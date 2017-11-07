₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by MisterLomantic: 3:27pm
It is increasingly uncommon to find a head coach who negotiates their own transfers and Antonio Conte worked in conjunction with Emenalo and club director Marina Granovskaia until the former decided to quit on Monday.
http://www.goal.com/en-ng/amp/news/michael-emenalo-chelsea-transfer-news/1iuzgb9qg6le51skpv626uicwx
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by majamajic(m): 3:32pm
ok
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by DanseMacabre(m): 3:52pm
Quite an expository read, but I don't think it answers why Emenalo left.
104 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by ufuosman(m): 3:57pm
Too long to read, I don't think I hv exam on dis! lol
7 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by NwaChibuzor: 5:32pm
That Emenalo ran the affairs of chelsea like a typical Nigerian. Very corrupt and after nothing but his own stomach. Glad he left .
Nicholas Goodison once said ''A tired chairman is a bad chairman. A dead one is usually worse.''
2 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Kobicove(m): 5:32pm
You still have not told us why he left the club
18 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Movicq(m): 5:33pm
emenalo my ballz
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Earthquake1: 5:33pm
DanseMacabre:
Emenalo left because Conte didn't like him, so Conte went to the boss.
Conte- Boss it's either me or Emenalo
Boss- Ok I choose you.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Alezy(m): 5:35pm
That guy had too much power. At a point I was thinking he is the cause of coaches leaving but then he did a good job with some great players he brought to the club
2 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by vicfajeze(m): 5:40pm
makes no sence
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by GrandMufti: 5:41pm
DanseMacabre:
Exactly
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by GreenMavro: 5:41pm
hmm
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by free2ryhme: 5:43pm
This jargon did not explain why emenalo left.
The writer was only playing with words and fooling the readers
21 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by ensamy: 5:43pm
He wants to take up a coaching job, that's why he left.
1 Like
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Nihilist: 5:44pm
Crap
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Kenon9: 5:45pm
This article didn't really explain why he left. The fact is that you have Roman the owner of the club,Marina the Director and more or less the 2nd in command,then you have Emenalo in that order of hierarchy.
Anything that goes wrong in Chelsea;results,failed transfers etc the blames of the English fans doesn't go to Roman or Marina it goes directly to Emenalo.
I think he has given a lot to the club but doesn't feel appreciated enough. He felt he was always the scapegoat. I think he just got fed up of everything
While Roman and Marina are fiercely private people,the decision of Emenalo to come out to speak to the press on Mourinho sack didn't go well against the British fans.
He has done well...we wish him the best in his future endeavours
9 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by johnstar(m): 5:45pm
Ok
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Webman007: 5:46pm
Off to Monaco
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by DoTheNeedful: 5:47pm
NwaChibuzor:
I can see envy and jealousy written all over your post. Why do you black people like hating people of your kind who rise to top positions? You sound inferior and like a white man ass-licker.
12 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by thunderbabs(m): 5:49pm
NwaChibuzor:
This I.d looks familiar..... nwaAmaikpe.....
5 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by ajibolabd: 5:54pm
Thank God he left
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by royalamour(m): 5:56pm
NwaChibuzor:
As if you were there? You are a stark liar.
1 Like
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by lenghtinny(m): 5:57pm
Story story
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Oyiboman69: 6:00pm
NwaChibuzor:
1 Like
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by tansho(m): 6:02pm
Now, I know why he left
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by handsomeyinka(m): 6:05pm
NwaChibuzor:Are you also corrupt as a Nigerian?.....Emenalo isn't corrupt but conte just don't like his style of approach...if Emenalo don't know what he was doing,he won't be there for 10years..
His a good technical director,have met him twice and his got good negotiating skills and his got a simple life style,his even one of the reason victor Moses got his wings back to chelsea.
His a Nigerian,his our brother,let's be happy cos it's not easy to be at that position all through..
Wishing him the best..
11 Likes
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by doe: 6:06pm
Waffling about nothing. Misleading headline.
1 Like
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by Xyzee: 6:15pm
But their net spend since January 2017 is now a profit following the sale of Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid
Is the above statement correct?
|Re: Why Michael Emenalo Quit Chelsea by trustibk(m): 6:16pm
hmm
