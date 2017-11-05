₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by manitoba(m): 9:08pm On Nov 05
It was Joy Unlimited for the family of Mr & Mrs Ajala and their relatives when the Lord Visited them with great bundles of Joy. On a bright afternoon on the 3rd of November, 2017 , the quadruplets consisting of 3 girls and 1 boy were successfuly delivered. It should be noted that this family has been waiting on God for issue of the womb for more than 20 years. The mill of God grinds slowly but surely. And God rules the affairs of those who trust in Him.
Thank the Lord for us.
Come and join us to celebrate.
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by KardinalZik(m): 9:22pm On Nov 05
Now, that's what I call MIRACLE!
miracle DELIVERY of
miracle CHILDREN
Praise God!
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by chinedubrazil(m): 10:07pm On Nov 05
Quadruplet?
thank God!
no need for the husband to be jumping around again looking for solution. .that might be the only pregnancy.
the husband bring his tithe and offerings gently before the demonic freeze see it
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by sonsomegrigbo: 10:15pm On Nov 05
Lalasticlala abeg do normal now...
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by free2ryhme: 10:34pm On Nov 05
Congrats to her
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by sukkot: 10:34pm On Nov 05
hmmm
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Daeylar(f): 10:35pm On Nov 05
Thank God crew jumping in to praise their God, while conveniently ignoring the fact that it's their God that made and watched this woman suffer unnecessarily for 20 years
Lemme come and be going.
Congrats to the family
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by anitapreeti(f): 10:35pm On Nov 05
Wow
This is pursue! Overtake and Recover all
I pray for God's protection, provision and preservation.
Amen!!!!
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by oluwasegun007(m): 10:35pm On Nov 05
g
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Tiwaladeice(m): 10:36pm On Nov 05
Incredible!!!! miraculous!!
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by DIKEnaWAR: 10:36pm On Nov 05
Now they have to worry about taking care of them.
Congratulations
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by bayocanny: 10:37pm On Nov 05
Congratulation!!! May almight God bless you with a set of twin after this
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Mynd44: 10:37pm On Nov 05
IVF.
Let people know so they can also get this kind of happiness instead of thinking it was a natural birth and them also waiting 20 years before doing the needful
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by free2ryhme: 10:38pm On Nov 05
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by emeijeh(m): 10:38pm On Nov 05
Thank God o
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Badonasty(m): 10:38pm On Nov 05
manitoba:
Real example of "Gods time is the best"
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by kobabe(m): 10:38pm On Nov 05
Alhamdulilah
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by spongeisback: 10:39pm On Nov 05
Don't forget to thank science,doctors and nurses. Amen
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by asatemple(f): 10:40pm On Nov 05
Onye olu ebube kaa
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by bbjummy: 10:40pm On Nov 05
The finger of God at work. Congratulations to the family.
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by menwongo(m): 10:40pm On Nov 05
Mynd44:I thought as much, please educate me
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by eripecs(f): 10:41pm On Nov 05
Congratulations! God is faithful but in this economy
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by OCTAVO: 10:41pm On Nov 05
Glory be to GOD
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by indoorscholar(m): 10:41pm On Nov 05
The couple did IVF and took hormonal supplements. It won't kill them to thank doctors and pharmacists who spent years in school to make their dreams a reality
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Fayo111: 10:43pm On Nov 05
Congrats
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by lonlytroy: 10:43pm On Nov 05
For this recession. Lol
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Modelqwen(f): 10:44pm On Nov 05
Congrats... chai
me like this..
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by indoorscholar(m): 10:45pm On Nov 05
spongeisback:
They thank God when it goes well but sue doctors when it turns bad
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by femi4: 10:47pm On Nov 05
Daeylar:A fool says in his heart.....
|Re: Nigeria Woman Delivers Quadruplets After Over 20 Years Of Waiting by Mynd44: 10:47pm On Nov 05
indoorscholar:Abi oooo
