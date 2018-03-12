₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,313 members, 4,132,067 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at 04:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) (8589 Views)
Father Hyacinth Okwara Tried To Flog Me - Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba / Dolapo Makunjuola Wins Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant In Lagos (Pics) / Vivian Nnnebedum Wins Car As She Emerges Most Beautiful Model In Imo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Emmahunk(m): 7:44am
Miss Common wealth beauty pageant ; Enugu State Baby of the year 2003 Crowned: stunning photos
The great author of the popular novel, "the beautiful ones are not yet born" will be pleasantly surprised at the gathering of teen beauty queens recently at this year's Miss Common Wealth beauty pageant contest organised by one of the Country's Unity Schools, (FGGC) Umuahia.
The breath-taking contest of raw, pure and unadulterated beauty and intellectual prowess, featured one of our own, who earlier this year celebrated her birthday with so much show of love from Nairalanders.
Representing the Country India, Vivian , Oluomachukwu sent the crowd into frenzy as she made her entrance in the Indian Native attire. She was indeed a sight to behold and a bundle of talents as she cleverly answered questions from the judges to the admiration of the excited crowd and supporters.
Speaking to her supporters shortly after being Crowned the new "Miss Common Wealth Princess", talked about her dreams and role models.
" I really want to be a Medical doctor so I can help humanity" She quipped. "However, I have always known that I have this flair for acting and modelling and will want to give it a shot in the near future" she concluded.
On her role model, she chose Mercy Johnson, Linda Ikeji and Omotola Jolade and can't wait to meet them.
When asked why the choice of the three artistes, she responded. " I love children and will want to have a beautiful and happy family free of controversies like Mercy Johnson and Omotola. Linda Ikeji is independent, classy and loves helping young women and I love her for that."
Show some love Nairalanders, let's wish the new "Princess" the very best in her reign with the queen.
3 Likes
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 1:48pm
Beauty with Brain!!!
All the best!!!
FTC!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 2:59pm
I love babies
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:59pm
LOVELY. PRETTY. BEAUTIFUL
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by davidodiba(m): 2:59pm
G
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by DonPiiko: 3:00pm
Cute chic, I can be her sugar daddy
4 Likes
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by DarkMagic(m): 3:00pm
.
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by philo04(m): 3:00pm
the way chidern deh take grow fast deh fear me....nah so I be deh take toast one last week dem tell me say nah 14yrs .....Agric children
7 Likes
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by funnynation(m): 3:00pm
Igbo Amaka.. 042 ndi OMA. Congratulations! Shine on!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:00pm
Emmahunk:
Congrats to her
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by sorry1(m): 3:00pm
I wanted not to give a fvck until I found out she's igbo.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Checked86: 3:00pm
042
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 3:01pm
AFONJAS WONT LIKE THIS,,,
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by saaedlee: 3:01pm
wow... is she up to 18? (2018-2003=)
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Faceville: 3:01pm
"Beauty from the East"
The sun must always Rise
4 Likes
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by dominique(f): 3:01pm
Congrats to her
Wey her baby pics naa?
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 3:02pm
What a pretty damsel
UK used Samsung galaxy S6 for sale.. whatsapp me: 08050447106
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by simplistical: 3:02pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by ELgordo(m): 3:03pm
Ovoko!
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Checked86: 3:03pm
sorry1:....and Bleep was given, eventually
1 Like
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by neslonchemicals: 3:07pm
She's blessed
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 3:12pm
first girl in last pic get big something behind... oomoh
1 Like
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 3:13pm
osuofia2:
I'm Yoruba and i love it... oya what else?
2 Likes
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by MistadeRegal(m): 3:18pm
DonPiiko:
Because you're drinking LION?
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by osuofia2(m): 3:20pm
iamtardey:shut up, almajiri like you
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by DonPiiko: 3:22pm
Yeah you know something better?
MistadeRegal:
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Chikita66(f): 3:25pm
Everybody wants to be a medical doctor but things don't always go the way we want.
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 3:28pm
DonPiiko:Make ur leg reach ground first
|Re: Vivian Oluoma Ozodulukwe Wins Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant, Enugu (Photos) by iamtardey(m): 3:34pm
osuofia2:what's almajiri?
1 Brazillian Hair = 68 Bags Of Cement. Let your Boyfriend Be A Landlord / Anushka Sharma style diary / What Is Your Holy Routine Before A Night Out?
Viewing this topic: Simon21(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), mazinaija, Yoshy, olawunmi05(f), Naijacoin(m), superjaks(m), Daddy2serious(m), Johnkay225, Sanchez01, IZOSKY, ibiali(m), saintneo(m), jamesbridget13(f), ogongogames(m), SexytorresE, iduzebaba, Mrsimplexvi, konstantin(m), emerich(m), Kobicove(m), stunt89(m), Myoge, spinzagom(m), ifedior, yosmen, Ester98(f), mizchidi, iLoveAnambra(m), kennyrichfirst(m), eloyce(f), gmtanwa25(f), ayofe72(m), Obagoblog(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18