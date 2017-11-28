Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Michael Emenalo Appointed As Monaco Sporting Director Weeks After Chelsea Exit (6758 Views)

Emenalo, who will work under the vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, told the Monaco website: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for me in such a high-quality project. Monaco have shown great [progress] in the past few seasons and I am convinced that the club will keep being successful.



“Vadim Vasilyev convinced me to join AS Monaco and I believe this is the right choice for me after my decision to leave Chelsea.”



Vasilyev said: “His know-how in [the] scouting network, as well as the technical skills he developed working in one of the most successful clubs in the world in the past few years, are the main reasons leading us to present him our ambitious challenge.”



Monaco have announced the appointment of the former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo as their sporting director. The 52-year-old resigned from his post at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago and has taken on a similar role at the Ligue 1 club.

Good for him.... 3 Likes

I love it when Nigerian are doing great 39 Likes 1 Share





Monaco home of talent



Why do folks on this thread believe that emenalo is a loss for Chelsea. Emenalo was good but not irreplaceable.



No be emenalo go buy bakayoko?



Besides this would give Conte the free hand he has been looking for. No room for excuses.



Wow....this is even bigger than his former job....Monaco home of talentModifiedWhy do folks on this thread believe that emenalo is a loss for Chelsea. Emenalo was good but not irreplaceable.No be emenalo go buy bakayoko?Besides this would give Conte the free hand he has been looking for. No room for excuses.Last summer was a transfer disater. Let's hope they can fix it in January.

We guess as much that France is the next destination.

Was thinking it's gonna be PSG, but Monaco is a good club also.



France: The country of the MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYER IN THE WORLD!!

All da best Mr Michael Emenalo. 5 Likes 1 Share

igbo kwenu 9 Likes

Methinks that his Leaving Chelsea FC seems more like an upgrade. 3 Likes

lucky man making money. 1 Like 1 Share

One man's meat is obviously another man's poison.

Great

I love it when Nigerian are doing great

if he carried drugs..youall will call him a biafran



quantinue

Good news

Just weeks after he left one. He had gotten anoder job else were probably with a better pay







Reverse is d case in Nija. To get one gan na die

Hmmm



They should make him NFF chairman na. 1 Like

Wow....this is even bigger than his former job....



Monaco home of talent



The Shekpe fans wee not laik this. Take cover, i repeat, take cover. Tiri sefun sefun tiri h'ova. 2 Likes





I know of a club that won't be happy with this...... I know of a club that won't be happy with this......

if he carried drugs..youall will call him a biafran

I love it when IBO are doing great

Fixed

Bad guys

Sharp guy, make him go chop them there too like him do for Chelsea.

if he carried drugs..youall will call him a biafran



Yes na.Ndigbo don't carry drugs but IPOB terrorist

Yes na.Ndigbo don't carry drugs but IPOB terrorist



One Igbo guy that is giving us joy & making us proud ..keep flying my brother.

Good

if he carried drugs..youall will call him a biafran



no mind the hypocrite bro.. he will not call his father and mother pig and idiot call its good news.emenalo is now nigerian not ipod yoot



Give it time,

CFC will still go back to him

Nice One

Lol

If he works tirelessly there and proves his quality again behind the scenes, helping Monaco to challenge the likes of PSG in terms of quality players and value-for-money transfers, believe me, in few years time, clubs like Madrid, Barcelona FC, Juventus, and even PSG will be looking to lure him. Emenalo has brains. I like him. 1 Like

nice deal