Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book (2801 Views)
|Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by OEPHIUS(m): 10:20pm On Nov 05
Screenwriter, Poet, Fiction Blogger, Author and Film-making Enthusiast Tomi Adesina shared pictures from her recent book signing even over the weekend.
The book "George's Pieces Of Me" has been described in some circles as "refreshing entry into the Nigerian Litrary scene"
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by OEPHIUS(m): 10:25pm On Nov 05
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by Acecards: 10:29pm On Nov 05
Thought she was related to Femi Adesina
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by Narldon(f): 10:29pm On Nov 05
Kudos to her and all Writers on Nairaland
More ink to your Pen...
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:32pm On Nov 05
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by HermesParis: 10:33pm On Nov 05
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by seguno2: 10:37pm On Nov 05
You need to spend more time in the library.
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by goke234: 10:38pm On Nov 05
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by OCTAVO: 10:43pm On Nov 05
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:38pm On Nov 05
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by kay29000(m): 11:50pm On Nov 05
Cool. I am also thinking of doing something like this...eventhough I am not really popular as a writer yet.
|Re: Tomi Adesina Shares Pictures From The Signing And Reading Of Her New Book by Maryclaire1(f): 12:00am
The title alone is captivating.
