Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) - Crime - Nairaland

Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video)

Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by GibsonB: 8:17am
This is an exclusive News From Ebiwalis Gossip Blog.

In an effort to be rich, a Nigeria man identified as Ikenna has gone heavily mad in Malaysia, An ebiwalismoment.com reader also his friend who sent in the photos and videos said they were all sitting at a Hotel bar in Punchong Province, Malaysia when he suddenly stood up, stripped completely Unclad and jumped into the swimming pool.

Security operatives at the Hotel rushed out and tied him up, In the video he could be seen struggling with them and shouting.

He could be heard saying:
'I am a murderer, tie me, tie me, i kill people, am a black man, kill me oh, kill me oh..
He also mentioned a man named ''Jerfrey''.

Ebiwalismoment.com also gathered that this is his first trip to Malaysia, he's been there for only 3months, before he went exclusively mad yesterday, September 14th.

His friend who begged me to keep him anonymous, said Ikenna had always boasted that he will never return to Nigeria the same way he left, that he must return with money at all cost..

Obviously whatever he had involved his hands in has casted, and his suffering.. so sad..


Watch the videos here:
https://web.facebook.com/EbiwalisBlog/videos/pcb.278716749295791/278716625962470/?type=3&theater

Or her

http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/breaking-nigerian-man-goes-mad-in.html

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by GibsonB: 8:18am
More

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by VeeBuzzer(f): 8:21am
Yahoo guys and Malaysia ehn. I need to go visit the Malaysia

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Homeboiy(m): 8:28am
Na so Malaysia be?

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by chibike69: 10:57am
Malaysian money


E be lyk say dey don use dis one brain do G plus

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by obaival(m): 10:57am
J
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by sukkot: 10:58am
grin thats hushpuppy

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Naziridamos: 10:58am
Ok
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by 1stCitizen: 10:58am
The blogger's reporting, both style and grammar shows clearly how blogging has reduced journalism to rubbish.

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by 1Sharon(f): 10:58am
Wasn't this same man on fp yesterday as the guy that tried to drown little girl undecided

8 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by gfat5: 10:58am
oga o
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Jiraefe22(m): 10:58am
Eyan Hushpuppi... If to say this one no mad no him go fmdey form pepper them gang, dey intimidate sincere and hardworking fellows
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:58am
Hw will God Judge Mad pple?
Meanwhile NCAN
Yes sir reporting Live frm Abj,not disappointed sir, Ok

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by buffalowings: 10:58am
Op warn yaself

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by modelmike7(m): 10:58am
Na so e go so......
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by GreatEvilBeast(m): 10:58am
Hustling gone wrong.
At least he wont roam the streets looking haggard like this Stupid Country,
Assylum Things cry

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by polazi(m): 10:59am
Smh
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 11:00am
Hmmmm, he ws already dreaming of Hw he wl visit his village pple wt assorted cars dis Xmas nt knowing dat dem don do meeting on top hm matter, God heal u shaaaa, lesson learnt

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Chidonc(m): 11:00am
somewhere in is village now, some people are busy singing softwork, is our work oooo.

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Papiikush: 11:00am
So because he is rich makes him a Yahoo guy?

Dumb bloggers with fake news.

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by ajealadick(m): 11:00am
NCAN, where have you gone?

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by bany88: 11:00am
How is this news?
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Antoeni(m): 11:00am
Anoda IPOB Boy,

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by klarke(m): 11:00am
obaival:
J
j for jerrico
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by sundilazo(m): 11:00am
What kind of malaysia is dat?
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Amajerry83(m): 11:01am
Naugirians na everywhere una go una must fool una selves
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Ezigbonmadu: 11:01am
GibsonB:
This is an exclusive News From Ebiwalis Gossip Blog.

In an effort to be rich, a Nigeria man identified as Ikenna has gone heavily mad in Malaysia, An ebiwalismoment.com reader also his friend who sent in the photos and videos said they were all sitting at a Hotel bar in Punchong Province, Malaysia when he suddenly stood up, stripped completely Unclad and jumped into the swimming pool.


1. He's a Biafran, not a Nigerian.
2. He's there to develop Malaysia using the new concoction from arusi Okija or other notorious skull mine fields in Biafra.
3. How did they measure his "heavily mad"? Nigeria Army must be responsible for this. No, Buhari is responsible.

Meanwhile, his teenage sister is preparing the next concoction
http://www.nairaland.com/4053404/teenage-girl-caught-human-head#60440631

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by addikt(m): 11:01am
VeeBuzzer:
Yahoo guys and Malaysia ehn. I need to go visit the Malaysia



So den go fit use you ??. .....









Na joke oooo... grin
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by Antoeni(m): 11:01am
Nemesis fall on Him
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by klarke(m): 11:01am
Ihe Onye choro ka O ga ahu.
Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by IamAirforce1: 11:01am
Get well soon

Re: Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) by mccoy47(m): 11:01am
Eyaaa. May sanity fall on him

