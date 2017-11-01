₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,966 members, 3,897,488 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 08:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS (11098 Views)
Fake Pastor Who Killed Baby For Rituals Paraded With His Boxes Of Charms. Photos / Greenlanders Cult Leader And His Squad Killed With Their Charms In Rivers.Photos / An Accused Came To The Court With Charms In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by dainformant(m): 5:40am
A 30-year-old suspected human trafficker, Martha Edea, was recently arrested by security operatives in Lagos. The suspect was seen with a creamy substance, she said was a specially prepared charm for her to get more customers when she gets to Abidjan where she had been a prostitute in the past one year.
According to her, “I prepared two charms for the trip. One is a cream to make me to see work or get customers. Everybody dey use am. My friend recommended it to me. The other is ‘back to sender’. I bought that in an open market in Benin.”
Martha, a mother of two, according to her, she was lured into prostitution in Ivory Coast by one Mariam who told her there were chances of securing a good job there. She was later introduced to sex work where she slaved for months to raise 300,000 Cefa (N180, 000) for her custodian.
Martha was later abandoned in Abidjan by Mariam, who after collecting the repayment travelled to Spain.
“Immediately, I paid her, I was left with nothing. I struggled to raise some money to come back home to raise my own team because, you can only survive when you have girls working for you”, she added.
Arrested with Martha were two teenagers she recruited in Benin City. They were en-route Abidjan through Lagos when those who suspected them reported them to RRS officers in Ojodu Berger.
The teenagers, Francess Bamidele 19 and Elo Etim, 18 were recruited in Benin, Edo State through Martha’s proxies, who she gave N10, 000:00 each. They were both promised good jobs with attractive pay – pack when they get to Ivory Coast.
While Francess didn’t inform her guardian about the trip, Elo notified her mother after being fully briefed that the job is prostitution, the mother prayed for her, assisted with some money and a phone number to call.
She was reported to have said ‘instead of giving it free to boys on the streets, go and make money with it where you are going’.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/commercial-sx-worker-arrested-specially-made-charm-attracting-customers-photos.html
see previous thread here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4159402/lady-trafficking-2-teenagers-abidjan
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by dainformant(m): 5:40am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by emaxjey(m): 5:48am
nah today oloshos they use jazz...*yinmu*..I only pity their customers wu patronize them due to lack of self control (konji)
7 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Partnerbiz: 5:49am
trafficker oo..
nawao
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Horo(m): 5:50am
Lol
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by OrestesDante(m): 6:04am
Prostitution +
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by EmyLeo(m): 6:23am
one cream to attract customers and finish their career, the other one is called back2sender to protect your own destiny..
##the hustle is real!.._
#PS: shout out to those guys helping this "oloshoz" to market their cream..##you guys are really doing great..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:32am
[color=#006600][/color] yellowbar demons on the beat
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by rgurl(f): 6:32am
She was reported to have said ‘instead of giving it free to boys on the streets, go and make money with it where you are going’.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by oyetunder(m): 8:07am
O ga o
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Odogwuskido(m): 8:07am
rgurl:Lol.... Na so I try to exercise my mouth by talking to one runs babe over the weekend. She tell me say all night na 4k. I come ask am why she dey expensive, she yarn say economy dey bad... Abeg wetin concern spreading of legs and economy?
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by gunners160(m): 8:08am
can't they just allow this people to do their ashewo work with rest of mind?
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by selflessmaya: 8:10am
Odogwuskido:
some girls accept money in exchange of sexual favors, it's society that has objectified female sexuality for centuries and same society is now mad at girls who choose to use their already objectified sexuality to get ahead, whatever that means. you've paid other girls before for sex, so u know there's a connection between the economy and her leg-spreading. u couldn't afford her cos she was too expensive for u, simple. no need to come here & make her seem crazy when u actively showed interest in her kind & pursued her. hian
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 8:10am
Ashawos are now very useless, they will say u can't suck their breast or smooch it,they cant give u a blooowjob this and that...You just insert ur thing like a fool. Men stop patronizing these foolish girls biko
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:10am
Elo notified her mother after being fully briefed that the job is prostitution, the mother prayed for her, assisted with some money and a phone number to call.Jizos!! Na person mama b dis o!!
