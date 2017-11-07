Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? (1238 Views)

Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) / How 68 University Students Realized They Got Scammed On Eve Of Graduation / What Happens When Your Course..is Nt Accredited? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello Nairalanders, it obvious that apart from those in Academics and some professionals like Doctors, Engineers and some few others.

Most likely, there is no significant relationship between ones course of sturdy and ones career path after graduation, to the extent that most people hardly revisit their core course while on campus and consequently they might not even remember to define their course of sturdy.



Let see if at all, we are still in tune with our respective courses.



Your course of sturdy then define it.

Economics:



Economics is a science that sturdy human behaviour as a relationship between ends and scarce means which have alternative uses. Professor Lord Robinson. 2 Likes 1 Share

Let see if we can still define at least our course of studies after some years of graduation, considering many factors like we've never practice it after graduation, day to day hustle and many other commitment.



Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Fynestboi & Co

All subjects and courses have definitions except my own..

Mathematics....

internationalman:

All subjects and courses have definitions except my own..



Mathematics....

Then, what is Mathematics? Then, what is Mathematics?

INTEGRITYA1:



Then, what is Mathematics? I don't know. And I have never seen or heard anyone defined it. I don't know. And I have never seen or heard anyone defined it.

internationalman:



I don't know.

And I have never seen or heard anyone defined it.

And that is very strong one. And that is very strong one.

Petroleum engineering is a field of engineering concerned with the activities related to the exploration production of hydrocarbons, which can be either crude oil or natural gas. 2 Likes

INTEGRITYA1:





And that is very strong one. Below is d dictionary definition.

But how is dat related to dy/dx. Below is d dictionary definition.But how is dat related to dy/dx. 2 Likes

internationalman:



Below is d dictionary definition.

But how is dat related to dy/dx.

The thing tire me o, my amiable boss. The thing tire me o, my amiable boss. 2 Likes

Computer science is the study of the theory, experimentation, and engineering that form the basis for the design and use of computers. It is the scientific and practical approach to computation and its applications and the systematic study of the feasibility, structure, expression, and mechanization of the methodical procedures (or algorithms) that underlie the acquisition, representation, processing, storage, communication of, and access to information. 1 Like

INTEGRITYA1:

Economics:



Economics is a science that sturdy human behaviour as a relationship between ends and scarce means which have alternative uses. Professor Lord Robinson. INTEGRITYA1:

Hello Nairalanders, it obvious that apart from those in Academics and some professionals like Doctors, Engineers and some few others.

Most likely, there is no significant relationship between ones course of sturdy and ones career path after graduation, to the extent that most people hardly revisit their core course while on campus and consequently they might not even remember to define their course of sturdy.



Let see if at all, we are still in tune with our respective courses.



Your course of sturdy then define it. your matter sef your matter sef





Who can define IT for me biko?





Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?



Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now



www.ni-lance.com lolzWho can define IT for me biko?Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now

Geology is the science which deals with the physical structure and substance of the earth, their history, and the processes which act on them. 2 Likes 1 Share

Law

OP is it Kwale or Osogbo weed ??



Sturdy ko, softy ni 1 Like

Sure!

Urban and regional planning:- Urban and regional planners develop land use plans and programs that help create communities, accommodate population growth, and revitalize physical facilities in towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

Is that why you are spelling "study" as "Sturdy"?

Study of changes in population...



DEMOGRAPHY













Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: I don't know why study becomes "sturdy?"Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: www.ituglobalfx.com.ng

Computer abi na calculator sef

My course is Abacha, it can be defined as the study of Africans's salad.

Op no be by definition

internationalman:



I don't know.

And I have never seen or heard anyone defined it. Mathematics is the calculation of numeric figures to get an actual answer..... By me Mathematics is the calculation of numeric figures to get an actual answer..... By me

Hmmmmmm.

kolafolabi:

Computer science is the study of the theory, experimentation, and engineering that form the basis for the design and use of computers. It is the scientific and practical approach to computation and its applications and the systematic study of the feasibility, structure, expression, and mechanization of the methodical procedures (or algorithms) that underlie the acquisition, representation, processing, storage, communication of, and access to information.

civil engineering is the study of how to design/maintain roads, bridges, dams, and other structures.





Chemistry is the mixing of different colors of water like blue, orange, red etc to form another colour. Then burning the color with lighter or gas cooker to get another colour.. Then looking at the colour and writing down alphabets like Fe, ca and mg



or



It is drawing of endless branches of trees.. some like square and some like cheese Chemistry is the mixing of different colors of water like blue, orange, red etc to form another colour. Then burning the color with lighter or gas cooker to get another colour.. Then looking at the colour and writing down alphabets like Fe, ca and mgorIt is drawing of endless branches of trees.. some like square and some like cheese 1 Like

Biological science



Biology is the study of life. EOD