Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Emmahunk(m): 7:44am
Miss Common wealth beauty pageant ; Enugu State Baby of the year 2003 Crowned: stunning photos

The great author of the popular novel, "the beautiful ones are not yet born" will be pleasantly surprised at the gathering of teen beauty queens recently at this year's Miss Common Wealth beauty pageant contest organised by one of the Country's Unity Schools, (FGGC) Umuahia.
The breath-taking contest of raw, pure and unadulterated beauty and intellectual prowess, featured one of our own, who earlier this year celebrated her birthday with so much show of love from Nairalanders.
Representing the Country India, Vivian , Oluomachukwu sent the crowd into frenzy as she made her entrance in the Indian Native attire. She was indeed a sight to behold and a bundle of talents as she cleverly answered questions from the judges to the admiration of the excited crowd and supporters.
Speaking to her supporters shortly after being Crowned the new "Miss Common Wealth Princess", talked about her dreams and role models.
" I really want to be a Medical doctor so I can help humanity" She quipped. "However, I have always known that I have this flair for acting and modelling and will want to give it a shot in the near future" she concluded.
On her role model, she chose Mercy Johnson, Linda Ikeji and Omotola Jolade and can't wait to meet them.
When asked why the choice of the three artistes, she responded. " I love children and will want to have a beautiful and happy family free of controversies like Mercy Johnson and Omotola. Linda Ikeji is independent, classy and loves helping young women and I love her for that."
Show some love Nairalanders, let's wish the new "Princess" the very best in her reign with the queen.

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 1:48pm
Beauty with Brain!!!
All the best!!!

FTC!!!

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 2:59pm
I love babies kiss
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:59pm
LOVELY. PRETTY. BEAUTIFUL
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by davidodiba(m): 2:59pm
G
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by DonPiiko: 3:00pm
Cute chic, I can be her sugar daddy

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by DarkMagic(m): 3:00pm
.
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by philo04(m): 3:00pm
the way chidern deh take grow fast deh fear me....nah so I be deh take toast one last week dem tell me say nah 14yrs .....Agric children

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by funnynation(m): 3:00pm
Igbo Amaka.. 042 ndi OMA. Congratulations! Shine on!

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:00pm
Congrats to her
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by sorry1(m): 3:00pm
angry

I wanted not to give a fvck until I found out she's igbo.
angry

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Checked86: 3:00pm
042
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 3:01pm
AFONJAS WONT LIKE THIS,,,

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by saaedlee: 3:01pm
wow... is she up to 18? (2018-2003=)
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Faceville: 3:01pm
"Beauty from the East" cool

The sun must always Rise grin

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by dominique(f): 3:01pm
Congrats to her
Wey her baby pics naa?
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 3:02pm
What a pretty damsel





Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by simplistical: 3:02pm
Rip to the dead cry
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by ELgordo(m): 3:03pm
Ovoko!
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Checked86: 3:03pm
sorry1:
angry

I wanted not to give a fvck until I found out she's igbo.
angry
....and Bleep was given, eventually

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by neslonchemicals: 3:07pm
She's blessed
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 3:12pm
first girl in last pic get big something behind... oomoh

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 3:13pm
osuofia2:
AFONJAS WONT LIKE THIS,,,

I'm Yoruba and i love it... oya what else?

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 3:18pm
DonPiiko:
Cute chic, I can be her sugar daddy

Because you're drinking LION?
undecided undecided
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 3:20pm
iamtardey:



I'm Yoruba and i love it... oya what else?
shut up, almajiri like you

Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by DonPiiko: 3:22pm
Yeah you know something better?
MistadeRegal:


Because you're drinking LION?
undecided undecided
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Chikita66(f): 3:25pm
Everybody wants to be a medical doctor but things don't always go the way we want.
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 3:28pm
DonPiiko:
Cute chic, I can be her sugar daddy
Make ur leg reach ground first grin
Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 3:34pm
osuofia2:
shut up, almajiri like you
what's almajiri?

