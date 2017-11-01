₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by levrin: 9:07pm On Nov 06
A student of Civil Engineering department of the Bayero University in Kano, Husseina Nalado and a leader of the Shi’ia sect have allegedly been killed by mobile policemen in Kano state.
Trouble started after the police intercepted the annual Arbaeen annual trek of the group in the town. A witness revealed that sect members were intercepted at the popular Lado overhead bridge along Zaria road in Kano.
The policemen allegedly stopped them by firing teargas and live bullets. Many people sustained injuries in the incident. Kano is among the states that have outlawed the activities of the group.
Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the sect, has been in detention since December 2015 when his followers clashed with some soldiers.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:11pm On Nov 06
The Nigerian Police need to be proscribed,
By the way OP; the title of your thread almost misled me.
She is not beautiful.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by lilbazy(m): 9:14pm On Nov 06
Nigerian government and killings is like Real madrid and champions league trophies
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Coffin4Sale: 12:56am
Chai see fine chick. But the most painful part is that they've thrown her out without an affordable and good house.
It will never be well with Muhamadu, Jubrin and the Zoo police
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by es144000: 4:01am
Why can't police use rubber bullets to control riots
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by modelmike7(m): 4:21am
RIP yarinya
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Me77: 5:08am
Beautiful people shouldn't be out protesting... That should be left for ugly people, like them Charlie boy and the rest of the ugly crews.
About the shi'a unrest, The police have to do everything possible to prevent another Boko Haram. not taking any chances here.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Ibbravo(m): 6:41am
nigerian police will continue to show their animal character.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Moblord(m): 6:51am
So if to say she's ugly or the victim happen to be a guy nobody would've post it
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by muller101(m): 7:05am
Beautiful Indeed
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by morikee(m): 7:33am
Kano dabo
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by 1Rebel: 7:33am
Okay. So we should fly?
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by XXLDICK(m): 7:34am
Moblord:How can you proscribe a religious sect in a secular country
Damn!!!
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by dessz(m): 7:34am
lilbazy:hmm.. its more like PSG and ov2.5
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by BiafranYouths(m): 7:34am
See how they disperse crowd in their country?
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Tbillz(m): 7:36am
RIP babe
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by bedspread: 7:37am
INDICATE IF Y JUMPED IN HERE TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL LADY...
Rip
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Conner44: 7:37am
rip
i really commend those who are brave enough to protest in this country
a country where it's law enforcement agencies are not able to contain a protest talk more of a riot
i have never in my whole life heard that a single 'RUBBER' bullet was fired in this country . . all we import and fabricate are live ammunition so how can the police contain peaceful protests that get out of hand?
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:38am
RIP. Condolence to her family
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by oyetunder(m): 7:38am
Alas! Humans..
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by talk2percy(m): 7:38am
Just imagine how they wasted this beautiful life. Life in Nigeria has become fast and brutish!!!
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by AlanSugar(m): 7:39am
NwaAmaikpe:
Not beautiful but dead, I feel you. But you funny die, are you an Ipob? No wonder you feel that the npf should be proscribed just like your Ipob. Lolz.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by oyetunder(m): 7:40am
NwaAmaikpe:she is beautiful...but now dead due to the bad language of naija police guns.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by persius555: 7:42am
Seems the Nigerian Security Agencies are on a revenge mission against the Shia minorities.
This is a quiet genocide against Nigerians.
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by seunlayi(m): 7:42am
muller101:
Are you OK? Alright, I pray that beautiful things like this should happen to you
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by Alwaysking: 7:43am
Zoogeria
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by HottestFire: 7:43am
NwaAmaikpe:
Do you have any chance to change the looks even now that she is dead?
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by seunlayi(m): 7:44am
NwaAmaikpe:
You make sense with your first sentence but the sense just departed from you.... Is this about beauty?
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by budgetpadding: 7:47am
bedspread:
|Re: Female Student Of Bayero University Killed In Kano (photo) by NarnieSnyper(m): 7:48am
'Beautiful student'? WTF! So only ugly people are meant to die na?
Sometimes I wonder how and why people caption topics.
So Oshiomole, Bisola, Ex-president, Omobaba and the likes shouldnt be breathing na
