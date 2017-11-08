₦airaland Forum

Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by robotix: 4:11pm On Nov 07
Nairalanders, Please this post deserve immediate front page. This unacceptable and justice needs to be served.

Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba Accuses Father Hyacinth Okwara Of Assault, Trying To Flog Her

The man at the center of my post is Father Hyacinth Okwara, a Catholic priest. He's the principal of Imo Girls college owerri. The school on okigwe road, close to the flyover.

At 9:45 am, I drove into the school premises to make inquiries about the admission procedures. I have a domestic assistant that was brought to me about a week ago,so I wanted to know what I have to do to get her registered in the school.

I parked and headed straight to the administration building.

I saw three women seated and attending to students, I told them that I wanted to make some inquiries pertaining to admission, they said I was in the right place and asked me to take a seat.

While waiting for her to round up what she was doing, a priest in an all white garb walked in.

He came to me and said that he thought I was Bob Marley when I was walking in. I smiled, thinking he was trying to either banter or throw me a compliment.

He now asked "why are you dressed like this? I replied and asked him what he meant"? I told him that is a week day and I'm working and this is how workers dress.. I was still smiling, trying to humor him and seriously hoping that it was all a joke.

He said" and why do you have a hair like that? I looked at the teachers, all with their weavon hair. I now turned and said " father these are braids"plus I only came here to make inquiries.

He said.. Oh! You're laughing! oya get up and get out. Go and change. We don't tolerate hair like these here.

Then it dawned on me. I turned to the woman in front of me and I asked her if I was in model government college school? Maybe I was in the wrong place. While I was talking to the teacher.. This priest, went in and grabbed a cane and started coming menacingly towards me with it
He wanted to start flogging me,screaming that I was indecent and a bad influence on the girls who saw me come in. He had to be held down by four women and man.

There are things that shouldn't happen to people like me. I defend people I don't know when I see them in similar circumstance.
I told him he was in for a storm. I told him to hold on tight.. That this isn't the end. The teachers started pleading with me.. They said he's the Governor's brother and as such is untouchable.

While all these was happening, another man walked in. I don't know his position in the school but he seems to have a bit of authority. The teachers told him what happened. He held my hands and apologized profusely. He begged me to calm down and ignore the priest. Meanwhile the priest already left the scene as at then. The teachers told me I haven't seen anything.

They said that if he can do this to me.. A complete stranger, that I should imagine what they go through on daily basis.
Violence against women is something that we discuss here all the time. The blatant disrespect that women are constantly subjected to at every turn.

A principal in a public government school has no right to regulate what a mother should or shouldn't wear to a school where he's just a worker.
Now I don't know the laws and regulations they have in these schools.. But decency I know can be subjective.
So what was the yard stick he used to measure my indecency?

On the threat to Life..
One would think a priest should know better...but alas, I was wrong.
He was going to flog me with a cane if not that he was held down.

A man who sees women from such a myopic lens is not qualified to be the principal of an all girls school. What is he teaching these girls? That violence against women is OK?

That a man or a priest can flog a woman and get away with it? In which Bible or laws was that written?

If you're reading this.. We all should raise our voices collectively. The impunity and corruption that trails my state is way too much to comprehend.

The Governor's brother has no immunity the last time I checked. The Governor's brother is just another human who has to abide by the laws like every other person. Sometimes we think the people who abuse women and children are just thugs and rogues .. But no. They're are closer than you think.

They're families.. Pastors.. Priest.. Men in position of authority who instead of using it for good.. Abuse all the power and privilege that comes with his office.
I have already gone to my lawyer .

I'm suing him for abuse of power, threat to do bodily harm and violence.
The complaints against him by teachers in the schools are as follows:
He comes in the morning and leaves by 10 am same morning for the whole day. And he has done that very other day for the past 3 years.
The school has never held a board meeting,because he refused to come and see what's happening.
He's very abusive towards the students Teachers and everybody .

The teachers said that he's mentally unbalanced and not in a position to be the principal of a school.
There has been major complaints against him, some has been directed to the commissioner of education and the government house, yet nothing has been done till date.

The teachers are all disgruntled and wiling to testify against him. I have voice recordings and pictures to buttress these. .
I went back there by 11 am with my husband. Met and spoke to some of the teachers. I saw different hair Styles and also took pictures, most crazier than me. So these has nothing to do with the school rules and regulations.

The students were all over the place and no lectures or teaching was going on. I went round. These kids were left to their whims and nothing was going on there.

I guess free education comes with complete negligence....
He needs to resign and we can make it happen
I have it also on good authority that complains has been made to the ministry of Education.

They need to do the needful.
I guess things went these bad because nobody has been able to talk,or take it up officially seeing as he's the golden egg of the Governor. ..
It ends here..

Check for my attire today in the Comment, the one that earned me a flogging. Let's share until it gets to relevant authorities. Our children deserve a decent education and a great atmosphere for their academic work. More than anything they deserve a good role Model and a principal is a major role model.

