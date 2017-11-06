Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Forced Marriage: Abducted Teenager Freed From Emir’s Palace (3181 Views)

A 13-year-old, Hauwa Dadi, on Sunday regained her freedom, four days after being allegedly abducted for the purpose of forcing her into a marriage.



Hauwa, an SS1 student of the Brighter Academy Secondary School, Gashua, is a daughter of a former Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria.



She was abducted and allegedly kept at the palace of the Emir of Gashua for ‘Islamic evangelism.’





Hauwa was, however, released on Sunday from the palace of the Emir, Alhaji Abubakar Suleman.



A civil rights organisation, Stefanos Foundation, which blew the lid off the alleged plot to force the teenager into marriage, had vowed that it would pursue the case till the girl was released.



The Executive Director of SF, Mark Lipdo, had then appealed to the relevant authorities “to step in and help this poor woman who has been nursing her sick husband for the past six years.”





Hauwa’s elder brother, Jonathan Dadi, broke the news of her release to Northern City News in Jos on Sunday.



He said, “Thank you, Mr. Journalist, thank you, The PUNCH. I am pleased to inform you that my sister has been released to us.



“The Emir ordered that my sister, Hauwa Dadi, should be released to us. But we signed an undertaking that she should not be punished. We have just left the Emir’s palace. I will call you later to give you the details.”



Our correspondent reported that the Christian community and Evangelical Church Winning All in the Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State had been thrown into confusion, following the abduction of the teenager.



When contacted, the Gashua Police Area Commander, Joseph Aloefuna, confirmed that the case was brought to his knowledge by the Gashua Divisional Police Officer.



He said, “I wasn’t directly involved but the DPO said he was involved and he confirmed that he was invited into the matter.





“There was this boy who was said to have insisted on marrying the girl (Hauwa). They are in the same school. The matter was reported to the school management and the boy was punished and warned to stop harassing the girl.



“Later, the girl was abducted and the boy was the prime suspect. The boy was arrested but claimed that the girl ran to the Emir’s palace because she wanted to convert to Islam.



“The Emir took her to the Chief Imam; the Chief Imam said the girl was scared but he was asked to take her to the welfare officials instead of keeping her in his custody.



“We took the statement of everybody concerned. The Chief Imam said there was going to be a meeting on the matter,” Aloefuna explained.



Before her release, the mother of the girl, Deborah, had, in an interview, given a detailed account of how the abduction plot was perfected.





She said, “On Thursday afternoon, I had a meeting in ECWA Church, Gashua. Her twin brother, Zachariah, took wheelbarrow to fetch water for us. My daughter removed her uniform, put on her personal clothes and left. When one of her sisters asked her where she was going, Hauwa said she was going to fetch water with Zachariah and disappeared.



“But before the incident, there has been one boy who claimed to love her and wanted to marry her. He told her to convert to Islam.”



The mother said when she went to look for her daughter in the area, she heard that she had been abducted by her neighbours and was taken to the Imam of Gashua, Babu Alkali Mamman.



She then reported the matter to one Inspector Melody Habila at the Gashua Police Command.



But when Imam Alkali was invited to the police command, he pleaded to be allowed to take the Jumma’at prayers before coming but he never came.



Instead, the Imam’s lawyer later came to the police station and invited Deborah to the Emir’s palace.



When Deborah went to the palace, she was asked to come back, but on reaching there at 4pm, she was neither given her daughter nor allowed to see the Emir again.



Why would the British peer us up with these people? In culture, religion and tradition we defer and we were forced to be a country. The British will not go unpunished. 16 Likes

Religion should be a personal thing



I will say without mincing words



Religion have not changed our lives



Nigerians are one of the most religious country on earth yet all the vices the two religion preached against is what you find us doing



Ranging from lies, corruption, adultery, formication and many more 3 Likes 1 Share

In saner climes (it's a much hackneyed phrase, I know), the forking emir should have been cooling his heels in a police cell, waiting to be charged to court for kidnapping, aiding and abetting and whatever else charges the public prosecutor would throw at him, but this is a madhouse and the victims are but serfs in an Islamic fiefdom.





They should be happy they recovered their daughter.





Godforsaken country. 9 Likes

Islam is 75% a political ideology and 25% religious. 4 Likes

See them? Head slammers! Adherents of the religion of peace.bleeping paedophiles. I still maintained that it will never be well with Lord Lugard.See them? Head slammers! Adherents of the religion of peace.bleeping paedophiles. 16 Likes 1 Share

If this said emir is a king from southern Nigeria by now he would have been in jail. But as we know, the presidiot will never allow anybody arrest or even torch him. 3 Likes





There wouldn't have been all these BS if Africans were wise enough to refuse both foreign religions.

I.

Kidnapping is never part of ISLAM.

The gaddem news caption should read something like....Abducted 13yrold girl set free, paedophile Emir locked up in jail.



I told you all already. Fulani is an unbeliever, a kafir! He doesnt belong among humans. He is best behaved amongst cows, when mingled with humans he is deficient in social ethos and the doctrines of civility.



Fulani is a beast...and must be treated as one. 7 Likes

......and Osibanjo is there saying Nigeria is not being islamized..



Shaking my head, when we play ostritch 4 Likes 1 Share





parents if you have a child and staying close to this Hausa Fulani guys, watch out very well they will kidnap your child.



I believe that anyone who kidnaps should go to jail, some of them will Lie to you that it's not in Islam, it is in Islam.



The emir did this coordinated a wedding by forced marriage



http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-35696267



the CAN said this about forced marriage



http://punchng.com/nobody-should-steal-a-christian-girl-and-marry-her-can-secretary-asake/



The chibok girls that were kidnapped we're married off.



Sex is the reason we are having terrorist everywhere because they believe they are going to have 72 virgins in heaven



All this marriages are conducted by their spiritual leaders.



http://sunnewsonline.com/ripples-over-girls-abductions-forced-marriages/



there are paedophiles everywhere.

Northern evil..

Why can't they just abduct their own daughters 2 Likes

Is it dat underage Pussy dey sweet pass or wat? Tufiakwa 4 diz set of pple!! 1 Like

How this guy isn't in jail is beyond me... 2 Likes

Islam and civilization don't go hand in hand. Imagine a Christian king kidnapping a Muslim girl. Hell would have be let loose in various part of Northern cities. This is one case too many. These Emirs should be deposed for aiding crime 8 Likes 2 Shares

Islam doesn't teach him what he did oooooo.

OK.

sanandreas:

9jvirgin:

Where did this barbaric act of Kidnapping people for marriage came from? Is it part of the religion or culture of the Northern people.



Some people in the North either believe we are in in 13th century .



It is even funny that their Monarchs even encourage such barbaric act.



Thank you Punch for your effort. 1 Like

Awon were paedophile 1 Like

Islamic Evangelism!!!



I am not disappointed tho!!!... IT'S IN THEM!! so this people have coined out a name for their pedophilia,I am not disappointed tho!!!... IT'S IN THEM!!

Thank God for her

Nice one.