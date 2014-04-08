₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by PrettyCrystal: 7:27pm
Idris Ahmed, a political analyst and the founder of CUPS, raised an alarm on Facebook following the trending photos of some youths reading the Holy Quran all dressed in red and white garments which is said to be the official attire of ex Kano governor Kwankwaso's supporters..According to information gathered online, the gathering happened at Ibadan, Oyo state not in Kano as stated by the analyst.
Online users have reacted differently to this on whether this is a simple harmless political or religious gathering. See below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/confusion-trails-photos-youths-reading-quran-red-white-attires-photos.html
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Josephjnr(m): 7:28pm
Hmmm! I pray we shouldn't have another terrorist group in Yoruba land o for anywhere serious Muslims go,terrorism follows.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Sprumbabafather: 7:29pm
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by PrettyCrystal: 7:29pm
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by lucky999: 7:39pm
which God are this Muslim worshiping
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Paperwhite(m): 7:46pm
They will choose Islamic indoctrination rather than western education which they look at as a Haram.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by anonymuz(m): 7:47pm
Brain washing the future suicide bombers
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by BUHARIjubrin: 7:49pm
Another terrorist organization more deadly than bokoharam loading.. ...
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by jerseyboy: 7:56pm
Arrest them all. They are being trained to go outside and MURDER.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by vengertime: 8:06pm
Click Like if you believe these are future suicide bombers.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by iSlayer: 8:11pm
This looks like a graduation ceremony for ISIS.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Nbote(m): 8:17pm
Nigerians sef, its definitely their own skool uniform and its clearly an Islamic skool...
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by ufuosman(m): 8:21pm
for dere mind
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by femicyrus(m): 8:50pm
I don't know what they read in that book that makes one think of ending the life of innocent people.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Alexgeneration(m): 9:46pm
I hope they are not terrorists
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by alexistaiwo: 10:33pm
Religion...
Opium of the masses
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by MasViews: 10:33pm
What is odd there?
is it the school uniform?
or bcus they're reciting the Qur'an?
Both the Op and the mod that pushed this to Frontpage, did it so that curses will be rained on Muslims and Islam.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by NaijaMutant(f): 10:34pm
ok
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by achi4u(m): 10:35pm
iSlayer:
You are not far from the truth.
Black Isis of the Yoruba stock.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Daniel058(m): 10:35pm
Holy peoples of the religion of peace
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by kn23h(m): 10:35pm
So much religious intolerance from one particular tribe in Nigeria on this thread.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by zenmaster: 10:35pm
Best to embrace Ifa from the African ancestors
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by uzoclinton(m): 10:36pm
ehen... what is wrong with the picture?
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by samuel19222(m): 10:36pm
Religion of peace.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by Lanretoye(m): 10:37pm
so to read the quran now,they must wear black.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by kn23h(m): 10:38pm
GuyWise:
Islam has never been a problem for Yoruba progress.
Christianity is a problem in the North
Islam is a problem with Igbos
The two most undeveloped region in Nigeria.
Yorubaland has no problem with Islam, Christianity or Traditional religion.
|Re: Youths Reading Quran Dressed Red & White Attires. Photos Spark Online Debate by teniola55(m): 10:39pm
And so?
