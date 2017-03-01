₦airaland Forum

Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by PapiNigga: 2:59pm
Recession to this guy means reloaded as he wasn't even bothered about the outcome of his action.

But others are though, read their reactions below...

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/in-this-recession-see-what-this-guy-did.html?m=1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by nuelsylves(m): 3:03pm
The phone must come from Sony family. Even the smallest Xperia is water proof. #teamxperiaz1

15 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by BankManager(m): 3:03pm
NOBODY WHO EARNS MONEY LEGITIMATELY ACTS LIKE THIS ANYWAY...

151 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Papykush: 3:03pm
The phone is waterproof and the Nigga is legit Gee...

Just Look at that girl at the background..look at her big tummy

Ewwwww undecided

15 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Adaowerri111: 3:11pm
Too much blessings, God don't pass me by









Some ITK will start hating saying it's stupidity, oya wiseman, try make money make we see

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by MosakuAW(m): 3:35pm
To proof what?

Some young lads of this generation thinks that, the money they have today will last forever by acting this way.

#SMH

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by amiibaby(f): 3:36pm
Hmmmmm







ok







I have seen









Next
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by RichieDaVinci01(m): 3:36pm
IPhone 6+
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:36pm
nothing do d phone...water resistant

3 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by icemann(m): 3:36pm
Don't be fooled, The phone is water proof.

5 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by paradigmshift(m): 3:36pm
poor guys.... jokers n yeye ....
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by chinex276(m): 3:36pm
no be Benin street boys eveywhere .... nobody works hard and waste the money

3 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by sholay2011(m): 3:37pm
BankManager:
NOBODY WHO EARNS MONEY LEGITIMATELY ACTS LIKE THIS ANYWAY...
Well said.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by izzou(m): 3:37pm
Adaowerri111:
Too much blessings, God don't pass me by









Some ITK will start hating saying it's stupidity, oya wiseman, try make money make we see

Change this mentality. Maybe God will then answer you

9 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by jajalucky: 3:37pm
iPhone 7
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Orpe7(m): 3:37pm
Its a water proof phone so no biggies. Thou its childish. Pray he doesnt fall to grass tomorrow

5 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by cutelover19(m): 3:37pm
ignorance
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by hahn(m): 3:37pm
Blacks will always continue to consume and not produce

6 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by henrydadon(m): 3:37pm
iphone 6 and 7..here in america where i stay it no big deal.
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Nellybobo(m): 3:37pm
undecided undecided who he epp?
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Lilimax(f): 3:37pm
Abeg which make of phone be that?
Nokia abi na Turaya? undecided
Btw, see that lady pot belle embarassed
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by ileogbenfidel(m): 3:37pm
Jokers club in benin, where yahoo boys show off

4 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Arsenalholic(m): 3:38pm
It's the reigning thing

Almost all 'em Ghana burgers I know on my FB page have done this poo on FB live.
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Scream(m): 3:38pm
When the thinking faculty is on indefinite strike...
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 3:38pm
Hehehe, too much money, too much crase
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:38pm
Him mama fit no get pass 2 wrapper oo. Ode. Sometimes I wonder what runs in the mind of this kind. Even if it's worth 1k, someone somewhere you know needs it.

3 Likes

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by maberry(m): 3:38pm
See as the girl dey blush dey look the phone
Girls and vanity na 5&6 grin
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:39pm
okene weed at work

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by smartmey61(m): 3:39pm
lol Nigerians too dey investigate lol. the phone case don enter no charging port no this no that grin grin grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by EmmaLege: 3:39pm
smh
Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by dee02(m): 3:39pm
icemann:
Don't be fooled, The phone is water proof.

A lot of fools on here dont know, so thanks for enlightening them! grin

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

