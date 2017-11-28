₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by taguafuo: 8:23pm On Nov 27
Monaco have announced the appointment of the former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo as their sporting director. The 52-year-old resigned from his post at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago and has taken on a similar role at the Ligue 1 club.
Emenalo, who will work under the vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, told the Monaco website: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for me in such a high-quality project. Monaco have shown great [progress] in the past few seasons and I am convinced that the club will keep being successful.
“Vadim Vasilyev convinced me to join AS Monaco and I believe this is the right choice for me after my decision to leave Chelsea.”
Vasilyev said: “His know-how in [the] scouting network, as well as the technical skills he developed working in one of the most successful clubs in the world in the past few years, are the main reasons leading us to present him our ambitious challenge.”
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/nov/27/michael-emenalo-monaco-sporting-director-chelsea
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Sunofgod(m): 8:26pm On Nov 27
Good for him....
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by wisino1(m): 8:42pm On Nov 27
I love it when Nigerian are doing great
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by maxiuc(m): 10:27pm On Nov 27
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by chloride6: 10:27pm On Nov 27
Wow....this is even bigger than his former job....
Monaco home of talent
Modified
Why do folks on this thread believe that emenalo is a loss for Chelsea. Emenalo was good but not irreplaceable.
No be emenalo go buy bakayoko?
Besides this would give Conte the free hand he has been looking for. No room for excuses.
Last summer was a transfer disater. Let's hope they can fix it in January.
7 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:27pm On Nov 27
We guess as much that France is the next destination.
Was thinking it's gonna be PSG, but Monaco is a good club also.
France: The country of the MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER IN THE WORLD!!
All da best Mr Michael Emenalo.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by bignero: 10:28pm On Nov 27
igbo kwenu
9 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by wildcatter23(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
Methinks that his Leaving Chelsea FC seems more like an upgrade.
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Raiders: 10:28pm On Nov 27
lucky man making money.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by quiverfull(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
One man's meat is obviously another man's poison.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Footballyarn(m): 10:28pm On Nov 27
Great
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by bignero: 10:29pm On Nov 27
wisino1:
if he carried drugs..youall will call him a biafran
quantinue
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Ezedon(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
Good news
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by akannishemilore(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
Just weeks after he left one. He had gotten anoder job else were probably with a better pay
Reverse is d case in Nija. To get one gan na die
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by generalbush(m): 10:29pm On Nov 27
Hmmm
They should make him NFF chairman na.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by DaddyKross: 10:30pm On Nov 27
chloride6:
The Shekpe fans wee not laik this. Take cover, i repeat, take cover. Tiri sefun sefun tiri h'ova.
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Spanner4(m): 10:30pm On Nov 27
I know of a club that won't be happy with this......
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by tzoracle: 10:31pm On Nov 27
bignero:
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by TANTUMERGO007: 10:31pm On Nov 27
wisino1:
Fixed
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by jeeqaa7(m): 10:31pm On Nov 27
Bad guys
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Laple0541(m): 10:32pm On Nov 27
Sharp guy, make him go chop them there too like him do for Chelsea.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by origima: 10:32pm On Nov 27
bignero:
Yes na.Ndigbo don't carry drugs but IPOB terrorist
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by bignero: 10:32pm On Nov 27
origima:
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Charly68: 10:33pm On Nov 27
One Igbo guy that is giving us joy & making us proud ..keep flying my brother.
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by bentlywills(m): 10:33pm On Nov 27
Good
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Kingdov(m): 10:34pm On Nov 27
bignero:no mind the hypocrite bro.. he will not call his father and mother pig and idiot call its good news.emenalo is now nigerian not ipod yoot
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by kenonze(f): 10:34pm On Nov 27
Give it time,
CFC will still go back to him
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:34pm On Nov 27
Nice One
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by trustibk1(m): 10:34pm On Nov 27
Lol
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by doclatom(m): 10:35pm On Nov 27
If he works tirelessly there and proves his quality again behind the scenes, helping Monaco to challenge the likes of PSG in terms of quality players and value-for-money transfers, believe me, in few years time, clubs like Madrid, Barcelona FC, Juventus, and even PSG will be looking to lure him. Emenalo has brains. I like him.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by kay29000(m): 10:36pm On Nov 27
nice deal
|Re: Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit by Rogersmith(m): 10:38pm On Nov 27
Congratulations!! South of France what a place to stay
1 Like
