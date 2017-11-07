₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,111 members, 3,898,067 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 01:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? (1238 Views)
Ignatius Ajuru University Girls Twerk Hard During Graduation (Photos) / How 68 University Students Realized They Got Scammed On Eve Of Graduation / What Happens When Your Course..is Nt Accredited? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by INTEGRITYA1(m): 11:19am
Hello Nairalanders, it obvious that apart from those in Academics and some professionals like Doctors, Engineers and some few others.
Most likely, there is no significant relationship between ones course of sturdy and ones career path after graduation, to the extent that most people hardly revisit their core course while on campus and consequently they might not even remember to define their course of sturdy.
Let see if at all, we are still in tune with our respective courses.
Your course of sturdy then define it.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by INTEGRITYA1(m): 11:20am
Economics:
Economics is a science that sturdy human behaviour as a relationship between ends and scarce means which have alternative uses. Professor Lord Robinson.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by INTEGRITYA1(m): 11:35am
Let see if we can still define at least our course of studies after some years of graduation, considering many factors like we've never practice it after graduation, day to day hustle and many other commitment.
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Fynestboi & Co
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by internationalman(m): 11:39am
All subjects and courses have definitions except my own..
Mathematics....
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by INTEGRITYA1(m): 11:41am
internationalman:
Then, what is Mathematics?
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by internationalman(m): 11:45am
INTEGRITYA1:I don't know. And I have never seen or heard anyone defined it.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by INTEGRITYA1(m): 11:46am
internationalman:
And that is very strong one.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Cutehector(m): 11:55am
Petroleum engineering is a field of engineering concerned with the activities related to the exploration production of hydrocarbons, which can be either crude oil or natural gas.
2 Likes
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by internationalman(m): 12:00pm
INTEGRITYA1:Below is d dictionary definition.
But how is dat related to dy/dx.
2 Likes
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by INTEGRITYA1(m): 12:05pm
internationalman:
The thing tire me o, my amiable boss.
2 Likes
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by kolafolabi(m): 12:49pm
Computer science is the study of the theory, experimentation, and engineering that form the basis for the design and use of computers. It is the scientific and practical approach to computation and its applications and the systematic study of the feasibility, structure, expression, and mechanization of the methodical procedures (or algorithms) that underlie the acquisition, representation, processing, storage, communication of, and access to information.
1 Like
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by doctorkush(m): 12:50pm
INTEGRITYA1:
INTEGRITYA1:your matter sef
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by pitlaterine(f): 12:50pm
lolz
Who can define IT for me biko?
Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?
Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now
www.ni-lance.com
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by ekensi01(m): 12:51pm
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by amebovillage(m): 12:51pm
Geology is the science which deals with the physical structure and substance of the earth, their history, and the processes which act on them.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by SlimBrawnie(f): 12:51pm
Law
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Mysselff2: 12:51pm
OP is it Kwale or Osogbo weed ??
Sturdy ko, softy ni
1 Like
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by cocoberry: 12:51pm
Sure!
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Damilare5882(m): 12:51pm
Urban and regional planning:- Urban and regional planners develop land use plans and programs that help create communities, accommodate population growth, and revitalize physical facilities in towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Hanabian: 12:52pm
Is that why you are spelling "study" as "Sturdy"?
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by blackboy2star(m): 12:52pm
Study of changes in population...
DEMOGRAPHY
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by BizLifeE: 12:52pm
I don't know why study becomes "sturdy?"
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: www.ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by falcon01: 12:52pm
Computer abi na calculator sef
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by asawanathegreat(m): 12:52pm
My course is Abacha, it can be defined as the study of Africans's salad.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Thobiy(m): 12:52pm
Op no be by definition
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by sheyizy1: 12:54pm
internationalman:Mathematics is the calculation of numeric figures to get an actual answer..... By me
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Delightbaby(f): 12:54pm
Hmmmmmm.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Thobiy(m): 12:54pm
kolafolabi:
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by hakeem4(m): 12:55pm
civil engineering is the study of how to design/maintain roads, bridges, dams, and other structures.
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by edeXede: 12:55pm
Chemistry is the mixing of different colors of water like blue, orange, red etc to form another colour. Then burning the color with lighter or gas cooker to get another colour.. Then looking at the colour and writing down alphabets like Fe, ca and mg
or
It is drawing of endless branches of trees.. some like square and some like cheese
1 Like
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Elnino4ladies: 12:55pm
Biological science
Biology is the study of life. EOD
|Re: After Years Of Graduation, Can You Still Define Your Course Of Sturdy? by Olahh: 12:55pm
Ok
Corpers Pls,read / Scientist Resigns After Failing To Disprove Einstein's Theory / Sound Like A Duck? There's A Scholarship For That, So Apply
Viewing this topic: sikells(m), dtzarkov1, badaoyeyemi(f), Chuksnwafor1985, Superstar007(m), ossaii(m), Cornerstone001, wike54, Akeem30, pixey(m), Gentlebabs(m), geezyk(m), oluwamitomisin, mezebel(f), priceaction, asulyman1(m), olagbemi118(m), gentlepraise, Okoyiboz3, lekahm(m), gly2ken, handsomeclouds(m), kollistic(m), abisola192(f), Benzyyn(m), Okweukam, YoungRichRuler(m), Frankenstein, udosoft(m), baddestchic(f), nwokorozion, adegoody(m), Austinoiz(m), Lawrry(m), yomi007k(m), timoscholar(m), Highbee01(f), Brytawon(m), successincentiv(m), naturalmikky(m), FemmyOlu77, walex08(m), joseboy199(m), wachevu, SmartyPants(m), bammy00(m), Sardauna24(m), Estellar, DanXplore(m), SirGowon(m), tishbite41, dickson2000(m), saqo(m), BabaIjebuXL(m), realalesh, Temidayo9(m), Articul8(m), 41lady(m), samo50(m), Fehmy25s(m), vingeophysicist(m), muller101(m), SlimBrawnie(f), shankara7, Luckygurl(f) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16