagram page trying to discourage those lady who do breast surgery that a good bra can make there boobs look nice.



On her post, she said; I don't know why women bother with boob surgery... a good bra can do the magic...lol



A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira she's right tho..A quality number of women/girls have saggy boobs( no offense intended)..But push up bras make them look very round,big and yummy, but when u open the bra the thing go just come down like the nigeria naira 160 Likes

lwkmmdddd

no 1 ikeji koor LINDA niii 2 Likes

BoyHuncho:





WHO SHE EPP THOUGH?.

Ever heard of wonder bra 1 Like

Praisles:

Hehehe, oh brother be kind towards us

No vex sister 36 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

Ever heard of wonder bra Does it do wonders Does it do wonders 2 Likes

Push up bra is a scam efcc needs to investigate 48 Likes

That's how they (girls) will be wearing foam upandan and be deceiving guys. One faithful day, i almost cried when i saw 2 of them (baby food industry) get out of their cage... 33 Likes

BoyHuncho:





If i catch you now,you'll think someone is wicked. If i catch you now,you'll think someone is wicked. 3 Likes

If u are below 30, a good quality bra will help to firm up your breast and make it look beautiful even with your clothes off. 1 Like

adadike281:

If u are below 30, a good quality bra will help to firm up your breast and make it look beautiful even with your clothes off. Hmm, expert in the building Hmm, expert in the building 2 Likes

Booked 4 Likes

.

BoyHuncho:





badguys

bgossipnaija:





Ok Ok 1 Like

Ok they are hearing





Just check my signature

You will be eyeing some boobs wt the way some girls do package theirs, but by the time you remove their bra in the oza room u will be highly disappointed wt the way their Olympus has fallen. That time one of Small Doctor's track will come to mind

Slay Mama





Lyrics

Oga don jazzy! Eee

When you go marry?

Abi u wan discover mongo pack I think bello (mongo pack) is a visionaristLyricsOga don jazzy! EeeWhen you go marry?Abi u wan discover mongo pack 2 Likes

Who are they ?

its too early for nonsense posts biko

hmm