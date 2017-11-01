Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) (5414 Views)

Read the report shared by the CEO Behind Bars imitative, Prince Gwamnishu Harrison;



UNKNOWINGLY SHE HAS BEEN PAYING FOR THE MONEY THEY BOUGHT HER THREE YEARS AGO.



HER NAME IS OLUCHI.

Her story is the story of everyone of us.

She saw me few weeks ago in Summit Junction Asaba and told me she needed help to get to Ebonyi State.



I looked at her, she's a minor and asked her how she got to Asaba. She started crying. I took her bag and told her to enter the car. Drove her to a Food joint.



After an hour, Oluchi opened up and told me her story.



She was taking from her parents three years ago (Human Trafficking) from Ebonyi State and handed to a woman (Name Withheld) on a promise of better life and good Education.



Her three years living with Madam was Hell on earth. Getting to Lagos, She became the House Help and also a Pleasure for Husband and Son. Several times, she has been sexually harassed by the woman's husband and Son. Each time she refused Father and Son from sleeping with her, they will accused her of stealing will receive beating from Madam, Husband and son.



She ran away from home No .... Hassan Street Ojo Lagos.



"We were five (5) girls they brought from different locations. Madam use to give me money every month to give to a certain woman" Said Oluchi.



Oluchi unknowingly, has been paying for the money Madam bought her with three years ago.



I handed Oluchi to Human Trafficking Department in Police Headquarters Asaba and she has been in Safe hand staying with a woman that has Passion for the needy.



We got the family on phone and explained to them how we saw Oluchi in Asaba but they kept saying Bring Back the Girl let's pay you for the expenses.



Today, our Team in company of Police officers will take Oluchi back to Ebonyi state to re-unite with her Parents after three years.



We will register her in School and provide materials for learning.



Let's protect the #GirlChild



There are young girls/boys in your neighborhood who are going through Hell Right now. Please speak for them, report to the appropriate authorities.



1 Like

That is how father and son soon both end up in Jail!!

WhataPity!!

python1:

Haba, why do this to us? !

A picture speaks more than a thousand words!!

Oluchi and 4 others taken from Ebonyi by one madam
Transported to Lagos and handed over to another madam as a house maid. Oluchi started doing housemaid job and easing conji for father & son at the same time, . Still we were told everyone of school age from those places are in schools.

modelmike7:



Haba, why do this to us? !



A picture speaks more than a thousand words!!



God will fight for us o!!!

Shukuma and im pikin just dey flex Oluchi dey go turn by turn, no time 1 Like









So sad,sorry dear. So sad,sorry dear.

Chai!

This is a very common scenario, child labour/trafficking turned prostitution. I wonder how humans can be so callous.



Parents should stop releasing their kids to go serve as house helps! It's child labour. Do your best to fend for your child, you owe them that! Ahnahn!!!



God bless the man.

Her path were obviously directed to him.

Lord protect the vulnerable people among us. 2 Likes

python1:



remember "Rape."

CaptainGOOD:





remember "Rape."

Tribalism on a rape thread? Pathetic! 3 Likes 1 Share



Why is she given bowl for rinsing hand as soup plate in these fine restaurant?



House maid work is one of the riskest

I still wonder why most house helps are females!!! Why is she given bowl for rinsing hand as soup plate in these fine restaurant?House maid work is one of the riskestI still wonder why most house helps are females!!!









God help us oh

God save us..

What therefore is left of humanity after this?

Women, no body can look after your daughter more than you, stop selling out your daughters. 1 Like

Names of culprits withheld

While name of victim released





Lagos Ibadan media protecting their own since 1865bc 1 Like

Wat a wicked world

python1:

Shukuma and im pikin just dey flex Oluchi dey go turn by turn, no time

Cone heads and rape are like 5 and 6

Especially when it comes to minors

Pathetic people Cone heads and rape are like 5 and 6Especially when it comes to minorsPathetic people

You tried to protect the girl from a cheating husband and a wayward son but indirectly you have exposed those adulterers behind you... I pray their husband/wife come across this post 1 Like

Na wa o!



Dis one na double tag team fuckfest family!



Dia mumsy fit be the referee sef.



Chai.

Nah them





Name checked 1 Like

enshi:

You tried to protect the girl from a cheating husband and a wayward son but indirectly you have exposed those adulterers behind you... I pray their husband/wife come across this post

How you sef take know say dem be adulterers sef?



Look closely, guy.



Is that not fayose?



So you wan tell me now say fayose na confam adulterist abi? How you sef take know say dem be adulterers sef?Look closely, guy.Is that not fayose?So you wan tell me now say fayose na confam adulterist abi?

python1:

Oluchi and 4 others taken from Ebonyi by one madam

Transported to Lagos and handed over to another madam as a house maid. Oluchi started doing housemaid job and easing conji for father & son at the same time, . Still we were told everyone of school age from those places are in schools. . And funny enough, these are the same people who wouldn't just face their problems but keep minding other people's business. Even shuku kerewawa is shocked at the kind of lies and wicked propaganda on social media.



The Madam , Husband and son should be Exposed, Flogged and Handed over to SARS FOR BETTER TREATMENT

Coldfeets:





How you sef take know say dem be adulterers sef?



Look closely, guy.



Is that not fayose?



So you wan tell me now say fayose na confam adulterist abi?

Look closer ... Two things to always watch out for when you see a man /woman in a bar/restaurant



1. Age difference

2. THe Lady's facial expression if she tends to hide and to be shy or quiet she is being borrowed..

3.Then lastly if the bar or restaurant is scanty ... It is their hideout Look closer ... Two things to always watch out for when you see a man /woman in a bar/restaurant1. Age difference2. THe Lady's facial expression if she tends to hide and to be shy or quiet she is being borrowed..3.Then lastly if the bar or restaurant is scanty ... It is their hideout

PointZerom:







