2:30pm
Whatsapp is a universally used messaging app and has continued to improve on its functionality by introducing features.
The most recent it added was an ‘Unsend’ (Delete for everyone) feature that lets you recall messages you wish not to send on second thought.
But the instant messenger packs a number of features that most likely go unused because the user has not taken out time to explore.
Here are five features Whatsapp has to make your messaging experience richer.
Star feature
In your chat messages, you can star messages which helps you easily find a message when you need to. To star a message, just hold down the message and tap the star icon on the top screen. You can then get back the message in the app’s main menu anytime you wish.
Pinning feature
This is especially useful if you have a long list of chat messages. Pinning a particular chat like you would do a tweet would take that chat message up for easy re-visiting. And if you want to let go pinning, unpinning is as easy as holding down the chat and locating the ‘Unpin’ button at the top bar.
Mark as Unread
Where you have read a message but for some reason don’t have time to reply the person, you can mark the message as ‘Unread’ by holding down the chat , going to the three dotted lines at the top right, and selecting ‘’Mark as unread’’. A green circle will appear beside the particular chat as a reminder.
Using your phone assistants
For those who don’t like typing, you could employ the services of your virtual assistants – Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa to type the message for you.
For example, by uttering the command ‘’Ok Google’’, followed by the name of the person you want to message and the actual contents of the message.
Custom notifications
If you’re expecting an important WhatsApp message from someone, set a custom notification for them by opening the chat, tapping their name at the top and hitting Custom Notifications. Cool right?
Bonus: You can avoid the blue ticks and ‘Last seen’ features by going into Settings > Account > Privacy > Read Receipts. However, bear in mind that, by doing so, you’ll lose the ability to see when your own sent messages have been read.
Also, another clever way of reading your messages without triggering the blue ticks, is by enabling Airplane mode before opening your messages. – just remember to close the app before switching airplane mode off again.
Source: http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/11/5-cool-things-you-can-do-on-whatsapp.html
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by greatnaija01: 2:36pm
Delete sent msgs from other parties fone
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Luisema4luv(m): 2:46pm
Go use GBWhatsApp nd enjoy ur life
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Sparklequeen(f): 3:11pm
Interesting
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by branhampaul(m): 3:13pm
Luisema4luv:what so special about it??
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Nathdoug(m): 3:33pm
Nice one...do I need to upgrade to get the new features?
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by medolab90(m): 3:33pm
OK
Seconded
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by fxjunkie(m): 3:33pm
And haters will say Buhari is not working, smh
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Unbreakable007: 3:33pm
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by whateverkay(m): 3:33pm
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by XXLDICK(m): 3:34pm
OP, but your screenshot is that of GBwhatsapp
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Ksslib(m): 3:35pm
Status privacy. Choose who can view your status updates.
swipe left from the chat page to go to status page.
Click the three dots at the top right corner. Then select "status privacy".
Click "my contacts except" then start selecting all the people you don't want to see your status.
I know many know this, but some don't.
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Thobiy(m): 3:35pm
Cool indeed
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by ugolinze123: 3:35pm
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by RHARPHELLE99(m): 3:36pm
GBWHATSAPP all the way
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by websolushun: 3:36pm
GB whatsapp is cool but it needs to be updated frequently after new release and you could lose valuable conversations.
US UK whatsapp number available.
Check my signature
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Nathdoug(m): 3:37pm
fxjunkie:HOW IS UPGRADE OF WHATSAPP RELATED TO BUHARI REPENT OH YE ZOMBIE
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by BedLam: 3:37pm
Really. You thinking people are dumb or what ? We all see those features but they don't just amtter because we chasing money mate.
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by mathias32(m): 3:38pm
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by tompat86(m): 3:39pm
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Oxster(m): 3:39pm
websolushun:
U de sell am??
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Phonefanatic: 3:39pm
Gbwhatsapp is where life begins and ends.
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Lovetinz(m): 3:40pm
Wicked!
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Mhizkel(f): 3:43pm
fxjunkie:So Buhari is the owner of WhatsApp?
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by kidneystones(m): 3:43pm
Lols .. Ks fall on you
fxjunkie:
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by ALAYORMII: 3:43pm
What about the recall feature
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by abdeiz(m): 3:43pm
Luisema4luv:
Good someone said it
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Julietcutie(f): 3:45pm
nice
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by websolushun: 3:45pm
Oxster:get in touch with me
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Thewesterner(m): 3:46pm
fxjunkie:CORRELATION pls
|Re: 5 Cool Things You Can Do On Whatsapp You Probably Didn't Know About by Oxster(m): 3:47pm
websolushun:
Ok fam
