|72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Realsman405(m): 8:44pm
By Dayo Johnson-Akure
DETECTIVES in Ondo state are working round the clock to unravel the mystery behind a 72 year old grand father Titus Agunbiade who allegedly committed suicide by hanging.
Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident occurred in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government area of the State.
His decomposing corpse was reportedly discovered in a two storey building said to be their family house six days after he committed suicide by a cousin living with him.
The septuagenarian was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope on a wooden pillar in their family house located at Kajola street along Barrack road, in Ondo town.
Report had it that the deceased climbed the two storey building with a ladder before hanging himself with a long rope in one of the rooms inside the house.
The cousin, according to police source raised alarm after he discovered the danggling corpse of the deceased
Vanguard gathered that the deceased family had raised alarm over his whereabouts before his corpse was discovered.
However, tongues are wagging over the alleged suicide of the deceased said to a popular community leader and a notable political analyst in the area.
Eyewitness account said that his pair of sandals, a bathroom slippers and his towel were found in the room where he committed suicide
Residents of the area were seen in groups discussing the development in a harsh tone.
Police officers from the Yaba divisional police station in the town in the company of his family members and traditionalists later removed the decomposed body.
A source alleged that the deceased may have committed suicide following a protracted illness that had caused him to expend all his savings without any cure.
Vanguard learnt that the deceased did not leave any suicide note in the room where he hung himself.
Police image maker Femi Joseph said the investigation was still on to unravel the mystery behind the death of the old man.
www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/72-year-old-grandfather-commits-suicide-ondo/
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Merryglad(f): 9:00pm
Where he is going to is closer, was there any need to kill himself? may be he has finished his diary.
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by sukkot: 10:22pm
hmmm 72 and 27 in texas. yup. meanwhile nelson mandela released after 27 years. olajumoke the breadseller discovered at 27. fela married 27 wives. jimi hendrix died 27. amy whinehouse 27. jim morrison 27. kurt cobain 27. janis joplin 27. ubiquitous spiritual esoterism
4 Likes
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Narldon(f): 10:23pm
Merryglad:
I wonder too..
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by lazygal: 10:24pm
Realsman405:
Na lie ! Foul play..of rforensics still not good if not it would have been proven that he did not commit suicide.
I doubt a 72 year old man who is already 1/4 to his grace would do such .he was killed
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by YelloweWest: 10:24pm
Nigerians now commit suicide more than the whites...
Na we o
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by henrydadon(m): 10:24pm
imagine the trauma of seeing a decomping 6 days old body hanging from a roof..
worst still your grandfather..the person who discovered him would be traumatized for life
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by rawpadgin(m): 10:25pm
Why don't u fight ur problme until it kills u instead of killing urself
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Adegokenath(m): 10:25pm
buhari why
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Wayne4uall(m): 10:25pm
Realsman405:
Who wrote this poo? It happened in my street, that man is not 72, he hanged himself due to frustration
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Realsman405(m): 10:25pm
Merryglad:
;o;
it was a bizarre Decision
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by coolthesystem(m): 10:25pm
Why suicide? Condemned and defeated mind.
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Penco2020(m): 10:26pm
This is pathetic seriously. Hope the alleged suicide is the real story.
RIP
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by menwongo(m): 10:26pm
If his politician, let them look closely
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by muller101(m): 10:26pm
Where is he rushing to.
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Kemikay1: 10:26pm
At 72 person deh comit suicide? What had he not seen already that he saw and decided to take his life? He was already close to his grave he should have waited... unless ...he wasnt a good man...as they say" the good die young" ... he knew his days ahead would be long and miserable...
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by axeman2(m): 10:26pm
at 72 years haba something is fishy
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by muller101(m): 10:27pm
Wayne4uall:u should be brought in for questioning
2 Likes
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by wellmax(m): 10:30pm
It's murder framed as suicide
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Realsman405(m): 10:31pm
Wayne4uall:
"A source alleged that the deceased may have committed suicide following a protracted illness that had caused him to expend all his savings without any cure"
the above could leads to frustration
1 Like
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Promismike(m): 10:31pm
Buhari why
1 Like
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Nathan2016: 10:33pm
rawpadgin:
U just said d same thing. He fought it and it kills him..
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by habsydiamond(m): 10:49pm
instead to wait on God you took what you can't give.. may God forgive u...
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by infogenius(m): 10:51pm
No comment
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Wayne4uall(m): 11:04pm
muller101:
Lolzzzz. Come my house come question me,
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by Wayne4uall(m): 11:09pm
Realsman405:
According to history, he is from a rich family, they do share money every year, when he get his own share, omo come see how he spend like tomoro no dey, he feel use 1k buy suntim of 10 naira he go tell the seller to keep the change
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by BUHARIjubrin: 11:25pm
Wasted human parts
|Re: 72-Year-Old Grandfather Commits Suicide In Ondo by meforyou1(m): 11:26pm
Wayne4uall:can u give us the full story. How old was he? He was frustrated about what? Thanks
