26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:29pm
Italian prosecutors have commenced investigations into the deaths of 26 Nigerian women whose bodies were recovered at sea, BBC reported on Monday.


The victims, who are mostly teenagers, aged 14-18, are believed to have been sexually abused and murdered as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean.


Following several rescues, their bodies were discovered in a Spanish warship, Cantabria, carrying 375 migrants and the dead women; 23 of whom women had been on a rubber boat with 64 other people.


Italian media reported that the women’s bodies were being kept in a refrigerated section of the warship. Most of the 375 survivors brought to Salerno were sub-Saharan Africans from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, The Gambia and Sudan.


Among the 375 survivors were 90 women, eight of them pregnant, 52 children and some Libyan men and women on board.


People-smuggling gangs charge each migrant about $6,000 (£4,578) to get to Italy, $4,000 of which is for the trans-Saharan journey to Libya and many migrants have reported violence, including torture and sexual abuse, by the gangs.
Five migrants are being questioned in the southern port of Salerno.


Thousands of Nigerians travel through the desert to Libya from where they try to cross the Mediterranean to Italy seeking better life.


Hundreds of such Nigerians, who could not make the crossing, end up getting trapped in Libya with many of them eventually returning to Nigeria with the help of the International Organisation for Migration.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/248485-26-dead-nigerian-women-found-in-spanish-warship.htmlhtml

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by teresafaith(f): 7:33pm
Hope dem no be women of easy virtue

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by TheKingdom: 7:35pm
See Africa...Too bad for una
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by nairavsdollars: 7:46pm
No matter how hard things are under Buhari, those of us who remain in Nigeria are not dead.STOP THE DESPERATION

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Gulderbottle85: 7:46pm
The Hustle is real

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Eroslee(m): 7:46pm
Everyday Nigerians are dying in different part of the world, meanwhile our President still dey do wetin dey mk people want comot the more. Make me do still comot jarre

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by edlion57(m): 7:47pm
Why is our youths suffering like dis...y don't we the youths stop complaining and der actions...how old was Buhari obj and co during d military regime...der Never complained....this is a result of failed country

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by andersonbaba(f): 7:47pm
.
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by NwaAmaikpe: 7:47pm
shocked


The Oba really needs to do something about this menace.



Oba right now,

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by haywire07(m): 7:47pm
Edo girls !!!

82% of the deceased na from Edo state others are from Benin city .

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by maxnedu11(m): 7:47pm
I know of a man and his wife that was able to train their kids through university from selling otapiapia (insecticide) though it was difficult but they kept struggling and today they have extended their business and are living far more comfortable. if your money no reach for visa stay back home. so many followed ships and were thrown into the sea with their hands and legs tied.

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by talk2percy(m): 7:47pm
Is Buhari aware of this murder?

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by mazimee(m): 7:48pm
Edo line
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by JamesReacher(m): 7:48pm
Irresponsible Parents
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by asawanathegreat(m): 7:48pm
God have mercy on us.
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by sukkot: 7:48pm
hmmm
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by trustibk(m): 7:48pm
hmm
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by ElPadrino33: 7:48pm
Edo women oh undecided

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by epospiky(m): 7:48pm
Now it's pointless running away.
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by FisifunKododada: 7:49pm
Eledumare Osanobua Chineke Ubangiji Obasi - why o God?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by ScotFree(m): 7:49pm
what a pity. Get rich or die trying?
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Emvico34: 7:49pm
Buhari your end has come. You can never go Scot free. You have distroyed so many lives. May u never know peace for making live difficult for the fifu that voted u into fawa . Idiat

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by chidiebere2020(m): 7:49pm
Ok
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Imarnuel04(m): 7:50pm
Dead women found in Spanish warship? This heading is kind of misleading though.
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Jerrypolo(m): 7:50pm
Africa my Africa!!!
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Scarpon(m): 7:50pm
All in the name of green pasture
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by yinkson(m): 7:50pm
OMG!

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:50pm
Allylic:
Vanity upon vanity...all is vanity

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Allylic(f): 7:51pm
Vanity upon vanity...all is vanity
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by suyamasta(m): 7:51pm
Nigeria! Africa!!! Na who do us dis thing! #iweep RIP to the dead!

Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Oyiboman69: 7:51pm
The black race is really backward...i blame African leaders
Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by lilfreezy: 7:51pm
nawa o, see as Edo women population dey reduce sha

