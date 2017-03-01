₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by PapiNigga: 2:59pm
Recession to this guy means reloaded as he wasn't even bothered about the outcome of his action.
But others are though, read their reactions below...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/in-this-recession-see-what-this-guy-did.html?m=1
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by nuelsylves(m): 3:03pm
The phone must come from Sony family. Even the smallest Xperia is water proof. #teamxperiaz1
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by BankManager(m): 3:03pm
NOBODY WHO EARNS MONEY LEGITIMATELY ACTS LIKE THIS ANYWAY...
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Papykush: 3:03pm
The phone is waterproof and the Nigga is legit Gee...
Just Look at that girl at the background..look at her big tummy
Ewwwww
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Adaowerri111: 3:11pm
Too much blessings, God don't pass me by
Some ITK will start hating saying it's stupidity, oya wiseman, try make money make we see
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by MosakuAW(m): 3:35pm
To proof what?
Some young lads of this generation thinks that, the money they have today will last forever by acting this way.
#SMH
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by amiibaby(f): 3:36pm
Hmmmmm
ok
I have seen
Next
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by RichieDaVinci01(m): 3:36pm
IPhone 6+
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:36pm
nothing do d phone...water resistant
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by icemann(m): 3:36pm
Don't be fooled, The phone is water proof.
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by paradigmshift(m): 3:36pm
poor guys.... jokers n yeye ....
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by chinex276(m): 3:36pm
no be Benin street boys eveywhere .... nobody works hard and waste the money
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by sholay2011(m): 3:37pm
BankManager:Well said.
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by izzou(m): 3:37pm
Adaowerri111:
Change this mentality. Maybe God will then answer you
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by jajalucky: 3:37pm
iPhone 7
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Orpe7(m): 3:37pm
Its a water proof phone so no biggies. Thou its childish. Pray he doesnt fall to grass tomorrow
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by cutelover19(m): 3:37pm
ignorance
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by hahn(m): 3:37pm
Blacks will always continue to consume and not produce
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by henrydadon(m): 3:37pm
iphone 6 and 7..here in america where i stay it no big deal.
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Nellybobo(m): 3:37pm
who he epp?
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Lilimax(f): 3:37pm
Abeg which make of phone be that?
Nokia abi na Turaya?
Btw, see that lady pot belle
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by ileogbenfidel(m): 3:37pm
Jokers club in benin, where yahoo boys show off
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Arsenalholic(m): 3:38pm
It's the reigning thing
Almost all 'em Ghana burgers I know on my FB page have done this poo on FB live.
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Scream(m): 3:38pm
When the thinking faculty is on indefinite strike...
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Tazdroid(m): 3:38pm
Hehehe, too much money, too much crase
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by Sammypope4all(m): 3:38pm
Him mama fit no get pass 2 wrapper oo. Ode. Sometimes I wonder what runs in the mind of this kind. Even if it's worth 1k, someone somewhere you know needs it.
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by maberry(m): 3:38pm
See as the girl dey blush dey look the phone
Girls and vanity na 5&6
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:39pm
okene weed at work
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by smartmey61(m): 3:39pm
lol Nigerians too dey investigate lol. the phone case don enter no charging port no this no that
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by EmmaLege: 3:39pm
smh
|Re: Guy Pours Wine On His Phone At Jokers Club In Benin (Pic) by dee02(m): 3:39pm
icemann:
A lot of fools on here dont know, so thanks for enlightening them!
