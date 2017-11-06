₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Emmydo1994(f): 2:04pm
According to a Facebook User Zacham Bayei
Pupils of Primary and Secondary School in Kawo,Kaduna state are Protesting over the sack of 21,000 Teachers by the Kaduna state Government over 'failed' competent test without human face. That a husband and a wife teaching in the school was affected...
See Photos Below
Source:https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=537818863218608&id=100009714978765
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Topccy007(m): 2:05pm
They don't know the planned sack is for their own good. Teachers that are supposed to go back to primary 1.
22 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by python1: 2:13pm
Pri school pupils protesting?
6 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by DozieInc(m): 2:16pm
Only in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by niceprof: 2:20pm
Education is dead in the North of Nigeria.Imagine that they failed Primary Four test.
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by BLINGZ88: 2:27pm
they are protesting for the right to be stupid
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Egein(m): 2:37pm
They're fighting for a basic right: the right to be illiterate.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by kolafolabi(m): 2:38pm
I thought the students should be happy.. They have been teaching them nonsense after all..
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by dfrost: 2:38pm
Imagine?
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by whateverkay(m): 2:38pm
They are not different from pupils in the east who took to their heels when soldiers were trying to diagnose them. They are suffering from ignorance. Education in the north and east is really behind the Yorubas brilliance. No wonder Yoruba's are sophisticated and intelligent
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by survchris: 2:38pm
Check my profile
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by AYODEJI94(m): 2:39pm
These are children who have been brain washed by those sacked. Pupils can only be as good as their teachers.
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by pawesome(m): 2:39pm
Its kaduna nw..dose kids hv no idea wt de re doin.to dem nw,is jst normal routine
De teachers no teach dem well dts y de hv no idea wt de re doin if nt who wil go n protest fr a teacher dt isnt educated
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:39pm
thats why una no go develop and be overpopulating Nigeria without control
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by oyetunder(m): 2:39pm
We no go gree. Future leaders hmmm
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Muyiwhy: 2:40pm
Like seriously
WTF
This children that knows nothing from their left to right are been coerced to protest...
Thereby sabotaging their future
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by kkko(m): 2:40pm
Let me go and submit my cv before it will be too late
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by alextini(m): 2:40pm
el rufai at it again
Emmydo1994:
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Nbote(m): 2:40pm
Lol... Wetin these ones sabi. I am pretty sure dey have no idea why dey asked dem to march in d streets... Those teachers and their Union are absolutely shameless.
whateverkay:
So d skools in d west dat closed down and sent their students home from merely hearing d news are what? I won't b surprised if ur ppl mined ur brain and replaced it with amala
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by sureteeboy(m): 2:42pm
whateverkay:WTF?
4 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by NaijaElba(m): 2:43pm
alextini:
You seem to be product of such skool. ....Imbe.cilo
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by kkko(m): 2:43pm
whateverkay:
Name one yourba who is intelligent. Osinbanjo, Obasanjo, abi na Tinubu or Fashola? Mumu
3 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Nobodys(f): 2:43pm
whateverkay:...are you aryt?
3 Likes
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Ladyjumong(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by habsydiamond(m): 2:44pm
olodo teachers dey mobilize pikin to fight for them dem no get shame at all. something Hausa people no mind if the teacher sabi or not, as long as note dey full everyday. I even hear say Na dialect dem dey take teach them English language...
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Boyooosa(m): 2:44pm
Topccy007:You mentioned well but check out the effect as well, and balance the two scenarios.
At least the govt issued certs to them at initial. I think it will be better to retrain them if they are willing to learn, assign them to the classes they can adequately handle and supervise them accordingly instead of laying them off outrightly. Laying them off will not help the unstable system.
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by mpowa(m): 2:45pm
What actually is Boko Haram fighting for? These people are already illiterates, they already said No to western education.
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Ladyjumong(f): 2:46pm
whateverkay:no single sense
smh..
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by Edopesin(m): 2:46pm
So you mean to tell me that this kids now know what protest means kwanu
The Olodo teachers behind this should be dealt with
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by perry1988(m): 2:46pm
They have hear problem
|Re: Kaduna Pupils Protest Over Planned Sack Of 21,000 Teachers That Failed Test by wintersnow(m): 2:46pm
Meanwhile Somewhere in Nigeria
