Screenwriter, Poet, Fiction Blogger, Author and Film-making Enthusiast Tomi Adesina shared pictures from her recent book signing even over the weekend.



The book "George's Pieces Of Me" has been described in some circles as "refreshing entry into the Nigerian Litrary scene"



Divepen

Lalasticlala

Mynd44 3 Likes 1 Share

More 1 Like

I'm F to the T to the C baby







Thought she was related to Femi Adesina YESI'm F to the T to the C babyThought she was related to Femi Adesina







Kudos to her and all Writers on Nairaland





More ink to your Pen...





1 Like 1 Share

edoboy33:

lol I remember bleeping this girl back in college..one of the loose club girls back then ..glad she changed

#atiku2019 waawu waawu

Who be dis abeg

HermesParis:

Who be dis abeg

You need to spend more time in the library. You need to spend more time in the library.

nice 1 1 Like

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwnnnnnnmnmnnm..............

Cool. I am also thinking of doing something like this...eventhough I am not really popular as a writer yet.