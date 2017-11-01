₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 10:32am
A teenage girl simply identified as Oluchi, has been handed over to Human Trafficking Department in Police Headquarters Asaba, Delta state - after several maltreatment from her Madam. According to a report, the young girl was also sexually molested by her Madam's husband and son after she was brought from Ebonyi to Lagos to work as a maid.
Read the report shared by the CEO Behind Bars imitative, Prince Gwamnishu Harrison;
UNKNOWINGLY SHE HAS BEEN PAYING FOR THE MONEY THEY BOUGHT HER THREE YEARS AGO.
HER NAME IS OLUCHI.
Her story is the story of everyone of us.
She saw me few weeks ago in Summit Junction Asaba and told me she needed help to get to Ebonyi State.
I looked at her, she's a minor and asked her how she got to Asaba. She started crying. I took her bag and told her to enter the car. Drove her to a Food joint.
After an hour, Oluchi opened up and told me her story.
She was taking from her parents three years ago (Human Trafficking) from Ebonyi State and handed to a woman (Name Withheld) on a promise of better life and good Education.
Her three years living with Madam was Hell on earth. Getting to Lagos, She became the House Help and also a Pleasure for Husband and Son. Several times, she has been sexually harassed by the woman's husband and Son. Each time she refused Father and Son from sleeping with her, they will accused her of stealing will receive beating from Madam, Husband and son.
She ran away from home No .... Hassan Street Ojo Lagos.
"We were five (5) girls they brought from different locations. Madam use to give me money every month to give to a certain woman" Said Oluchi.
Oluchi unknowingly, has been paying for the money Madam bought her with three years ago.
I handed Oluchi to Human Trafficking Department in Police Headquarters Asaba and she has been in Safe hand staying with a woman that has Passion for the needy.
We got the family on phone and explained to them how we saw Oluchi in Asaba but they kept saying Bring Back the Girl let's pay you for the expenses.
Today, our Team in company of Police officers will take Oluchi back to Ebonyi state to re-unite with her Parents after three years.
We will register her in School and provide materials for learning.
Let's protect the #GirlChild
There are young girls/boys in your neighborhood who are going through Hell Right now. Please speak for them, report to the appropriate authorities.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/teenage-girl-runs-away-madams-house-sxually-assaulted-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by python1: 10:34am
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 10:38am
That is how father and son soon both end up in Jail!!
WhataPity!!
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 10:39am
python1:Haba, why do this to us? !
A picture speaks more than a thousand words!!
God will fight for us o!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by python1: 10:43am
Oluchi and 4 others taken from Ebonyi by one madam
Transported to Lagos and handed over to another madam as a house maid. Oluchi started doing housemaid job and easing conji for father & son at the same time, . Still we were told everyone of school age from those places are in schools. . And funny enough, these are the same people who wouldn't just face their problems but keep minding other people's business. Even shuku kerewawa is shocked at the kind of lies and wicked propaganda on social media.
3 Likes
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by python1: 10:43am
modelmike7:
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by python1: 10:48am
Shukuma and im pikin just dey flex Oluchi dey go turn by turn, no time
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 10:51am
So sad,sorry dear.
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by pocohantas(f): 11:08am
Chai!
This is a very common scenario, child labour/trafficking turned prostitution. I wonder how humans can be so callous.
Parents should stop releasing their kids to go serve as house helps! It's child labour. Do your best to fend for your child, you owe them that! Ahnahn!!!
God bless the man.
Her path were obviously directed to him.
Lord protect the vulnerable people among us.
2 Likes
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by CaptainGOOD: 11:15am
python1:
remember "Rape."
hence The reason for names withheld
4 Likes
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by 7inches: 11:22am
CaptainGOOD:
U guys are crazy.
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by pocohantas(f): 11:33am
Tribalism on a rape thread? Pathetic!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by CEEcey(f): 12:00pm
Why is she given bowl for rinsing hand as soup plate in these fine restaurant?
House maid work is one of the riskest
I still wonder why most house helps are females!!!
Why are people so wicked? Do maids don't have their own fundamental rights?
Why are people so wicked? Do maids don't have their own fundamental rights?
Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?
Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now
www.ni-lance.com
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Olahh: 12:42pm
God help us oh
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 12:43pm
God save us..
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by bespark: 12:44pm
IF YOU HAVE A BROWSING PHONE, THEN YOU ARE 100% GUARANTEED 0F MAKING GOOD INCOME FROM IT DAILY. SEE HOW YOU CAN START MAKING CASH WITH YOUR PHONE FROM TODAY. NO CAPITAL, NO SKILL NEEDED.
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Mznaett(f): 12:44pm
What therefore is left of humanity after this?
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by MRSANITY(m): 12:44pm
Women, no body can look after your daughter more than you, stop selling out your daughters.
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by KidsNEXTdoor: 12:48pm
Names of culprits withheld
While name of victim released
Lagos Ibadan media protecting their own since 1865bc
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Veraatabeh(f): 12:49pm
Wat a wicked world
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by KidsNEXTdoor: 12:50pm
python1:
Cone heads and rape are like 5 and 6
Especially when it comes to minors
Pathetic people
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by enshi(m): 12:50pm
You tried to protect the girl from a cheating husband and a wayward son but indirectly you have exposed those adulterers behind you... I pray their husband/wife come across this post
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Coldfeets: 12:52pm
Na wa o!
Dis one na double tag team fuckfest family!
Dia mumsy fit be the referee sef.
Chai.
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Amosjaj(m): 12:54pm
Nah them
Name checked
1 Like
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Coldfeets: 12:55pm
enshi:
How you sef take know say dem be adulterers sef?
Look closely, guy.
Is that not fayose?
So you wan tell me now say fayose na confam adulterist abi?
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by PointZerom: 12:57pm
python1:
Stale
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by bedspread: 12:57pm
The Madam , Husband and son should be Exposed, Flogged and Handed over to SARS FOR BETTER TREATMENT
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by enshi(m): 12:58pm
Coldfeets:
Look closer ... Two things to always watch out for when you see a man /woman in a bar/restaurant
1. Age difference
2. THe Lady's facial expression if she tends to hide and to be shy or quiet she is being borrowed..
3.Then lastly if the bar or restaurant is scanty ... It is their hideout
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by python1: 12:59pm
PointZerom:
|Re: Maid Raped By Her Madam's Husband And Son In Lagos, Flees To Asaba (Pics) by Coldfeets: 1:02pm
enshi:
Chai.
E be like say you sef na pro for dat kain tin o?
I been dey wonder how man go carry im wife dey enta restaurant.
You get sense wella guy.
(0) (Reply)
