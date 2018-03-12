Miss Common wealth beauty pageant ; Enugu State Baby of the year 2003 Crowned: stunning photos



The great author of the popular novel, "the beautiful ones are not yet born" will be pleasantly surprised at the gathering of teen beauty queens recently at this year's Miss Common Wealth beauty pageant contest organised by one of the Country's Unity Schools, (FGGC) Umuahia.

The breath-taking contest of raw, pure and unadulterated beauty and intellectual prowess, featured one of our own, who earlier this year celebrated her birthday with so much show of love from Nairalanders.

Representing the Country India, Vivian , Oluomachukwu sent the crowd into frenzy as she made her entrance in the Indian Native attire. She was indeed a sight to behold and a bundle of talents as she cleverly answered questions from the judges to the admiration of the excited crowd and supporters.

Speaking to her supporters shortly after being Crowned the new "Miss Common Wealth Princess", talked about her dreams and role models.

" I really want to be a Medical doctor so I can help humanity" She quipped. "However, I have always known that I have this flair for acting and modelling and will want to give it a shot in the near future" she concluded.

On her role model, she chose Mercy Johnson, Linda Ikeji and Omotola Jolade and can't wait to meet them.

When asked why the choice of the three artistes, she responded. " I love children and will want to have a beautiful and happy family free of controversies like Mercy Johnson and Omotola. Linda Ikeji is independent, classy and loves helping young women and I love her for that."

Show some love Nairalanders, let's wish the new "Princess" the very best in her reign with the queen. 3 Likes