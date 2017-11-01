Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo (5056 Views)

DETECTIVES in Ondo state are working round the clock to unravel the mystery behind a 72 year old grand father Titus Agunbiade who allegedly committed suicide by hanging.



Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident occurred in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government area of the State.



His decomposing corpse was reportedly discovered in a two storey building said to be their family house six days after he committed suicide by a cousin living with him.



The septuagenarian was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope on a wooden pillar in their family house located at Kajola street along Barrack road, in Ondo town.



Report had it that the deceased climbed the two storey building with a ladder before hanging himself with a long rope in one of the rooms inside the house.



The cousin, according to police source raised alarm after he discovered the danggling corpse of the deceased



Vanguard gathered that the deceased family had raised alarm over his whereabouts before his corpse was discovered.



However, tongues are wagging over the alleged suicide of the deceased said to a popular community leader and a notable political analyst in the area.

Eyewitness account said that his pair of sandals, a bathroom slippers and his towel were found in the room where he committed suicide



Residents of the area were seen in groups discussing the development in a harsh tone.

Police officers from the Yaba divisional police station in the town in the company of his family members and traditionalists later removed the decomposed body.



A source alleged that the deceased may have committed suicide following a protracted illness that had caused him to expend all his savings without any cure.



Vanguard learnt that the deceased did not leave any suicide note in the room where he hung himself.



Police image maker Femi Joseph said the investigation was still on to unravel the mystery behind the death of the old man.



Where he is going to is closer, was there any need to kill himself? may be he has finished his diary.

hmmm 72 and 27 in texas. yup. meanwhile nelson mandela released after 27 years. olajumoke the breadseller discovered at 27. fela married 27 wives. jimi hendrix died 27. amy whinehouse 27. jim morrison 27. kurt cobain 27. janis joplin 27. ubiquitous spiritual esoterism 4 Likes

Na lie ! Foul play..of rforensics still not good if not it would have been proven that he did not commit suicide.



I doubt a 72 year old man who is already 1/4 to his grace would do such .he was killed Na lie ! Foul play..of rforensics still not good if not it would have been proven that he did not commit suicide.I doubt a 72 year old man who is already 1/4 to his grace would do such .he was killed

Nigerians now commit suicide more than the whites...



Na we o

imagine the trauma of seeing a decomping 6 days old body hanging from a roof..



worst still your grandfather..the person who discovered him would be traumatized for life

Why don't u fight ur problme until it kills u instead of killing urself

buhari why

Who wrote this poo? It happened in my street, that man is not 72, he hanged himself due to frustration Who wrote this poo? It happened in my street, that man is not 72, he hanged himself due to frustration

Where he is going to is closer, was there any need to kill himself? may be he has finished his diary.



it was a bizarre Decision ;o;it was a bizarre Decision

Why suicide? Condemned and defeated mind.

This is pathetic seriously. Hope the alleged suicide is the real story.

RIP

If his politician, let them look closely

Where is he rushing to.

At 72 person deh comit suicide? What had he not seen already that he saw and decided to take his life? He was already close to his grave he should have waited... unless ...he wasnt a good man...as they say" the good die young" ... he knew his days ahead would be long and miserable...

at 72 years haba something is fishy

Who wrote this poo? It happened in my street, that man is not 72, he hanged himself due to frustration u should be brought in for questioning u should be brought in for questioning 2 Likes

It's murder framed as suicide

Who wrote this poo? It happened in my street, that man is not 72, he hanged himself due to frustration





"A source alleged that the deceased may have committed suicide following a protracted illness that had caused him to expend all his savings without any cure"



the above could leads to frustration "A source alleged that the deceased may have committed suicide following a protracted illness that had caused him to expend all his savings without any cure"the above could leads to frustration 1 Like

Buhari why 1 Like

Why don't u fight ur problme until it kills u instead of killing urself



U just said d same thing. He fought it and it kills him.. U just said d same thing. He fought it and it kills him..

instead to wait on God you took what you can't give.. may God forgive u...

No comment

u should be brought in for questioning

Lolzzzz. Come my house come question me, Lolzzzz. Come my house come question me,

"A source alleged that the deceased may have committed suicide following a protracted illness that had caused him to expend all his savings without any cure"



the above could leads to frustration

According to history, he is from a rich family, they do share money every year, when he get his own share, omo come see how he spend like tomoro no dey, he feel use 1k buy suntim of 10 naira he go tell the seller to keep the change According to history, he is from a rich family, they do share money every year, when he get his own share, omo come see how he spend like tomoro no dey, he feel use 1k buy suntim of 10 naira he go tell the seller to keep the change

Wasted human parts