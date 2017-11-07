₦airaland Forum

Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Factfinder1(f): 3:08pm
Good Bye Uloko Lawrenta Apaume
The late Lawrenta was allegedly shot dead...
May her soul rest in peace...
Until her death she was a student of Banking and Finance HND 2...(Fresh Graduate)

Staff and Students of Auchi Polytechnic gonna miss you... #WapjuniorTV

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Niyeal(m): 3:31pm
Hap mood turn to sad mood. amadioha will strike the vigilante that shot her.

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by aro1(m): 3:37pm
May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace
. Ds is rily a sad incident.. God will help us in ds country. Amen
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by medolab90(m): 3:45pm
Rip

Wishing the vigilante this also
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by itiswellandwell: 3:45pm
Rip.

Rip.
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by magni2016(m): 3:45pm
Ah
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:46pm
this one is going to hell straight
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by donblade85555(m): 3:46pm
RIP
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Kizyte(m): 3:46pm
Very painful! Indeed, no one knows the hour. Whether you're a Muslim, Christian, Atheist or pagan, do good deeds, desist from evil while you wait for when you'll have your last breath.

My slogan remains 'Be Gentle & Nice!

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ReverseEngineer: 3:47pm
Pathetic.
Pathetic.
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by PointZerom: 3:47pm
All the hustles, sleepless nights, risks, insults received, money spent etc.......all rubbished and waisted by a bullet from an illiterate. When I think about all these, WATER RUAWAY MAA EYES!

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ebhohimimen(m): 3:47pm
may your soul rest in peace
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by holuwajobar(m): 3:47pm
So nobody knows where d vigilante is?... No form of investigation ? No arrest made? What a country
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by AgroSeeds: 3:47pm
Hmm...Nawa
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by 9jvirgin(m): 3:47pm
The only country that can survive the menace and insanity we are currently faced with is Nigeria. Nowhere in the world can a country survive these peril and danger we are seeing.
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Offpoint: 3:47pm
sleep well
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by shine12: 3:49pm
Anarchy everywhere in Nigeria except rich people that lives in a bubble.
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by FarahAideed: 3:49pm
banme1:
this one is going to hell straight

You brain is going straight to hell for its senselessness

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by asuustrike2009: 3:50pm
banme1:
this one is going to hell straight
What's this one saying?

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:50pm
FarahAideed:


You brain is going straight to hell for its senselessness
what is this thing doing here
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ifex370(m): 3:50pm
banme1:
this one is going to hell straight

How stupid can you get and still be able to breathe?

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by dhamstar(m): 3:50pm
banme1:
this one is going to hell straight
are u God
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Harrybarca(m): 3:51pm
ooooo my GOD!!!!!

This hurts.

RIP to the dead.

GOD help us

Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by hardemola023: 3:51pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace.... ���
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:51pm
dhamstar:
are u God
get away from here
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Heineken(m): 3:51pm
banme1:
this one is going to hell straight
nawao. You sure say you never smoke so?
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by banme1(m): 3:52pm
ifex370:


How stupid can you get and still be able to breathe?
u must be really silly
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by Oxster(m): 3:52pm
Rip
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by teflonjake(m): 3:52pm
Niyeal:
Hap mood turn to sad mood. amadioha will strike the vigilante that shot her.

Redirect ur prayers to the village people who did this.

This is obviously not ordinary (any student who dies on his/her graduation day, a few days after graduating or weeks to convocation, died a foreign death)
Re: Burial Photos Of Female Auchi Poly Student Shot Dead By Vigilante by ultramedia1234: 3:52pm
RIP

