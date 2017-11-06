₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 08:27 PM
|26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:29pm
Italian prosecutors have commenced investigations into the deaths of 26 Nigerian women whose bodies were recovered at sea, BBC reported on Monday.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/248485-26-dead-nigerian-women-found-in-spanish-warship.htmlhtml
1 Share
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by teresafaith(f): 7:33pm
Hope dem no be women of easy virtue
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by TheKingdom: 7:35pm
See Africa...Too bad for una
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by nairavsdollars: 7:46pm
No matter how hard things are under Buhari, those of us who remain in Nigeria are not dead.STOP THE DESPERATION
16 Likes
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Gulderbottle85: 7:46pm
The Hustle is real
1 Like
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Eroslee(m): 7:46pm
Everyday Nigerians are dying in different part of the world, meanwhile our President still dey do wetin dey mk people want comot the more. Make me do still comot jarre
5 Likes
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by edlion57(m): 7:47pm
Why is our youths suffering like dis...y don't we the youths stop complaining and der actions...how old was Buhari obj and co during d military regime...der Never complained....this is a result of failed country
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by andersonbaba(f): 7:47pm
.
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by NwaAmaikpe: 7:47pm
The Oba really needs to do something about this menace.
Oba right now,
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by haywire07(m): 7:47pm
Edo girls !!!
82% of the deceased na from Edo state others are from Benin city .
6 Likes
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by maxnedu11(m): 7:47pm
I know of a man and his wife that was able to train their kids through university from selling otapiapia (insecticide) though it was difficult but they kept struggling and today they have extended their business and are living far more comfortable. if your money no reach for visa stay back home. so many followed ships and were thrown into the sea with their hands and legs tied.
5 Likes
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by talk2percy(m): 7:47pm
Is Buhari aware of this murder?
1 Like
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by mazimee(m): 7:48pm
Edo line
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by JamesReacher(m): 7:48pm
Irresponsible Parents
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by asawanathegreat(m): 7:48pm
God have mercy on us.
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by sukkot: 7:48pm
hmmm
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by trustibk(m): 7:48pm
hmm
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by ElPadrino33: 7:48pm
Edo women oh
1 Like
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by epospiky(m): 7:48pm
Now it's pointless running away.
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by FisifunKododada: 7:49pm
Eledumare Osanobua Chineke Ubangiji Obasi - why o God?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by ScotFree(m): 7:49pm
what a pity. Get rich or die trying?
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Emvico34: 7:49pm
Buhari your end has come. You can never go Scot free. You have distroyed so many lives. May u never know peace for making live difficult for the fifu that voted u into fawa . Idiat
1 Like
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by chidiebere2020(m): 7:49pm
Ok
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Imarnuel04(m): 7:50pm
Dead women found in Spanish warship? This heading is kind of misleading though.
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Jerrypolo(m): 7:50pm
Africa my Africa!!!
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Scarpon(m): 7:50pm
All in the name of green pasture
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by yinkson(m): 7:50pm
OMG!
1 Like
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:50pm
Allylic:
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Allylic(f): 7:51pm
Vanity upon vanity...all is vanity
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by suyamasta(m): 7:51pm
Nigeria! Africa!!! Na who do us dis thing! #iweep RIP to the dead!
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by Oyiboman69: 7:51pm
The black race is really backward...i blame African leaders
|Re: 26 Dead Nigerian Women Found In Spanish Warship.. by lilfreezy: 7:51pm
nawa o, see as Edo women population dey reduce sha
