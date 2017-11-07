Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Faithia Williams: Why My Marriage To Saidi Balogun Crashed (4692 Views)

The two who are top actors in the industry went their separate ways a while back. The mother of two have shared that her biggest down in life was when her marriage crashed.



In an exclusive interview with BroadwayTV, Fathia Balogun shared that whatever happened has happened and the two actors have decided to remain in each other's lives one way or the other.





dis marriage crashing amongst celebrities has turned to something else ,did Nollywood offend de god's in any way?? 1 Like



The chances of a learner crashing a car is lower than the chances of a celebrity marriage not crashing . Celebrities marriages crashing since 1800The chances of a learner crashing a car is lower than the chances of a celebrity marriage not crashing 1 Like



We've had enough of you and your ex already. We've had enough of you and your ex already. 1 Like

I don't know how the marriages of our parents stayed. Nah so one babe(6 yrs older than me) tell me say make I ask my parents whether dem go agree. I was like ''sister, my family go disown me"... I dey craze to marry a lady 6 years older than me? Who die? Fathia, take heart..

So many crashes this year, Bellview and Sosoliso dey learn work.



Besides marriage is not for everyone, you can find happiness alone without the handcuffs.

OK, blame the government of Nigeria

FATIHA NA CONFIRM OLOSHO NOW. SAIDI SEF FUMBLE WHEN HE GO DEY FVCK REMI ADIUKWU BAKARE

That's simply your business not mine

Uncrash it

sudden love sudden hatred.

When they ask tontolet, fathia et al this question...



There Answer will be my marital choice







I still don't understand the rationale behind holding on to Said's surname for so long if she'd eventually drop it.





In my opinion, Said was her pawn.

It's simple, infidelity and lack of trust from both parties. 1 Like

Johntitus:

lolzzz.... age difference ain't such a bad thing

infact, older women inspire one and are super matured most of the time na

only problem is they would literally turn to your mum no 2 as if one mum is not trouble enough

the future tense of marriage is divorce. So no big deal

better go back to Christianity mukite

classicfrank4u:

Any woman that can not be totally submissive to a man' should not be surprise when her marriage CRASHES. Any woman that can not be totally submissive to a man' should not be surprise when her marriage CRASHES. 1 Like









Maybe you’re the problem after all. But these people have been divorced for like aeons now and her ex has even married another. And this one is still whyning that she’s unlucky in marriage.Maybe you’re the problem after all.

Ok

BAILMONEY:

Baba how you take know say na hoe she be? Baba how you take know say na hoe she be? 1 Like

Afrok:

Celebrities marriages crashing since 1800

The chances of a learner crashing a car is lower than the chances of a celebrity marriage not crashing . that's why I can't marry adiemus,we are both celebrities, although she is more or less a yeyebrity that's why I can't marry adiemus,we are both celebrities, although she is more or less a yeyebrity

in life no one has it all...

Fathia Balogun shared that whatever happened has happened and the two actors have decided to remain in each other's lives one way or the other. They're still into each other. Their new spouses go suffer die. They're still into each other. Their new spouses go suffer die.

BAILMONEY:

Were you there when saidi was doing it? Or were you there when fathia was doing olosho?



Be careful and stop saying what you don't know, like the picture below Were you there when saidi was doing it? Or were you there when fathia was doing olosho?Be careful and stop saying what you don't know, like the picture below 1 Like 1 Share

[quote author=BAILMONEY post=62147602]FATIHA NA CONFIRM OLOSHO NOW. /quote]the babe dey hungry me to fok but a friend of her told me she has body odour

why on earth husband don't trust wife again,fornication and adultery don use style legalise for nigeria without any bill.