#JusticeForVivian

https://www.facebook.com/dimgba.uloma/posts/10155689907933260

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Nbote(m): 4:25pm On Nov 07
Dis is absolutely wrong. Respect dey say is reciprocal.. Even if he felt d dressing wasn't modest enough to his standards, is dat how he is supposed to have reacted? And to think he was actually going to harass a parent for crying out loud.. I won't b surprised if he actually molests some of d students and considering d power he claims to wield as a "governor's broda" it wouldn't come to light...
Apart from suing him and d skool, report him to d Catholic church... Good Riddance..
Can anything gud come out of my Imo state under Rocha's?

19 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by teresafaith(f): 4:26pm On Nov 07
All you devilish possessed foools, trying so...... Hard to demonize the catholic church and its priests will fail woefully

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by hatchy: 4:29pm On Nov 07
Chisos!
Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Luckylife(m): 5:14pm On Nov 07
teresafaith:
All you devilish possessed foools, trying so...... Hard to demonize the catholic church and its priests will fail woefully
I really doubt if you read the post before using your fingers meant to type ,by showing good example . I strongly doubt too if you are a Catholic by exposing how lust you are ,in reading, understanding and showing good example. A priest is not an angel but human who can make mistakes, also need caution when the needs arise .You need to apologise for that derogatory word "fooool" to prove you are human that can make mistakes too .

Concerning the issue madam thanks for take it upon your self to set things right and the Lord is your strength when you are doing the right things .

82 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by nnamdibig(m): 5:22pm On Nov 07
Rochas and Bellow are actually fighting for the position of the worst governor ever in nigeria history.



Governor brother my ass.
Old fool.
He should be reported to Catholic Church too.

7 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by MhizzAJ(f): 5:32pm On Nov 07
I see
He is mentally unbalanced

What nonsense

7 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by LadySarah(f): 5:33pm On Nov 07
A very stupid man i must say.I even tot she was wearing something skimpy/revealing.

23 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Oyindidi(f): 6:00pm On Nov 07
Sue him

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by SmellingAnus(m): 6:35pm On Nov 07
He was wrong to have tried to flog you... But it's possible that wearing of trousers by females prohibited there ... Although I am not a Catholic... Just behave like the Romans when you get to Rome... The Priest was wrong anyway, but he is probably a very conservative person...

4 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Mznaett(f): 7:30pm On Nov 07
The priest is mentally unstable...

He has some deep issues and must have suffered some intense psychological trauma to cause him to act out this way. He's not normal at all.

5 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Fyi0: 7:43pm On Nov 07
Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwww
Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by robotix: 8:18pm On Nov 07
SmellingAnus:
He was wrong to have tried to flog you... But it's possible that trousers worn by females are not allied there... Although I am not a Catholic... Just behave like the Romans when you get to Rome... The Priest was wrong anyway, but he is probably a very conservative person...
How is she supposed to know when it is her first time there? Even a that, how dare he raise his hands to beat another man's wife and a full grown adult? Will you tolerate such?

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Viking007(m): 10:05pm On Nov 07
LadySarah:
A very stupid man i must say.I even tot she was wearing something skimpy/revealing.
Even if she was wearing a skmpy dress, when did the so called "priest" become a fashion police - that he can now assault people?

21 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Pidgin2(f): 1:07am
She's decently dressed but where is the braid?
Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by modelmike7(m): 9:02am
HABA FATHER!!!
Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by NwaAmaikpe: 9:04am
shocked

This is obviously a case of slander from a bitter, scorned woman who was dumped by her Reverend father lover.

It makes no sense to anyone with the spirit of discernment.

I'd advise her to move on and count her losses. She should have seen it coming because after lecturers, Reverend Fathers have the highest rate of lover-turnover.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Diso60090(m): 9:04am
your eyes reach am tafia
Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by olumaxi(m): 9:04am
He wants to flog her wit kondo cheesy
Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by free2ryhme: 9:04am
Father no see how he want take toast the babe come dey use flogging as scope grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by festwiz(m): 9:05am
When catholics see this post...

14 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by gragraboy: 9:05am
teresafaith:
All you devilish possessed foools, trying so...... Hard to demonize the catholic church and its priests will fail woefully
What of the possessed priest?

8 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by BluntBoy(m): 9:05am
He looks like David Oyedepo, the witch hunter. They only know how to flex their muscles and fake authority against women and little girls.

9 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by ChappyChase(m): 9:05am
teresafaith:
All you devilish possessed foools, trying so...... Hard to demonize the catholic church and its priests will fail woefully
Where is this coming from

1 Like

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Alexgeneration(m): 9:05am
Let's hear the Rev. Father's side of the story.

4 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by psalmhorah(m): 9:06am
what is wrong in d dressing ??

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by nonye6194(m): 9:06am
robotix:
Nairalanders, Please this post deserve immediate front page. This unacceptable and justice needs to be served.

Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba Accuses Father Hyacinth Okwara Of Assault, Trying To Flog Her



https://www.facebook.com/dimgba.uloma/posts/10155689907933260


there are always two sides to a story. Don't judge till you hear the other side of the story,

4 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by BruncleZuma: 9:06am
grin grin grin grin

Him think say nah Madonna University him dey ni?

3 Likes

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by kingPhidel(m): 9:07am
That reason no genuine, there's more to it as o dey see so

Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by free2ryhme: 9:08am
teresafaith:
All you devilish possessed foools, trying so...... Hard to demonize the catholic church and its priests will fail woefully

Just shut up

10 Likes

