It was Joy Unlimited for the family of Mr & Mrs Ajala and their relatives when the Lord Visited them with great bundles of Joy. On a bright afternoon on the 3rd of November, 2017 , the quadruplets consisting of 3 girls and 1 boy were successfuly delivered. It should be noted that this family has been waiting on God for issue of the womb for more than 20 years. The mill of God grinds slowly but surely. And God rules the affairs of those who trust in Him.



Thank the Lord for us.



Come and join us to celebrate. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Now, that's what I call MIRACLE!



Praise God! 13 Likes

thank God!

no need for the husband to be jumping around again looking for solution. .that might be the only pregnancy.

the husband bring his tithe and offerings gently before the demonic freeze see it 2 Likes

Lalasticlala abeg do normal now...





Congrats to her

Thank God crew jumping in to praise their God, while conveniently ignoring the fact that it's their God that made and watched this woman suffer unnecessarily for 20 years



Lemme come and be going.



Congrats to the family 7 Likes

This is pursue! Overtake and Recover all



I pray for God's protection, provision and preservation.

Amen!!!! 6 Likes

Incredible!!!! miraculous!!

Now they have to worry about taking care of them.



Congratulations

Congratulation!!! May almight God bless you with a set of twin after this

IVF.

Let people know so they can also get this kind of happiness instead of thinking it was a natural birth and them also waiting 20 years before doing the needful 14 Likes

Thank God o

manitoba:

Real example of "Gods time is the best" Real example of "Gods time is the best" 3 Likes

Alhamdulilah

Don't forget to thank science,doctors and nurses. Amen 3 Likes

Onye olu ebube kaa 1 Like

The finger of God at work. Congratulations to the family. 2 Likes

I thought as much, please educate me

Congratulations! God is faithful but in this economy

Glory be to GOD

The couple did IVF and took hormonal supplements. It won't kill them to thank doctors and pharmacists who spent years in school to make their dreams a reality 7 Likes

Congrats

Congrats... chai

Congrats... chai me like this..

They thank God when it goes well but sue doctors when it turns bad

A fool says in his heart.....