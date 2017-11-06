Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test (4575 Views)

Pupils of Primary and Secondary School in Kawo,Kaduna state are Protesting over the sack of 21,000 Teachers by the Kaduna state Government over 'failed' competent test without human face. That a husband and a wife teaching in the school was affected...



See Photos Below



Source: According to a Facebook User Zacham BayeiPupils of Primary and Secondary School in Kawo,Kaduna state are Protesting over the sack of 21,000 Teachers by the Kaduna state Government over 'failed' competent test without human face. That a husband and a wife teaching in the school was affected...See Photos BelowSource: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=537818863218608&id=100009714978765

They don't know the planned sack is for their own good. Teachers that are supposed to go back to primary 1. 22 Likes

Pri school pupils protesting? 6 Likes

Only in Nigeria. 1 Like

Education is dead in the North of Nigeria.Imagine that they failed Primary Four test. 1 Like

they are protesting for the right to be stupid 32 Likes 1 Share

They're fighting for a basic right: the right to be illiterate. 22 Likes 2 Shares

I thought the students should be happy.. They have been teaching them nonsense after all.. 1 Like

Imagine?

They are not different from pupils in the east who took to their heels when soldiers were trying to diagnose them. They are suffering from ignorance. Education in the north and east is really behind the Yorubas brilliance. No wonder Yoruba's are sophisticated and intelligent 6 Likes 1 Share

These are children who have been brain washed by those sacked. Pupils can only be as good as their teachers. 2 Likes



De teachers no teach dem well dts y de hv no idea wt de re doin if nt who wil go n protest fr a teacher dt isnt educated Its kaduna nw..dose kids hv no idea wt de re doin.to dem nw,is jst normal routineDe teachers no teach dem well dts y de hv no idea wt de re doin if nt who wil go n protest fr a teacher dt isnt educated

thats why una no go develop and be overpopulating Nigeria without control 1 Like

We no go gree. Future leaders hmmm





WTF



This children that knows nothing from their left to right are been coerced to protest...

Thereby sabotaging their future Like seriouslyWTFThis children that knows nothing from their left to right are been coerced to protest...Thereby sabotaging their future

Let me go and submit my cv before it will be too late 2 Likes

el rufai at it again





So d skools in d west dat closed down and sent their students home from merely hearing d news are what? I won't b surprised if ur ppl mined ur brain and replaced it with amala Lol... Wetin these ones sabi. I am pretty sure dey have no idea why dey asked dem to march in d streets... Those teachers and their Union are absolutely shameless.So d skools in d west dat closed down and sent their students home from merely hearing d news are what? I won't b surprised if ur ppl mined ur brain and replaced it with amala 4 Likes 2 Shares

alextini:

el rufai at it again

You seem to be product of such skool. ....Imbe.cilo You seem to be product of such skool. ....Imbe.cilo

Name one yourba who is intelligent. Osinbanjo, Obasanjo, abi na Tinubu or Fashola? Mumu Name one yourba who is intelligent. Osinbanjo, Obasanjo, abi na Tinubu or Fashola? Mumu 3 Likes

olodo teachers dey mobilize pikin to fight for them dem no get shame at all. something Hausa people no mind if the teacher sabi or not, as long as note dey full everyday. I even hear say Na dialect dem dey take teach them English language... 1 Like

Topccy007:

They don't know the planned sack is for their own good. Teachers that are supposed to go back to primary 1. You mentioned well but check out the effect as well, and balance the two scenarios.

At least the govt issued certs to them at initial. I think it will be better to retrain them if they are willing to learn, assign them to the classes they can adequately handle and supervise them accordingly instead of laying them off outrightly. Laying them off will not help the unstable system. You mentioned well but check out the effect as well, and balance the two scenarios.At least the govt issued certs to them at initial. I think it will be better to retrain them if they are willing to learn, assign them to the classes they can adequately handle and supervise them accordingly instead of laying them off outrightly. Laying them off will not help the unstable system.

What actually is Boko Haram fighting for? These people are already illiterates, they already said No to western education.

smh.. no single sensesmh.. 1 Like





The Olodo teachers behind this should be dealt with So you mean to tell me that this kids now know what protest means kwanuThe Olodo teachers behind this should be dealt with

They have hear problem