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by IBreakRules: 8:10am
something mutual about these type of ladies is UGLINESS at its peak!
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by PotatoSalad(m): 8:11am
Chai. Uwa mmebi
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Phenotech(m): 8:12am
Serves her right...
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by naijaboiy: 8:12am
rgurl:
So what exactly is the point you’re trying to prove here madam?
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by PotatoSalad(m): 8:12am
IBreakRules:Nobody is ugly. They are just broke
3 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Oladipo1166(m): 8:12am
developers at work............but believe me sincerely these ladies can't even seduce me let alone of f...k..g
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by banre(m): 8:12am
Odogwuskido:
make u exercise ur mouth ba?...God is washing u
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:12am
Am disappointed with that mum's counsel...
Go and make make money with it, its better than giving boys for free on the street..
Can't believe a mum can say such..
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by nairavsdollars: 8:12am
Little wonder those patronising prostitutes find it hard to break free
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by OceanmorganTrix: 8:14am
.
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 8:15am
This business is lucrative
1 Like
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by ArchangeLucifer: 8:15am
selflessmaya:
EmekaBlue:
Oluwaseyi00:
nairavsdollars:
Una mate dey book flight una dey book 20th to comment.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by maxiuc(m): 8:16am
that's why I said men who patronize sex workers are under a spare
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Guilderland1: 8:17am
That is y, I am still a Virgin @24 I hate sex
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by Oladipo1166(m): 8:18am
MhizzAJ:please start ASAP...... money must be made
|Re: Prostitute Shows Off Goodluck And 'Back To Sender' Charms After Her Arrest.PICS by EmekaBlue(m): 8:18am
ArchangeLucifer:ur mate dey worry about bookkeeping big money...u dey worry about space bookers
1 Like
Mass Burial For Jos Violence Victims / Police In Rivers State Parade Aluu 4 Killers / So Sad: Tributes To Jade Anderson, Girl Bitten To Death By Dogs
Viewing this topic: bukitt, KKKWHITE(m), JAWBONE(m), REUBEN010(m), TwoBottles(m), mammanbawa, hillz0103(m), dominique(f), PropertiesNaija, kaykay70, calabardick(m), Justdare, segunbjay, Aphrygian, uzziwise, Liger, babyvoice1990(m), joeboy4reel(m), aremunojeem, myk2mic, adebajo11(m), DRpiwi(m), Kaima22, SlimCupid(m), objobj, realpoacher(m), eliment(m), Limitless72(m), ogbagha3, AOHMOTORS, anyaski4real(m), Saintdaprince, andyanders, Morina7, kadree(m), Barristertemmie(f), angelamina(f), afredgeorge1477, hatchy, Princepioneer(m), gat2so(m), tayooluwole, GeniaKel(f), justi4jesu(f), whirlwind7(m), Abu4real64, Ari3040, kevincal144, cyril83(m), Kingxway, Positivist, pagorino(m), KingMicky3286, Spysense, Pray(m), TOBIeee68(m), Ofodumbruno, kowade, Adekaf(f), mdpeace(m), diin(m), Mazdell, marcus554(m), elly4(f), KingRabota, MrExc1tement(m), happymummy(f), edunolakunle, udokairene, Kingkamba, EMMAUGOH(m), barny95, aAK1(m), toby2(m), kudosamass(m), Rapsainot, Deniolami, onehouse(m), ruggedtimi(m), Akuneshiobike(m), DoubleDee4U(m), hollowpot15684(m), Grachioe(f), Ojomma, chubaba22(m), Kaetoh, Duru009(m), Caisenes(m), ChiomaMee, stepo707, Lordyeezus, Fran6ik, Bizzysmitty, thundafire, roarik(f), mayor07(m), sexybbstar(f), Mikeshine(m), chukxy, Thisisallme(m), offishialpablo, Omooniya1, maximunimpact(m), QueTeddy(m), urvillagepeoplee(m), femfist(m), li2boy, Sunjay13, Matin, teechedah, adimchimma, milliman(m) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12