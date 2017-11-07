Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante (6959 Views)

Student Stoned To Death By Vigilante In Benue (Photo) / Kenyan Man Found At A Bar Drinking On The Day Of His Burial (Photos) / Auchi Poly Student Dupes White Woman Of $267,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good Bye Uloko Lawrenta Apaume

The late Lawrenta was allegedly shot dead...

May her soul rest in peace...

Until her death she was a student of Banking and Finance HND 2...(Fresh Graduate)



Staff and Students of Auchi Polytechnic gonna miss you... #WapjuniorTV 1 Share

Hap mood turn to sad mood. amadioha will strike the vigilante that shot her. 1 Like

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace

. Ds is rily a sad incident.. God will help us in ds country. Amen

Rip



Wishing the vigilante this also

Rip.



Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive as ideal souvenir for your clients this Xmas and new year

Ah

this one is going to hell straight

RIP

Very painful! Indeed, no one knows the hour. Whether you're a Muslim, Christian, Atheist or pagan, do good deeds, desist from evil while you wait for when you'll have your last breath.



My slogan remains 'Be Gentle & Nice! 1 Like 1 Share

Pathetic.

I have tonnes of programming materials. Call or WhatsApp 08106501622 let's discuss.

All the hustles, sleepless nights, risks, insults received, money spent etc.......all rubbished and waisted by a bullet from an illiterate. When I think about all these, WATER RUAWAY MAA EYES! 5 Likes

may your soul rest in peace

So nobody knows where d vigilante is?... No form of investigation ? No arrest made? What a country

Hmm...Nawa

The only country that can survive the menace and insanity we are currently faced with is Nigeria. Nowhere in the world can a country survive these peril and danger we are seeing.

sleep well

Anarchy everywhere in Nigeria except rich people that lives in a bubble.

banme1:

this one is going to hell straight

You brain is going straight to hell for its senselessness You brain is going straight to hell for its senselessness 3 Likes

banme1:

this one is going to hell straight What's this one saying? What's this one saying? 1 Like

FarahAideed:





You brain is going straight to hell for its senselessness what is this thing doing here what is this thing doing here

banme1:

this one is going to hell straight

How stupid can you get and still be able to breathe? How stupid can you get and still be able to breathe? 3 Likes

banme1:

this one is going to hell straight are u God are u God

ooooo my GOD!!!!!



This hurts.



RIP to the dead.



GOD help us

May her soul rest in perfect peace.... ���

dhamstar:

are u God get away from here get away from here

banme1:

this one is going to hell straight nawao. You sure say you never smoke so? nawao. You sure say you never smoke so?

ifex370:





How stupid can you get and still be able to breathe? u must be really silly u must be really silly

Rip

Niyeal:

Hap mood turn to sad mood. amadioha will strike the vigilante that shot her.

Redirect ur prayers to the village people who did this.



This is obviously not ordinary (any student who dies on his/her graduation day, a few days after graduating or weeks to convocation, died a foreign death) Redirect ur prayers to the village people who did this.This is obviously not ordinary (any student who dies on his/her graduation day, a few days after graduating or weeks to convocation, died a foreign death)