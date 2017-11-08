₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by robotix: 4:11pm On Nov 07
Nairalanders, Please this post deserve immediate front page. This unacceptable and justice needs to be served.
Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba Accuses Father Hyacinth Okwara Of Assault, Trying To Flog Her
The man at the center of my post is Father Hyacinth Okwara, a Catholic priest. He's the principal of Imo Girls college owerri. The school on okigwe road, close to the flyover.
https://www.facebook.com/dimgba.uloma/posts/10155689907933260
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Nbote(m): 4:25pm On Nov 07
Dis is absolutely wrong. Respect dey say is reciprocal.. Even if he felt d dressing wasn't modest enough to his standards, is dat how he is supposed to have reacted? And to think he was actually going to harass a parent for crying out loud.. I won't b surprised if he actually molests some of d students and considering d power he claims to wield as a "governor's broda" it wouldn't come to light...
Apart from suing him and d skool, report him to d Catholic church... Good Riddance..
Can anything gud come out of my Imo state under Rocha's?
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by teresafaith(f): 4:26pm On Nov 07
All you devilish possessed foools, trying so...... Hard to demonize the catholic church and its priests will fail woefully
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by hatchy: 4:29pm On Nov 07
Chisos!
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Luckylife(m): 5:14pm On Nov 07
teresafaith:I really doubt if you read the post before using your fingers meant to type ,by showing good example . I strongly doubt too if you are a Catholic by exposing how lust you are ,in reading, understanding and showing good example. A priest is not an angel but human who can make mistakes, also need caution when the needs arise .You need to apologise for that derogatory word "fooool" to prove you are human that can make mistakes too .
Concerning the issue madam thanks for take it upon your self to set things right and the Lord is your strength when you are doing the right things .
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by nnamdibig(m): 5:22pm On Nov 07
Rochas and Bellow are actually fighting for the position of the worst governor ever in nigeria history.
Governor brother my ass.
Old fool.
He should be reported to Catholic Church too.
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by MhizzAJ(f): 5:32pm On Nov 07
I see
He is mentally unbalanced
What nonsense
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by LadySarah(f): 5:33pm On Nov 07
A very stupid man i must say.I even tot she was wearing something skimpy/revealing.
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Oyindidi(f): 6:00pm On Nov 07
Sue him
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by SmellingAnus(m): 6:35pm On Nov 07
He was wrong to have tried to flog you... But it's possible that wearing of trousers by females prohibited there ... Although I am not a Catholic... Just behave like the Romans when you get to Rome... The Priest was wrong anyway, but he is probably a very conservative person...
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Mznaett(f): 7:30pm On Nov 07
The priest is mentally unstable...
He has some deep issues and must have suffered some intense psychological trauma to cause him to act out this way. He's not normal at all.
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Fyi0: 7:43pm On Nov 07
Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by robotix: 8:18pm On Nov 07
SmellingAnus:How is she supposed to know when it is her first time there? Even a that, how dare he raise his hands to beat another man's wife and a full grown adult? Will you tolerate such?
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Viking007(m): 10:05pm On Nov 07
LadySarah:Even if she was wearing a skmpy dress, when did the so called "priest" become a fashion police - that he can now assault people?
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Pidgin2(f): 1:07am
She's decently dressed but where is the braid?
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by modelmike7(m): 9:02am
HABA FATHER!!!
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by NwaAmaikpe: 9:04am
This is obviously a case of slander from a bitter, scorned woman who was dumped by her Reverend father lover.
It makes no sense to anyone with the spirit of discernment.
I'd advise her to move on and count her losses. She should have seen it coming because after lecturers, Reverend Fathers have the highest rate of lover-turnover.
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Diso60090(m): 9:04am
your eyes reach am tafia
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by olumaxi(m): 9:04am
He wants to flog her wit kondo
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by free2ryhme: 9:04am
Father no see how he want take toast the babe come dey use flogging as scope
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by festwiz(m): 9:05am
When catholics see this post...
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by gragraboy: 9:05am
teresafaith:What of the possessed priest?
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by BluntBoy(m): 9:05am
He looks like David Oyedepo, the witch hunter. They only know how to flex their muscles and fake authority against women and little girls.
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by ChappyChase(m): 9:05am
teresafaith:Where is this coming from
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by Alexgeneration(m): 9:05am
Let's hear the Rev. Father's side of the story.
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by psalmhorah(m): 9:06am
what is wrong in d dressing ??
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by nonye6194(m): 9:06am
robotix:
there are always two sides to a story. Don't judge till you hear the other side of the story,
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by BruncleZuma: 9:06am
Him think say nah Madonna University him dey ni?
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by kingPhidel(m): 9:07am
That reason no genuine, there's more to it as o dey see so
|Re: Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba by free2ryhme: 9:08am
teresafaith:
Just shut up
