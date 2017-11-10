



Imagine you’ve picked up a glass of water and taken a drink. Did you know that the fingerprints you leave behind on the glass are unique to you? And that they will never change during the course of your life?



What Is A Finger Print



A fingerprint in its narrow sense is an impression left by the friction ridges of a human finger. In a wider use of the term, fingerprints are the traces of an impression from the friction ridges of any part of a human or other primate hand.



Quran’s Statement regarding Finger Prints



During the time of Prophet Muhammed (saw), the unbelievers argue regarding resurrection taking place after bones of dead people have disintegrated in the earth and how each individual would be identified on the Day of Judgement.

Then Almighty Allah answers that He can not only assemble our bones but can also reconstruct perfectly our very fingertips. Then Allah (God) gave reply with this verse in the holy Qur’an:



Does man think, his bones We shall not gather (75:3)

Yes indeed We are able to shape even small muscles of finger (75;4)

This emphasis on finger print has a very special meaning, because every one’s finger print is unique to himself, every person who is alive or who has ever lived in this world, has a set of unique finger prints, that is why the finger prints are accepted as a very important identity exclusive to the owner, and it is used for this purpose around the World.



It is now an established fact that each human being has his own unique identity in the shape of fingerprint. The difference between fingerprints of individuals is so specific and subtle that only experts with sophisticated instruments can identify them. ‘Fingerprints provide one of the oldest and most accepted forms of personal verification; no two fingerprints ever have been found to be the same. The use of fingerprints is accurate, reliable, convenient, and unobtrusive.



In 1880, fingerprinting became the scientific method of identification, after research done by Sir Francis Golt. No two persons in the world can ever have exactly the same fingerprint pattern. That is the reason why security forces worldwide use fingerprints to identify the criminal. The pattern lines of the fingertips differ even in identical twins. This identity card cannot be forged; it affixes a unique signature to whatever it touches. One cannot imitate or deny it. We carry it about us till the end of our days. Epidermal burns or injuries or aging distort our bodies in one way or another, yet cannot change this fact.



INTERPOL has a database containing more than 160,000 fingerprint records submitted by its member countries. These fingerprints are collected from crime scenes, and from known and suspected criminals. Police run fingerprints found at a crime scene through the database to see if they can find a match, or a ‘hit’. Each year, more than 1,800 hits are made. In Pakistan, NADRA is using this technology extensively to ensure the correctness of Election results.



1400 years ago who could have known the uniqueness of each human’s fingerprint? Surely it could have been none other than the Creator Himself! It is another miracle of the Holy Quran that it stated this fact long before the human mind could even conceive it.



At the time of the descent of the Quran, fingertips had nothing special about them. God, who will cause man to come back to life on the Day of Judgment, stresses the importance of fingertips. Every man in this world has a unique identity in the shape of finger prints, and this knowledge has been discovered lately in the nineteenth century. Before that people regarded the finger prints as ordinary curves without the knowledge of any unique Identity. But Quran identified that about 1400 years before, because the knowledge of Quran is the knowledge from Allah.Imagine you’ve picked up a glass of water and taken a drink. Did you know that the fingerprints you leave behind on the glass are unique to you? And that they will never change during the course of your life?A fingerprint in its narrow sense is an impression left by the friction ridges of a human finger. In a wider use of the term, fingerprints are the traces of an impression from the friction ridges of any part of a human or other primate hand.During the time of Prophet Muhammed (saw), the unbelievers argue regarding resurrection taking place after bones of dead people have disintegrated in the earth and how each individual would be identified on the Day of Judgement.Then Almighty Allah answers that He can not only assemble our bones but can also reconstruct perfectly our very fingertips. Then Allah (God) gave reply with this verse in the holy Qur’an:This emphasis on finger print has a very special meaning, because every one’s finger print is unique to himself, every person who is alive or who has ever lived in this world, has a set of unique finger prints, that is why the finger prints are accepted as a very important identity exclusive to the owner, and it is used for this purpose around the World.It is now an established fact that each human being has his own unique identity in the shape of fingerprint. The difference between fingerprints of individuals is so specific and subtle that only experts with sophisticated instruments can identify them. ‘Fingerprints provide one of the oldest and most accepted forms of personal verification; no two fingerprints ever have been found to be the same. The use of fingerprints is accurate, reliable, convenient, and unobtrusive.In 1880, fingerprinting became the scientific method of identification, after research done by Sir Francis Golt. No two persons in the world can ever have exactly the same fingerprint pattern. That is the reason why security forces worldwide use fingerprints to identify the criminal. The pattern lines of the fingertips differ even in identical twins. This identity card cannot be forged; it affixes a unique signature to whatever it touches. One cannot imitate or deny it. We carry it about us till the end of our days. Epidermal burns or injuries or aging distort our bodies in one way or another, yet cannot change this fact.INTERPOL has a database containing more than 160,000 fingerprint records submitted by its member countries. These fingerprints are collected from crime scenes, and from known and suspected criminals. Police run fingerprints found at a crime scene through the database to see if they can find a match, or a ‘hit’. Each year, more than 1,800 hits are made. In Pakistan, NADRA is using this technology extensively to ensure the correctness of Election results.1400 years ago who could have known the uniqueness of each human’s fingerprint? Surely it could have been none other than the Creator Himself! It is another miracle of the Holy Quran that it stated this fact long before the human mind could even conceive it.At the time of the descent of the Quran, fingertips had nothing special about them. God, who will cause man to come back to life on the Day of Judgment, stresses the importance of fingertips. 2 Likes