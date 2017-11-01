Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) (8977 Views)

A student of Civil Engineering department of the Bayero University in Kano, Husseina Nalado and a leader of the Shi’ia sect have allegedly been killed by mobile policemen in Kano state.



Trouble started after the police intercepted the annual Arbaeen annual trek of the group in the town. A witness revealed that sect members were intercepted at the popular Lado overhead bridge along Zaria road in Kano.



The policemen allegedly stopped them by firing teargas and live bullets. Many people sustained injuries in the incident. Kano is among the states that have outlawed the activities of the group.



Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the sect, has been in detention since December 2015 when his followers clashed with some soldiers.



The Nigerian Police need to be proscribed,



By the way OP; the title of your thread almost misled me.

Nigerian government and killings is like Real madrid and champions league trophies 3 Likes

Chai see fine chick. But the most painful part is that they've thrown her out without an affordable and good house.





It will never be well with Muhamadu, Jubrin and the Zoo police 1 Like

Why can't police use rubber bullets to control riots

RIP yarinya 3 Likes

Beautiful people shouldn't be out protesting... That should be left for ugly people, like them Charlie boy and the rest of the ugly crews.

About the shi'a unrest, The police have to do everything possible to prevent another Boko Haram. not taking any chances here. 1 Like

nigerian police will continue to show their animal character. 1 Like

So if to say she's ugly or the victim happen to be a guy nobody would've post it 1 Like

Beautiful Indeed

Kano dabo

Okay. So we should fly?

Moblord:

So if to say she's ugly or the victim happen to be a guy nobody would've post it How can you proscribe a religious sect in a secular country





lilbazy:

See how they disperse crowd in their country? See how they disperse crowd in their country? 1 Like

RIP babe

INDICATE IF Y JUMPED IN HERE TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL LADY...



Rip

rip



i really commend those who are brave enough to protest in this country



a country where it's law enforcement agencies are not able to contain a protest talk more of a riot



i have never in my whole life heard that a single 'RUBBER' bullet was fired in this country . . all we import and fabricate are live ammunition so how can the police contain peaceful protests that get out of hand? 2 Likes

RIP. Condolence to her family

Alas! Humans.. 2 Likes

Just imagine how they wasted this beautiful life. Life in Nigeria has become fast and brutish!!! 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





The Nigerian Police need to be proscribed,



By the way OP

She is not beautiful.

NwaAmaikpe:





The Nigerian Police need to be proscribed,



By the way OP

Seems the Nigerian Security Agencies are on a revenge mission against the Shia minorities.

This is a quiet genocide against Nigerians. 1 Like

muller101:

Beautiful Indeed

Zoogeria 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





The Nigerian Police need to be proscribed,



By the way OP

She is not beautiful.





Do you have any chance to change the looks even now that she is dead?





NwaAmaikpe:





The Nigerian Police need to be proscribed,



By the way OP

She is not beautiful.





bedspread:

Rip


