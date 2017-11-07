₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by BroadwayAfrica: 4:44am
Popular Nollywood actress, Fathia Williams formerly known as Faithia Balogun shook the internet when the talented actress dropped her ex-spouse' name.
The two who are top actors in the industry went their separate ways a while back. The mother of two have shared that her biggest down in life was when her marriage crashed.
In an exclusive interview with BroadwayTV, Fathia Balogun shared that whatever happened has happened and the two actors have decided to remain in each other's lives one way or the other.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm0VdWatghc
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by classicfrank4u(m): 4:58am
dis marriage crashing amongst celebrities has turned to something else ,did Nollywood offend de god's in any way??
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Afrok(m): 5:12am
Celebrities marriages crashing since 1800
The chances of a learner crashing a car is lower than the chances of a celebrity marriage not crashing .
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by OrestesDante(m): 5:30am
We've had enough of you and your ex already.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Johntitus: 6:24am
I don't know how the marriages of our parents stayed. Nah so one babe(6 yrs older than me) tell me say make I ask my parents whether dem go agree. I was like ''sister, my family go disown me"... I dey craze to marry a lady 6 years older than me? Who die? Fathia, take heart..
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by AstonM(m): 8:37am
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by lelvin(m): 8:37am
So many crashes this year, Bellview and Sosoliso dey learn work.
Besides marriage is not for everyone, you can find happiness alone without the handcuffs.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by saint047(m): 8:37am
OK, blame the government of Nigeria
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by BAILMONEY: 8:37am
FATIHA NA CONFIRM OLOSHO NOW. SAIDI SEF FUMBLE WHEN HE GO DEY FVCK REMI ADIUKWU BAKARE
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by eluquenson(m): 8:37am
That's simply your business not mine
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by agarawu23(m): 8:37am
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by anibi9674: 8:38am
sudden love sudden hatred.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:38am
When they ask tontolet, fathia et al this question...
There Answer will be my marital choice
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by NwaAmaikpe: 8:38am
I still don't understand the rationale behind holding on to Said's surname for so long if she'd eventually drop it.
In my opinion, Said was her pawn.
She used that brother like a tampon.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Untainted007: 8:39am
It's simple, infidelity and lack of trust from both parties.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Igoche9: 8:39am
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by sammieguze(m): 8:39am
Johntitus:
lolzzz.... age difference ain't such a bad thing
infact, older women inspire one and are super matured most of the time na
only problem is they would literally turn to your mum no 2 as if one mum is not trouble enough
new France president comes to mind
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by muller101(m): 8:39am
the future tense of marriage is divorce. So no big deal
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by undefeated(m): 8:39am
better go back to Christianity mukite
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by FreeTraining: 8:41am
classicfrank4u:
Any woman that can not be totally submissive to a man' should not be surprise when her marriage CRASHES.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by NLevents: 8:41am
Lol, it's old news already.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by naijaboiy: 8:41am
But these people have been divorced for like aeons now and her ex has even married another. And this one is still whyning that she’s unlucky in marriage.
Maybe you’re the problem after all.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by wunmi590(m): 8:41am
Ok
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Vado(m): 8:42am
BAILMONEY:
Baba how you take know say na hoe she be?
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by enemyofprogress: 8:42am
Afrok:that's why I can't marry adiemus,we are both celebrities, although she is more or less a yeyebrity
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by phransix2: 8:43am
in life no one has it all...
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by nerodenero: 8:43am
Fathia Balogun shared that whatever happened has happened and the two actors have decided to remain in each other's lives one way or the other.They're still into each other. Their new spouses go suffer die.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by wunmi590(m): 8:43am
BAILMONEY:
Were you there when saidi was doing it? Or were you there when fathia was doing olosho?
Be careful and stop saying what you don't know, like the picture below
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by enemyofprogress: 8:45am
[quote author=BAILMONEY post=62147602]FATIHA NA CONFIRM OLOSHO NOW. /quote]the babe dey hungry me to fok but a friend of her told me she has body odour
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by habeeb4mech: 8:45am
why on earth husband don't trust wife again,fornication and adultery don use style legalise for nigeria without any bill.
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by Inception(m): 8:46am
|Re: Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed by kumakunta: 8:46am
Remain in each other's life through regular kpanshing
