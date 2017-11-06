₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,392 members, 3,895,379 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 08:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace (3181 Views)
MUST READ Letter From Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi To President Buhari / Nnamdi Kanu Poses With Friends As He's Freed From Kuje Prison In Abuja.PICS/VID / Letter From Emir Sanusi To President Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by bxboss(m): 12:47am
A 13-year-old, Hauwa Dadi, on Sunday regained her freedom, four days after being allegedly abducted for the purpose of forcing her into a marriage.
http://punchng.com/forced-marriage-abducted-teenager-freed-from-emirs-palace/
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by 9jvirgin(m): 12:55am
Why would the British peer us up with these people? In culture, religion and tradition we defer and we were forced to be a country. The British will not go unpunished.
16 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by sarrki(m): 1:11am
Religion should be a personal thing
I will say without mincing words
Religion have not changed our lives
Nigerians are one of the most religious country on earth yet all the vices the two religion preached against is what you find us doing
Ranging from lies, corruption, adultery, formication and many more
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by DanseMacabre(m): 1:17am
In saner climes (it's a much hackneyed phrase, I know), the forking emir should have been cooling his heels in a police cell, waiting to be charged to court for kidnapping, aiding and abetting and whatever else charges the public prosecutor would throw at him, but this is a madhouse and the victims are but serfs in an Islamic fiefdom.
They should be happy they recovered their daughter.
Godforsaken country.
9 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by Statsocial: 1:39am
Islam is 75% a political ideology and 25% religious.
4 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by Paperwhite(m): 1:49am
I still maintained that it will never be well with Lord Lugard. See them? Head slammers! Adherents of the religion of peace.bleeping paedophiles.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by Leboska(m): 2:15am
If this said emir is a king from southern Nigeria by now he would have been in jail. But as we know, the presidiot will never allow anybody arrest or even torch him.
3 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by stinggy(m): 2:16am
"Islamic Evangelism"
There wouldn't have been all these BS if Africans were wise enough to refuse both foreign religions.
Wasted
3 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by EASY39(m): 2:38am
I.
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by madridguy(m): 4:02am
Kidnapping is never part of ISLAM.
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by BabaRamota1980: 4:23am
The gaddem news caption should read something like....Abducted 13yrold girl set free, paedophile Emir locked up in jail.
I told you all already. Fulani is an unbeliever, a kafir! He doesnt belong among humans. He is best behaved amongst cows, when mingled with humans he is deficient in social ethos and the doctrines of civility.
Fulani is a beast...and must be treated as one.
7 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by erinolu(m): 4:34am
......and Osibanjo is there saying Nigeria is not being islamized..
Shaking my head, when we play ostritch
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by fellowman: 4:51am
my greatest advice is simple.
parents if you have a child and staying close to this Hausa Fulani guys, watch out very well they will kidnap your child.
I believe that anyone who kidnaps should go to jail, some of them will Lie to you that it's not in Islam, it is in Islam.
The emir did this coordinated a wedding by forced marriage
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-35696267
the CAN said this about forced marriage
http://punchng.com/nobody-should-steal-a-christian-girl-and-marry-her-can-secretary-asake/
The chibok girls that were kidnapped we're married off.
Sex is the reason we are having terrorist everywhere because they believe they are going to have 72 virgins in heaven
All this marriages are conducted by their spiritual leaders.
http://sunnewsonline.com/ripples-over-girls-abductions-forced-marriages/
there are paedophiles everywhere.
watch out.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by LastSurvivor11: 4:58am
Northern evil..
Why can't they just abduct their own daughters
2 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by StrongandMighty: 5:03am
Is it dat underage Pussy dey sweet pass or wat? Tufiakwa 4 diz set of pple!!
1 Like
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by Blue3k(m): 5:32am
How this guy isn't in jail is beyond me...
2 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by sanandreas(m): 5:37am
Islam and civilization don't go hand in hand. Imagine a Christian king kidnapping a Muslim girl. Hell would have be let loose in various part of Northern cities. This is one case too many. These Emirs should be deposed for aiding crime
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by abdelrahman: 5:51am
Islam doesn't teach him what he did oooooo.
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by congorasta: 5:51am
OK.
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by abdelrahman: 5:52am
sanandreas:islam and civilization go hand to hand,blame the emir not islam.
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by BiafraIShere(m): 5:59am
9jvirgin:Just imagine, so so disgusting! Such rubbish can only happen in a jungle. This is how Islam is growing? By abducting and forcefully converting Christians in the north? SMH!
4 Likes
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by McBeal10(f): 6:49am
all these northers tho their law permits them to be pedophiles.
the girl was even abducted ni sometimes I think we're the problems in this country. so many ignorant bafoons. as much as I don't like buhari I'll agree on what he said months ago change begins with me
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by superstar1(m): 7:06am
Where did this barbaric act of Kidnapping people for marriage came from? Is it part of the religion or culture of the Northern people.
Some people in the North either believe we are in in 13th century .
It is even funny that their Monarchs even encourage such barbaric act.
Thank you Punch for your effort.
1 Like
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:16am
Awon were paedophile
1 Like
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by ipobarecriminals: 8:18am
black/dark spot people are USELESS/EVIL
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by mema90: 8:19am
See my account balance is for all mtn sim working
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by Aieboocaar(m): 8:19am
so this people have coined out a name for their pedophilia, Islamic Evangelism!!!
I am not disappointed tho!!!... IT'S IN THEM!!
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by asawanathegreat(m): 8:19am
Thank God for her
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by Pavore9: 8:20am
Nice one.
|Re: Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace by cutefergiee(m): 8:20am
at last
Us Man Pregnant Again. / Useless Colonel Vandalises Civilian’s Car For Denting His Vehicle / Police Nabs Two With Human Skulls
Viewing this topic: ICONgold(m), sodiamond, adelekeaka, VIPERVENOM(m), mmsen, JimmySnow, okoyeokoye(f), cerowo(f), timilehin007(m), tiredoflife, Naxtrad(m), Lukeboy, Lifestone(m), franashi(f), omonaij(m), AFONJAPIG(f), TEAMvido(m), remsonik(f), mauchion, triplechoice(m), Offpoint, Spidermon, Amebo1(m), oluwasheun94(m), deprof69, genkins(m), unclezion, wallarwallar(m), beloved24, makebrainz(m), AnaMezza, nwaanambra1, danjudchi, bachirdjibo, justi4jesu(f), Phatty10, Thermok, tioluwani(m), temmy2103(f), abumohammad92, delishpot, Adeyinka12(m), maigida511(m), yeahh(m), dokiOloye(m), atumomo(f), yeyerolling, ekymiles(m), shupy, kinginglord, Firmjudge(m), Kunlesina, ucheicon(m), gee68, folarinbae2016(f), Sadeik, wickyyolo, etuberomeo(m), afroedo, aleezbet(f), joshprime(m), maxysmith(f), akzjazz(m), Tbrak(f), softboi10, Jids(m), arsenic33(m), Toheeb31(m), kam045, tunjijones(m), Jerrypolo(m), melvo001(m), badmanschatz, Epikaizo1038, multicash, AugustineSilva(m), mahakurci010(m), FESPO(m), ibawon(m), Trumps, intruxive(m), mema90, olusteady79, Lateedee(m), Hope1, project8(m), Gravy, sus4allng, CutieAmicable, ikennaf1(m), ukemilia(f), juok, Mzannie, 400billionman, lenebo(f), Propertyexpert, Omon605(m), ItsMeAboki(m), Fongido(m), gozzy121(m), Ekun123, fauziej31(f) and 161 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19