Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) (18467 Views)

Prostitute Runs Out Unclad As Client Turns Baboon During Sex In Zimbabwe / Prostitute Runs Mad In Owerri, Along Douglas Road, Strips Herself Unclad / Nigerian Prostitute Runs Mad In Malaysia After A Nigerian Guy Booked Her (Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





In an effort to be rich, a Nigeria man identified as Ikenna has gone heavily mad in Malaysia, An ebiwalismoment.com reader also his friend who sent in the photos and videos said they were all sitting at a Hotel bar in Punchong Province, Malaysia when he suddenly stood up, stripped completely Unclad and jumped into the swimming pool.



Security operatives at the Hotel rushed out and tied him up, In the video he could be seen struggling with them and shouting.



He could be heard saying:

'I am a murderer, tie me, tie me, i kill people, am a black man, kill me oh, kill me oh..

He also mentioned a man named ''Jerfrey''.



Ebiwalismoment.com also gathered that this is his first trip to Malaysia, he's been there for only 3months, before he went exclusively mad yesterday, September 14th.



His friend who begged me to keep him anonymous, said Ikenna had always boasted that he will never return to Nigeria the same way he left, that he must return with money at all cost..



Obviously whatever he had involved his hands in has casted, and his suffering.. so sad..





Watch the videos here:

https://web.facebook.com/EbiwalisBlog/videos/pcb.278716749295791/278716625962470/?type=3&theater



Or her



http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/breaking-nigerian-man-goes-mad-in.html This is an exclusive News From Ebiwalis Gossip Blog.In an effort to be rich, a Nigeria man identified as Ikenna has gone heavily mad in Malaysia, An ebiwalismoment.com reader also his friend who sent in the photos and videos said they were all sitting at a Hotel bar in Punchong Province, Malaysia when he suddenly stood up, stripped completely Unclad and jumped into the swimming pool.Security operatives at the Hotel rushed out and tied him up, In the video he could be seen struggling with them and shouting.He could be heard saying:'I am a murderer, tie me, tie me, i kill people, am a black man, kill me oh, kill me oh..He also mentioned a man named ''Jerfrey''.Ebiwalismoment.com also gathered that this is his first trip to Malaysia, he's been there for only 3months, before he went exclusively mad yesterday, September 14th.His friend who begged me to keep him anonymous, said Ikenna had always boasted that he will never return to Nigeria the same way he left, that he must return with money at all cost..Obviously whatever he had involved his hands in has casted, and his suffering.. so sad..Watch the videos here:Or her 1 Like 3 Shares

More 1 Share

Yahoo guys and Malaysia ehn. I need to go visit the Malaysia 6 Likes

Na so Malaysia be? 2 Likes

Malaysian money





E be lyk say dey don use dis one brain do G plus 3 Likes

J

thats hushpuppy 6 Likes

Ok

The blogger's reporting, both style and grammar shows clearly how blogging has reduced journalism to rubbish. 32 Likes 1 Share

Wasn't this same man on fp yesterday as the guy that tried to drown little girl 8 Likes

oga o

Turn Your Website Into a thriving Supermarket. Get A Premium E-commerce Website ….

For … N53,999 (Guaranteed that You Cant Get This Value Anywhere ELSE!)



If your business is not online in 2017, you would be swimming against the current.



With increasing need to tap from online opportunities, every businessman or woman is looking to have an online store where he or sell can sell their range of products and services.



According to PayPal, "Nigeria is the 3rd highest mobile shopper worldwide - only after China & India!"



That's massively huge because "Nigerian online shoppers have realized the world is their shopping mall and shop wherever and whenever using their mobile devices because they are generally sophisticated mobile users and this sophistication is aiding small businesses".



That is why your E-commerce Website development can’t afford to be handled by 'Web-Quacks’



What we will deploy for your E-commerce website:



• User-friendly interface

• Add, edit & delete products

• Create product categories & sub-categories

• Control item quantities & stock

• Powerful catalogue search options

• Account Registration & Login

• Securely sell documents and software

• Accept credit cards

• One year web hosting & domain name registration

• Unlimited email addresses

• SEO friendly web pages

• Free technical support for one month

• Free Online Marketing Campaign for 1 week

• Digital Media Marketing Consultancy

• DIY Image upload tutorials

• DIY blog training‎ FREE



Plus much more

check my signature for details

Eyan Hushpuppi... If to say this one no mad no him go fmdey form pepper them gang, dey intimidate sincere and hardworking fellows

Hw will God Judge Mad pple?

Meanwhile NCAN

Yes sir reporting Live frm Abj,not disappointed sir, Ok 1 Like 1 Share

Op warn yaself 1 Like

Na so e go so......



At least he wont roam the streets looking haggard like this Stupid Country,

Assylum Things Hustling gone wrong.At least he wont roam the streets looking haggard like this Stupid Country,Assylum Things 1 Like

Smh

Hmmmm, he ws already dreaming of Hw he wl visit his village pple wt assorted cars dis Xmas nt knowing dat dem don do meeting on top hm matter, God heal u shaaaa, lesson learnt 4 Likes

somewhere in is village now, some people are busy singing softwork, is our work oooo. 3 Likes

So because he is rich makes him a Yahoo guy?



Dumb bloggers with fake news. 1 Like

NCAN, where have you gone? 3 Likes

How is this news?

Anoda IPOB Boy, 8 Likes

obaival:

J j for jerrico j for jerrico

What kind of malaysia is dat?

Naugirians na everywhere una go una must fool una selves

GibsonB:

This is an exclusive News From Ebiwalis Gossip Blog.



In an effort to be rich, a Nigeria man identified as Ikenna has gone heavily mad in Malaysia, An ebiwalismoment.com reader also his friend who sent in the photos and videos said they were all sitting at a Hotel bar in Punchong Province, Malaysia when he suddenly stood up, stripped completely Unclad and jumped into the swimming pool.





1. He's a Biafran, not a Nigerian.

2. He's there to develop Malaysia using the new concoction from arusi Okija or other notorious skull mine fields in Biafra.

3. How did they measure his "heavily mad"? Nigeria Army must be responsible for this. No, Buhari is responsible.



Meanwhile, his teenage sister is preparing the next concoction

http://www.nairaland.com/4053404/teenage-girl-caught-human-head#60440631 1. He's a Biafran, not a Nigerian.2. He's there to develop Malaysia using the new concoction from arusi Okija or other notorious skull mine fields in Biafra.3. How did they measure his "heavily mad"? Nigeria Army must be responsible for this. No, Buhari is responsible.Meanwhile, his teenage sister is preparing the next concoction 19 Likes

VeeBuzzer:

Yahoo guys and Malaysia ehn. I need to go visit the Malaysia





So den go fit use you ??. .....



















Na joke oooo... So den go fit use you ??. .....Na joke oooo...

Nemesis fall on Him

Ihe Onye choro ka O ga ahu.

Get well soon 1 Like