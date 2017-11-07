₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Factfinder1(f): 3:08pm
Good Bye Uloko Lawrenta Apaume
The late Lawrenta was allegedly shot dead...
May her soul rest in peace...
Until her death she was a student of Banking and Finance HND 2...(Fresh Graduate)
Staff and Students of Auchi Polytechnic gonna miss you... #WapjuniorTV
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Niyeal(m): 3:31pm
Hap mood turn to sad mood. amadioha will strike the vigilante that shot her.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by aro1(m): 3:37pm
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace
. Ds is rily a sad incident.. God will help us in ds country. Amen
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by medolab90(m): 3:45pm
Rip
Wishing the vigilante this also
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by itiswellandwell: 3:45pm
Rip.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by magni2016(m): 3:45pm
Ah
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:46pm
this one is going to hell straight
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by donblade85555(m): 3:46pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Kizyte(m): 3:46pm
Very painful! Indeed, no one knows the hour. Whether you're a Muslim, Christian, Atheist or pagan, do good deeds, desist from evil while you wait for when you'll have your last breath.
My slogan remains 'Be Gentle & Nice!
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ReverseEngineer: 3:47pm
Pathetic.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by PointZerom: 3:47pm
All the hustles, sleepless nights, risks, insults received, money spent etc.......all rubbished and waisted by a bullet from an illiterate. When I think about all these, WATER RUAWAY MAA EYES!
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ebhohimimen(m): 3:47pm
may your soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by holuwajobar(m): 3:47pm
So nobody knows where d vigilante is?... No form of investigation ? No arrest made? What a country
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by AgroSeeds: 3:47pm
Hmm...Nawa
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by 9jvirgin(m): 3:47pm
The only country that can survive the menace and insanity we are currently faced with is Nigeria. Nowhere in the world can a country survive these peril and danger we are seeing.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Offpoint: 3:47pm
sleep well
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by shine12: 3:49pm
Anarchy everywhere in Nigeria except rich people that lives in a bubble.
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by FarahAideed: 3:49pm
banme1:
You brain is going straight to hell for its senselessness
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by asuustrike2009: 3:50pm
banme1:What's this one saying?
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:50pm
FarahAideed:what is this thing doing here
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ifex370(m): 3:50pm
banme1:
How stupid can you get and still be able to breathe?
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by dhamstar(m): 3:50pm
banme1:are u God
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Harrybarca(m): 3:51pm
ooooo my GOD!!!!!
This hurts.
RIP to the dead.
GOD help us
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by hardemola023: 3:51pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace.... ���
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:51pm
dhamstar:get away from here
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Heineken(m): 3:51pm
banme1:nawao. You sure say you never smoke so?
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:52pm
ifex370:u must be really silly
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Oxster(m): 3:52pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by teflonjake(m): 3:52pm
Niyeal:
Redirect ur prayers to the village people who did this.
This is obviously not ordinary (any student who dies on his/her graduation day, a few days after graduating or weeks to convocation, died a foreign death)
|Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ultramedia1234: 3:52pm
RIP
